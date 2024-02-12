17 DIY picks to prep your home for spring homebuying season

Spring is traditionally the best time to sell a home. The better weather brings buyers out, and it's also an excellent opportunity to showcase your property against a backdrop of beautiful greenery so that it can look its best. If you are planning on listing your home, make sure to take care of any small projects to get it ready.

One place to start is by sprucing up your exterior with splashes of colors and furniture, highlighting its potential. It is one way to grab a buyer's attention and stand out in a more competitive market. Boosting your home's curb appeal can include painting your home's exterior, restaining fences or decks, or power washing walk-ups and siding. Adding new pillows and carpets could also liven up aging patio furniture.

If your kitchen has aged, and a complete redo isn't in your budget, changing the knobs on your cabinets is an easy fix. For the wow factor, you can opt to paint cabinets. In the bathroom, replace old or broken toilet seats with new ones, and consider regrouting your shower or floor tiles if they look dingy or outdated.

For maximum curb appeal, update your front door by installing a new handle and lock and give your door a coat of fresh paint. If the budget allows, add a new light fixture, too.

Here are 17 picks to help you get your home DIY updates completed efficiently:

For kitchen refresh

For the bathroom refresh

To maximize curb appeal

For the patio update

Original price: $59.99

Make a paint project easy with this VONFORN Paint Sprayer. This paint sprayer comes with four nozzles and can handle most paint projects. The paint sprayer can be easily assembled with no tools; even if you are a beginner, you can quickly get started after reading the manual. Try this paint sprayer, $26.49 from Walmart, which comes with four nozzles and three spray patterns.

This Amazon's Choice wood fence stain and sealer is easy to apply and long-lasting. Reviews liked the paint quality, noting that it covers well and cleans up easily. You can use this to stain and seal wood decks, too. The BEHR wood fence stain and sealer, $35.98 at Home Depot , is a self-priming oil-latex formula that resists moisture and cracking.

Original price: $109

Get your patio furniture outdoors-ready for spring with a good power washing. This Craftsman electric power washer directly sprays foam so that you get even coverage to make sure your area is clean. You can buy the CRAFTSMAN power washer for $99 at Lowe’s .

Infuse an instant spring vibe into your garden with these vibrant, waterproof throw pillows. The pillows are available in several spring hues to bring life to any outdoor setting. These reversible pillows, $25.65 at Wayfair, come with a batik print for a boho-inspired look.

Original price: $125

Outdoor rugs are a great way to define an area on your patio. This nuLOOM Outdoor Area Rug can be hosed down outside and spot-treated for any mild stains using rug cleaner. It's also beautiful enough to bring inside! Buy the rug at Home Depot for $79.99.

Original price: $49.95

Spruce up your garden bed with this Narcissus Daffodil Mix Flower Bulb Box. This mix of 100 bulbs is quality picked and packed directly from Holland with showy brilliant colors. They can be planted in pots, containers, borders, beds, planters and much more. Plant them now to be ready for spring!

An easy update to any garden bed is replacing degraded mulch. This Rubberific 0.8 cu ft Shredded Rubber Mulch (Brown) is ready to go. This mulch is easy to work with and hardwearing. Try the GroundSmart rubber mulch, $42.98 at Walmart , for an option that doesn't attract termites and other insects.

Maximize your home's curb appeal by painting your front door with this Giani Wood Look Paint Kit. The kit includes everything you need to transform your front door in a single morning or afternoon. Buy this front door paint kit for $49.95 at Home Depot .

Update your front door locks with this Amazon Basics Exterior Door Knob With Key Lock and Deadbolt. Reviews said the lock is easy to install and the product is worth its price.

These high-quality light fixtures will set your home apart from the competitors. The fixtures are finished with smooth, clean lines in matte black for a simple yet classy look. These light fixtures, on sale for $138.99 at Wayfair, pair a modern design with Candelabra Base bulbs for optimal lighting and a stunning look.

Don't let a broken toilet seat derail a potential sale. Toilet seats are easily replaceable with this KOHLER 4636-RL-0 cachet readylatch elongated toilet seat. You can also order the seat directly from Kholer for $39.60.

Nothing says new like clean grout. So, if your bathroom grout looks dingy, this Mallbaola grout repair kit can help you quickly fix it. The tile grout is safe to use in enclosed spaces and allows you to rapidly complete your home improvement upgrades. The repair kit includes a scraper, a roll of stickers, a small stick, two gloves and instructions.

The StyloVue 100 Pieces Peel and Stick Backsplash are designed with high-performance PVC polymer material, offering waterproof, heat-resistant, stain-resistant, anti-scratch and fadeless properties. You can instantly elevate a dated bathroom in a budget-friendly way.

A major kitchen overhaul is time-consuming and expensive. Opt instead to update the room's look with a fresh coat of paint. This Nuvo Earl Grey Cabinet Makeover Kit is perfect for adding sophistication and depth to any decor. You can redefine your kitchen cabinets in a day with the kit's brush-and-roll application. Each package covers 100 square feet, ideal for the typical kitchen, and includes all the necessary tools for a flawless finish. You can also order the kit from local retailers such as Walmart.

Try this Giani Granite Countertop Paint Kit to update outdated counters. Your buyers will know they aren't getting the real deal, but this kitchen cheat can help them imagine what it could be. Buy a similar kit for $99 at Home Depot.

Give your cabinets a quick update by replacing the hardware. These Ravinte 30 Pack | 5 Inch Matte Black Stainless Steel Kitchen Cabinet Handles are very on-trend.

Give your cabinets a luxurious touch with these under-cabinet lights. These lights mount easily under your cabinets and can turn on automatically when human motion is detected within a specific range. They are perfect for displaying your new updates during evening showings.