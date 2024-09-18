Revamp your kitchen with these 5 DIY hacks for under $125

If a major kitchen remodel is outside your budget, try making small updates to make the space feel new again. Refreshing cabinets with a new coat of paint can transform your kitchen and help it feel new again. If painting is too much of a challenge, changing the hardware on your cabinetry can be another way to modernize your kitchen. Or, if you are looking for storage solutions, try adding a mobile pantry.

Updating the lighting in your kitchen is a functional and aesthetic update. These nine-inch under-cabinet linkable light bars from Wayfair are easy to install with no tools required. The lights are controlled by a hands-free motion sensor or built-in power button.

Or try the MCGOR 10-inch under cabinet lighting from Amazon for a rechargeable, battery-operated option. This light is dimmable and can be easily mounted using adhesive metal plates or magnets.

This kitchen countertop organizer from Amazon is a perfect solution for cluttered countertops. It fits in a corner and is very sturdy.

For more storage, try the Joybos three-tier heavy-duty metal multifunctional kitchen cabinet storage racks is a versatile storage unit designed to help organize kitchens and other areas of the home.

6 ITEMS THAT WILL INCREASE YOUR HOME'S CURB APPEAL

Are you tired of your kitchen flooring but don't have the time (or the budget) to replace it? Just add this beautiful and vibrant kitchen runner rug from Amazon. The rug has a rubber backing for good grip and is machine-washable. Ruggable has a ton of designs that can be sized as kitchen runners, like this stain-resistant, machine-washable Annika Green Tufted Rug.

FUTURE-PROOF YOUR HOME APPLIANCES WITH THESE 9 PRODUCTS

Original price: $37.99

Update your cabinets with new hardware like these Ravinte five-inch cabinet pulls in matte black on Amazon. The matte black handles have a clean, timeless look that works with farmhouse, vintage, traditional and transitional styles. These cabinet cup pulls in matte black at Wayfair are a good option if you want to go for the farmhouse look.

Original price: $59.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Stick-on wallpaper is a great way to update your room with little effort. This subway tile peel-and-stick vinyl backsplash on Amazon has a strong adhesive and is durable. The tiles can be easily installed directly over existing panels or on smooth surfaces. Grab this pretty sky-blue mosaic tile design for $39.73 on Wayfair.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals .

Replacing an old faucet head can instantly transform your kitchen area. This kitchen faucet with pull-down sprayer is a stylish and functional option with a single lever handle and a pull-down spray wand. This faucet is easy to install. The Better Homes & Gardens touchless pull-down kitchen faucet in satin nickel from Walmart features a touchless sensor and a pull-down sprayer for a modern look.

Original price: $24.99