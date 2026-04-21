Lightweight spring boots that are actually comfortable — from $66

Spring brings wet, muddy weather, and you need boots that keep your feet protected without weighing them down. We found lightweight options under $150, from affordable Skechers to rugged Carhartt boots and mud-ready L.L.Bean styles.

Top spring boots, at a glance

Best for all-day walking: Orthofeet Delta hiking boots

Best waterproof option: L.L.Bean men's Bean boots

Best slip-on boot: Hunter women’s short rain boots

Best workwear-style boot: Timberland PRO men's boots

Best hiking boot: Skechers Relment Daggett boots

Just $75, Skechers' Relment Daggett boots deliver the brand's signature comfort in a rugged, everyday design. The water-repellent upper keeps your feet dry without adding weight, while its roomy relaxed fit and memory foam insoles ensure all-day comfort.

READ MORE: Save big on Skechers sneakers you'll wear every day, starting at $33

Original price: $115

Now that it's warmer out, switch out your clunky steel-toed boots for these waterproof Wolverines. They have the same style as traditional work boots, but with a rugged leather build and rubber outsole that protects you from workplace spills. At just over $100, they’re a reasonably priced option with all the necessary safety features.

Original price: $149.95

Orthofeet's women's hiking boots are designed for comfort, including for those with diabetes and common foot ailments. Removable orthotic insoles provide arch support, while the wide toe-box alleviates pressure on bunions for all-day relief. Now 40% off, you’ll pay under $100.

L.L.Bean's men's Bean Boots have a strong reputation for handling wet spring days — they’re made for Maine weather, after all. The thick rubber shell sheds mud, and the real leather upper won’t warp or stain, even after a day stomping through puddles. There are both men's and women's versions.

Hunter women's short rain boots are a versatile pair that go with everything from jeans to dresses. They're waterproof, yet the short style makes them light and flexible. A slight heel even adds extra lift and shock-absorbing cushioning on rainy hikes.

READ MORE: 18 comfortable sneakers worth shopping now, from under $60 to $200

Original price: $100

For rain-ready boots with a truly slip-resistant sole, Sperry's Chelsea boots don't disappoint — and they're only $66. A microfleece lining keeps your feet toasty, plus the signature outsole delivers lift and traction on wet surfaces. Choose from a range of neutral colors for a look that works with any outfit.

Original price: $115

These extremely durable MUCK boots don't sacrifice style. The 6-inch rise allows your legs to stay cool, while a waterproof shell releases mud. A removable insert adds moisture and odor control, with a touch of memory foam for a softer feel underfoot. Find women's and men's sizes available on Amazon.

These adidas hiking boots feature a trail-ready sole that keeps you upright, even over wet rocks and muddy puddles. An EVA midsole gives you running shoe-level comfort for long days on your feet. The medium width works well for a variety of feet, including wider ones.

Carhartt’s fashion-forward Chukka boots hold up to tough jobs. Tanned leather makes up the upper, and rubber soles provide a solid grip on slippery surfaces. The FastDry lining pulls moisture away from your feet — giving you a pair you can take anywhere. There's also a removable insole that offers cushioning when needed.

READ MORE: Expert-recommended insoles for runners, nurses and people with foot pain

Part work shoe and part everyday boot, New Balance's composite toe style meets safety standards with an electrical hazard-resistant design and slip-resistant sole. The composite toe protects your feet without the extra weight of steel.

Original price: $196

Timberland's PRO 6-inch boots are timeless for a reason — they’re flexible, made from leather and help reduce foot fatigue. The rugged tread won't wear down for years, even with daily use, based on personal experience. At 23% off, they’re finally less than $150.

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Original price: $110

Love the durability of Timberland work boots, but need a daily pair? The Parker boot uses premium leather and an EVA midsole similar to the brand's work boots, but in a more street-ready look. They're designed to be more flexible, with an OrthoLite footbed that adds cushioning for long-lasting comfort.

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