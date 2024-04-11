12 lawn games to help your family get outside more

This summer, move your family game night outside! Around a fire, the grill or just on your freshly cut grass, you can enjoy these 12 lawn games that you can set up in seconds.

Whether your family is into board games or they’re big into sports, you’ll appreciate the options on this list. You can buy all of these games right on Amazon, and get them shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

This large tower game is easy to play for the whole family. You can get the game in a medium, large or extra-large size. Plus, you get a carrying case for easy pickup.

Cornhole is a hugely popular game, and not just for adults drinking beer. It’s an easy game every member of the family will want to play. This affordable version is travel-friendly and comes with everything you need to play.

If your family is a big fan of Uno, this Giant Uno game is perfect for playing outside. The cards are three times larger than the original game and come with customizable wild cards.

You can bring this hybrid checkers and tic-tac-toe game anywhere. The board is made from cloth, so it’s easy to pack away as needed. Whether you’re in the backyard or in the park, this is a fun game to play with the kids.

Football fans will have a blast with this flying disc toss challenge that helps you and your kids practice your throwing. The pop-up stand is easy to move around your yard, and you get four footballs and flying discs to play with.

Make axe throwing fun and safe for everyone in the family with the EastPoint axe throw game. The frame is made of steel, making it sturdy, but it’s easy to pack away when you’re done.

You don’t have to go to a crowded bowling alley to go bowling with the family. Instead, get this backyard lawn bowling game. Just set up the pins and use the included mini bowling balls to get the game rolling.

This 28-piece wooden domino set is the perfect addition to any backyard BBQ, tailgate event or family game night. You get a carrying case as well, so you can bring the game with you anywhere.

Badminton is a classic game for a reason. All you need is a net, a couple of rackets and a birdie, and you can play for hours. The game is simple — don’t let the birdie hit the ground.

A Yardzee outdoor game includes everything you need to play Yahtzee, but on a much larger scale. You'll get scorecards, dice and a bucket to carry the game in.

Bocce ball is becoming more popular, with bocce ball courts popping up at campgrounds, parks and now, your very own backyard. With this bocce ball set, you get the bocce balls, a carrying case and measuring tape to ensure you’re playing correctly.

You can play yard games even when the sun goes down. This tic-tac-toe toss game comes with a board that lights up. It’s like regular tic-tac-toe, but you have to toss bean bags onto the board to earn your spot.

