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Deals

Lightweight spring boots that are actually comfortable — from $66

Save up to 40% on supportive boots from Skechers, Timberland and Orthofeet

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Popular brands like Skechers, Carhartt, Wolverine and adidas all have waterproof boots that can handle the elements.

Popular brands like Skechers, Carhartt, Wolverine and adidas all have waterproof boots that can handle the elements. (iStock)

Spring brings wet, muddy weather, and you need boots that keep your feet protected without weighing them down. We found lightweight options under $150, from affordable Skechers to rugged Carhartt boots and mud-ready L.L.Bean styles.

Top spring boots, at a glance

Best for all-day walkingOrthofeet Delta hiking boots

Best waterproof optionL.L.Bean men's Bean boots

Best slip-on bootHunter women’s short rain boots

Best workwear-style bootTimberland PRO men's boots

Best hiking bootSkechers Relment Daggett boots

Skechers Relment Daggett boots: $75

These hiking boots from Skechers are less than $100.

These hiking boots from Skechers are less than $100. (Zappos)

Just $75, Skechers' Relment Daggett boots deliver the brand's signature comfort in a rugged, everyday design. The water-repellent upper keeps your feet dry without adding weight, while its roomy relaxed fit and memory foam insoles ensure all-day comfort.

READ MORE: Save big on Skechers sneakers you'll wear every day, starting at $33

Wolverine men's soft toe boots: $104.95 (9% off)

Original price: $115

These classic work boots have a light soft toe. 

These classic work boots have a light soft toe.  (Amazon)

Amazon $115 $104.95

Now that it's warmer out, switch out your clunky steel-toed boots for these waterproof Wolverines. They have the same style as traditional work boots, but with a rugged leather build and rubber outsole that protects you from workplace spills. At just over $100, they’re a reasonably priced option with all the necessary safety features.

Orthofeet Delta women’s hiking boots: $89.97 (40% off)

Original price: $149.95

These shoe-like hiking boots work well for diabetics and walkers with foot pain. 

These shoe-like hiking boots work well for diabetics and walkers with foot pain.  (Zappos)

Orthofeet's women's hiking boots are designed for comfort, including for those with diabetes and common foot ailments. Removable orthotic insoles provide arch support, while the wide toe-box alleviates pressure on bunions for all-day relief. Now 40% off, you’ll pay under $100. 

L.L.Bean men's Bean Boots: $140

Bean boots shed mud and wick away water. 

Bean boots shed mud and wick away water.  (L.L.Bean)

L.L.Bean's men's Bean Boots have a strong reputation for handling wet spring days — they’re made for Maine weather, after all. The thick rubber shell sheds mud, and the real leather upper won’t warp or stain, even after a day stomping through puddles. There are both men's and women's versions. 

Hunter women's short rain boots: $124.99

Hunter rain boots slip on and off easily. 

Hunter rain boots slip on and off easily.  (Amazon)

Amazon $124.99

Hunter women's short rain boots are a versatile pair that go with everything from jeans to dresses. They're waterproof, yet the short style makes them light and flexible. A slight heel even adds extra lift and shock-absorbing cushioning on rainy hikes.  

READ MORE: 18 comfortable sneakers worth shopping now, from under $60 to $200

Sperry women's Chelsea rain boots: $66.47 (34% off)

Original price: $100

The unique treads resist water and muck. 

The unique treads resist water and muck.  (Amazon)

Amazon $100 $66.47

For rain-ready boots with a truly slip-resistant sole, Sperry's Chelsea boots don't disappoint — and they're only $66. A microfleece lining keeps your feet toasty, plus the signature outsole delivers lift and traction on wet surfaces. Choose from a range of neutral colors for a look that works with any outfit. 

MUCK boots: $94.99 (17% off)

Original price: $115

These highly durable boots slide on hands-free. 

These highly durable boots slide on hands-free.  (Amazon)

Amazon $120 $94.99

These extremely durable MUCK boots don't sacrifice style. The 6-inch rise allows your legs to stay cool, while a waterproof shell releases mud. A removable insert adds moisture and odor control, with a touch of memory foam for a softer feel underfoot. Find women's and men's sizes available on Amazon. 

adidas men's hiking boot: $99.99

A higher ankle and thick, slip-resistant treads protect you on hikes. 

A higher ankle and thick, slip-resistant treads protect you on hikes.  (DSW)

These adidas hiking boots feature a trail-ready sole that keeps you upright, even over wet rocks and muddy puddles. An EVA midsole gives you running shoe-level comfort for long days on your feet. The medium width works well for a variety of feet, including wider ones.

Carhartt men's Chukka boots: $139.99

These boots pair style with function. 

These boots pair style with function.  (Amazon)

Amazon $138.03

Carhartt’s fashion-forward Chukka boots hold up to tough jobs. Tanned leather makes up the upper, and rubber soles provide a solid grip on slippery surfaces. The FastDry lining pulls moisture away from your feet — giving you a pair you can take anywhere. There's also a removable insole that offers cushioning when needed. 

READ MORE: Expert-recommended insoles for runners, nurses and people with foot pain

New Balance men's composite toe boots: $134.99

The composite toe protects your feet without weighing you down. 

The composite toe protects your feet without weighing you down.  (Amazon)

Amazon $134.99

Part work shoe and part everyday boot, New Balance's composite toe style meets safety standards with an electrical hazard-resistant design and slip-resistant sole. The composite toe protects your feet without the extra weight of steel. 

Timberland PRO men's boot: $149.99 (23% off)

Original price: $196

These classic work boots have a waterproof leather body. 

These classic work boots have a waterproof leather body.  (Amazon)

Amazon $196 $149.99

Timberland's PRO 6-inch boots are timeless for a reason — they’re flexible, made from leather and help reduce foot fatigue. The rugged tread won't wear down for years, even with daily use, based on personal experience. At 23% off, they’re finally less than $150. 

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Timberland Parker street boot: $89.98 (18% off)

Original price: $110

Timberland's street boots are ideal for daily wear. 

Timberland's street boots are ideal for daily wear.  (DSW)

Love the durability of Timberland work boots, but need a daily pair? The Parker boot uses premium leather and an EVA midsole similar to the brand's work boots, but in a more street-ready look. They're designed to be more flexible, with an OrthoLite footbed that adds cushioning for long-lasting comfort. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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