Labor Day backyard must-haves for the ultimate family cookout

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, so it’s one last chance to fire up the grill, gather the family and enjoy the backyard before kids head back to school and cooler weather rolls in. If it’s your turn to host the big family cookout, upgrade your backyard setup with a new grill, yard games, durable coolers and everything in between.

Many grills, Bluetooth speakers and patio furniture are on sale for Labor Day, so you can save big on a whole new patio or backyard setup.

Original price: $949

The Weber Spirit S-425 delivers a precise, consistent heat that’ll cook burgers, hot dogs and steak to perfection. The stainless-steel flavorizer bars enhance the taste of your food, giving it that grill flavor everyone loves. You also get four tool hooks that help you store tongs, spatulas and other grill tools within reach.

Original price: $228.99

Cook for your entire family on this Royal Gourmet 30-inch charcoal grill. It has 443 square inches of grilling space, nearly 200 square inches of additional smoking space and a warming rack. Whether your family’s favorites are smoked short ribs, grilled steaks or grilled veggies, you can make them all at once. Cool-touch handles on the smoker and grill keep your hands safe while you check the food. The front tray provides space for a spatula, dishes and even a drink while you prep for more grilling.

Original price: $599.99

Nestl's four-piece outdoor wicker conversation set includes two garden armchairs, a comfy loveseat, and a sleek coffee table. The stylish design fits into any patio setup and can stand up to the weather, making it the perfect fall seating area. Both waterproof and weather-resistant, the set will last for years.

Original price: $225.99

Whether your patio is modern or more Bohemian, this four-piece outdoor conversation set will fit right in. Made from strong rattan, each chair can hold up to 250 pounds. The stylish side table offers a place for everyone to put their drinks. The tempered glass top won’t break with regular wear and tear and holds up to 75 pounds.

Original price: $1,129.99

Sit up to six people at this wood patio dining set. The acacia and teak wood naturally stand up to rain and other poor weather, plus it adds a natural, bright look to your yard or patio. Complete with weather-resistant pillows, your guests will be comfortable while eating your delicious Labor Day meal.

Original price: $109.95

Add extra seating easily with this four-pack of heavy-duty plastic folding chairs. Each chair holds up to 350 pounds and can stand up to stains and bad weather. When you need to store them away, the built-in handle makes it easy to carry them to the garage, basement or attic.

Original price: $199.99

Store up to 74 cans (without ice) in this 45-quart Coleman Pro cooler. When using ice, the cooler will keep drinks and snacks cold for up to four days, so you can even prepare your drink cooler for your Labor Day party a few days in advance. The comfortable carry handles make it easy to lug the cooler around your yard.

Original price: $109.99

Hosting a huge gathering this Labor Day? You need this Coleman Classic Series rolling cooler. It’s a huge cooler that can hold up to 160 cans and acts as another seating area when closed. The lid supports up to 250 pounds and has built-in cupholders. The heavy-duty six-inch wheels and handle help you easily roll the cooler, even when it’s full. A fully insulated cooler, it’ll keep ice cold for up to five days.

One of the most popular yard games is cornhole. Take part in this family game with your own pair of American flag cornhole boards. The solid wood design makes them durable for years of play. And for the rule followers in the family, these cornhole boards are regulation, so the pros can get the practice they need while spending time with the family. Also included are eight bean bags and a carrying tote.

Original price: $299.99

Turn up the music at your party with a Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker. The rounded design provides 360 degrees of sound, which is ideal for family gatherings. Designed for outdoor use, the portable speaker comes with a helpful carrying handle, and you’ll get 17 hours of battery life.

Original price: $499.99

Have a huge fire safely and without the smoke when you use a Yukon Solo Stove. This large-sized Solo Stove is designed for a crowd. It’s easy to use: load in the wood, light and enjoy a smokeless fire for hours. The 360-degree airflow burns off smoke before it reaches you, but still provides plenty of warmth. Cleaning up is also a breeze. The removable baseplate catches ash and coals all in one place, so you just have to lift it out and empty it.