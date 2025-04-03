Lowe’s and Home Depot offering up to 52% off on many home and garden items

Spring is here and that means that major retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s are gearing up for the season with sales!

Lowe’s is currently running its SpringFest sale now through April 16. The sale features deals on outdoor equipment, tools, appliances and more. Home Depot is also running its Spring Black Friday sale. You’ll find deals on tools, patio furniture, sheds and grills now through April 16.

Take advantage of two weeks’ worth of deals and redo your outdoor space. With discounts on everything from lawn mowers to patio umbrellas, you can transform your backyard into a personal oasis. Plus, don't forget to check out the selection of power tools and appliances to tackle any home improvement projects you've been putting off.

Lowe’s

Original price: $219

Trim all your weeds easily with the EGO POWERLOAD string trimmer. Reloading the trimmer with a new line is as easy as pushing a button. You get 45 minutes of runtime on one charge and an efficient 15-inch cutting area. This durable trimmer is efficient and relatively quiet compared to other models.

Original price: $849

Need to replace your dryer? Save over $250 on a GE 7.2-cu. foot dryer from Lowe’s. The no-frills dryer has an auto-dry feature that determines the ideal drying time for your clothes and a large range of temperature options you can select from instead. The durable aluminum drum is built to last and provides you with ample space, so you can wash larger loads.

Original price: $24.98

Add a lot of seating to your patio or deck without spending a fortune by choosing these Adams PATIO Adirondack chairs. You can easily stack them when you need to store them. There are six fun colors to choose from, including slate blue, bright yellow and lime green.

Original price: $549

Grill all your favorites on a Pit Boss pellet grill and get a delicious smoky flavor to all your foods. When you want a direct sear on your meats, you can use the Flame Broiler Lever, which allows you to turn up the heat to 1,000°F. The side shelf has built-in tool hooks and multiple shelves, giving you room to store all your must-have ingredients.

Original price: $359

A Craftsman gas pressure water can come in handy for a variety of projects. There are four spray tips that allow you to adjust your spray pattern as needed. You don’t need to worry about changing the oil, thanks to the maintenance-free crankcase.

Original price: $199

Get four Craftsman tools for the price of one with this power tool combo kit. Included are a drill and impact driver, a reciprocating saw and a task light, batteries, charger and a few small accessories. The whole set is complete with a storage bag to keep your tools safe when you’re not using them.

Original price: $239

A Little Giant Ladder is a sturdy, 22-foot ladder that you can use for all your home projects. The ladder holds up to 300 pounds and easily extends, helping you get to hard-to-reach places. For a sturdier feel, the ladder converts into an A-frame style.

Original price: $449

Want a mower that doesn’t require you to deal with a cord or gas? An EGO POWER push battery lawn mower gets the job done without a lot of noise or fumes. You get 55 minutes of runtime, so it’s ideal for small to medium yards. The three-in-one functionality gives you a choice of mulching, side discharge, or bagging your grass clippings.

Home Depot

Original price: $1,099

Load up on new tools with this Milwaukee nine-tool kit. It comes with a drill, impact driver, reciprocal saw, multi-tool, impact wrench, circular saw, grinder, a compact blower for cleaning up and a work light. All the tools are cordless and battery-powered instead.

Original price: $308

Save over 50% on a new Milwaukee cordless saw and get a saw designed to be lightweight. The soft-grip handle makes the saw comfortable to hold, and the built-in guard keeps you safe while working on projects. The included battery has been updated to deliver 2.5X more runtime, 20% more power and 2X more recharges.

Original price: $1,545

Store your lawn mower, snowblower and all your tools in this Tremont plastic shed. It’s designed to withstand all types of weather, and the reinforced resin floor can withstand your heavier items. You can adjust the included corner shelves to make a shed that works for your needs.

Original price: $139.99

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home’s security. A Ring starter set comes with a battery-operated doorbell and an indoor camera. The doorbell has with two-way talk, so you can see and speak to whoever is at your door. Just put the indoor camera wherever you need it most and add any other Ring accessories you need for added security.

Original price: $449

Block out the sun on hot summer days with this 11-foot patio umbrella. Attached to the umbrella is a set of solar-powered LED lights with color-changing capabilities. There’s a push-button option to tilt the umbrella and hand-crank for popping the umbrella up and down. The heavyweight aluminum umbrella can easily withstand windy and rainy days.

Original price: $129

The Amberview six-piece outdoor dining set features a small square glass table and four chairs. The umbrella is sold separately. Both the chairs and table are made with a rust-resistant steel frame that’s built to last. The fabric on the chairs is also durable and UV-resistant.

Original price: $619

Get an affordable three-burner grill when you choose the Spirit E-315 gas grill. You get 529 sq. in. of cooking space and two side tables that help with food prep. The porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates retain even heat, allowing you to get the perfect sear on all your food.

Original price: $429

Ideal for yards up to ½ acre, the RYOBI electric self-propelled lawn mower is a true alternative to gas-powered lawn mowers. The blade automatically speeds up when met with longer and tougher grass, and the rear-wheel drive makes it effortless to push the mower.