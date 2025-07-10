Get up to 42% off on new MacBooks, iPads and Samsung laptops during Prime Day

Back-to-school season is almost here, and with Prime Day in full swing, now is the perfect time to grab a new laptop, desktop or tablet. Whether you’re shopping for your new college student or looking for an upgrade for yourself, Amazon has some serious discounts during its four-day sale.

Now through July 11, you can get deals on HP laptops, MacBooks, iPads and Samsung tablets, among others. Just make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member to get the best deals. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your Prime Day shopping today.

Also on sale for Prime Day are TVs, Apple products and a variety of other tech.

Original price: $1,128.23

The Dell 14 Plus laptop has Intel’s most advanced AI that delivers a powerful performance. You can let the built-in AI draft emails, summarize documents and create blog posts. This laptop is designed for durability, making it perfect for high school and college students. Before it hits the shelves, the laptop undergoes military-grade testing to ensure it can withstand drops and falls.

Original price: $329.60

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook is an affordable laptop with strong graphics. It’s easy to use and is great for gamers on the go thanks to Intel processor. Chromebooks run Chrome OS, a Google-designed operating system that has apps for anything. With 128GB of storage, students and professionals can complete all their work without worrying about space.

Original price: $399.99

The Lenovo IdeaPad has two Dolby Audio speakers built in that deliver high-quality sound. With the Celeron Intel processor, you can multitask with multiscreen modes, making it easy to take calls or watch shows without stopping your work. Other features like Flip to Start make using this laptop convenient. Just open your laptop and it’ll immediately turn on.

Original price: $329.99

For a super-slim laptop, the ASUS Vivobook fits the bill. It has a thin design with high-tech speakers that deliver a crisp, multidimensional sound. The camera has a privacy shutter and the keyboard is built for comfort. You get 128GB of storage and a variety of ports for USBs and headphones.

Original price: $249.99

The Acer Gateway Chromebook has Google AI built in, allowing you to chat with Gemini and develop your ideas. The laptop starts up in 10 seconds and updates happen behind the scenes, so you don’t need to worry about being interrupted. With up to 10.5 hours of battery life, you can use this laptop anywhere.

Original price: $999

Apple’s latest MacBook Air has the M4 chip, which significantly boosts the laptop’s speed. A full charge offers up to 18 hours of battery life. Apple Intelligence is built in and helps you write, complete tasks and it answers your questions.

Original price: $1,299

The Apple 2024 iMac is a gorgeous desktop computer that’s powered by Apple’s M4 chip, so it runs lighting fast. With an impressive 24-inch Retina display, you can easily multitask on the iMac’s giant screen. The ultra-thin design helps you fit the desktop anywhere in your home. The sound on the iMac is stellar thanks to the six speakers, and the camera keeps you perfectly framed when you're on calls.

Original price: $329.99

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of their most powerful tablets, and it comes with an S pen for writing and drawing. It has Dolby Atmos built in, so you get a strong sound whether you’re listening to music or watching your favorite shows.

Original price: $1,199.99

The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet hybrid infused with AI capabilities. You attach and detach the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard to seamlessly shift from a laptop to a tablet. You get a 14-hour battery life and fast charging. Copilot, the AI system, provides real-time subtitles for 44 different languages, and it automatically improves your lighting and cancels out noise when you’re on calls.

Original price: $349

Apple iPad 10 has Apple’s superfast A16 chip and an impressive Liquid Retina display. You can choose from four unique colors and get storage capacities from 128GB to 512GB. The iPad also has fast, reactive Wi-Fi that makes getting your work and projects done easier than ever.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $599

For an ultra-thin iPad, go with the 11-inch Apple iPad Air. The all-day battery life and powerful M3 chip with Apple Intelligence make this iPad a work horse, great for work, art and even gaming. Touch ID, advanced cameras and fast Wi-Fi all add to the impressiveness of this iPad.