12 lawn games to help your family get outside more

Have some fun with the whole family with one of these games

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Published

Enjoy the fresh air with a rousing yard game everyone wants to play.  (iStock )

This summer, move your family game night outside! Around a fire, the grill or just on your freshly cut grass, you can enjoy these 12 lawn games that you can set up in seconds.

Whether your family is into board games or they’re big into sports, you’ll appreciate the options on this list. You can buy all of these games right on Amazon, and get them shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

SPORT BEATS Outdoor Games Large Tower Game $37.99, was $49.99

Take Jenga to a new level with this giant tower block game.  (Amazon )

This large tower game is easy to play for the whole family. You can get the game in a medium, large or extra-large size. Plus, you get a carrying case for easy pickup. 

You can get other large tower games at Walmart.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Sets $65.48, was $69.99

Play one of America's favorite games.  (Amazon )

Cornhole is a hugely popular game, and not just for adults drinking beer. It’s an easy game every member of the family will want to play. This affordable version is travel-friendly and comes with everything you need to play.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also has regulation-sized cornhole sets on sale right now.

Mattel Games ​Giant UNO Card Game $11.99, was $19.99

Giant Uno is the perfect addition for any outdoor party.   (Amazon )

If your family is a big fan of Uno, this Giant Uno game is perfect for playing outside. The cards are three times larger than the original game and come with customizable wild cards. Get your own giant Uno game at Walmart.

3-in-1 Vintage Giant Checkers and Tic Tac Toe Game $17.99, was $23.99

Play checkers or tic-tac-toe wherever you are.  (Amazon )

You can bring this hybrid checkers and tic-tac-toe game anywhere. The board is made from cloth, so it’s easy to pack away as needed. Whether you’re in the backyard or in the park, this is a fun game to play with the kids.

Buy giant checkers on Amazon or through Walmart’s site.

Sport Squad Endzone Challenge 2-in-1 Football and Flying Disc Toss $59.99

Practice your spiral with this football toss game.  (Amazon)

Football fans will have a blast with this flying disc toss challenge that helps you and your kids practice your throwing. The pop-up stand is easy to move around your yard, and you get four footballs and flying discs to play with. 

Looking for other football toss games? Check out Dick’s Sporting Goods.

EastPoint Deluxe Steel Frame Axe Throw Target Game Set $111.99

Help every one of your family members get into axe throwing.  (Amazon )

Make axe throwing fun and safe for everyone in the family with the EastPoint axe throw game. The frame is made of steel, making it sturdy, but it’s easy to pack away when you’re done. 

Walmart has a more affordable axe throwing option on its site.

Backyard Lawn Bowling Game $26.99

Take bowling outside the alley and into your own backyard.  (Amazon )

You don’t have to go to a crowded bowling alley to go bowling with the family. Instead, get this backyard lawn bowling game. Just set up the pins and use the included mini bowling balls to get the game rolling.

You can buy backyard bowling games at Amazon or Walmart.

Triumph 28-Piece Wood Lawn Outdoor Large-Format Domino Set $44.43, was $59.99

Dominoes are even more fun when they are giant.  (Amazon )

This 28-piece wooden domino set is the perfect addition to any backyard BBQ, tailgate event or family game night. You get a carrying case as well, so you can bring the game with you anywhere. You can get the same dominoes set at Walmart.

Franklin Sports Badminton Net Sets $29.17, was $44.99

Not much is easier to play than badminton.  (Amazon)

Badminton is a classic game for a reason. All you need is a net, a couple of rackets and a birdie, and you can play for hours. The game is simple — don’t let the birdie hit the ground. 

You can get badminton and a bunch of other games right on Franklin’s site.

SWOOC Games - Yardzee Outdoor Game with Bucket $49.99

Turn Yahtzee into your favorite backyard game.  (Amazon )

A Yardzee outdoor game includes everything you need to play Yahtzee, but on a much larger scale. You’ll get scorecards, dice and a bucket to carry the game in. Find other versions of Yardzee on Wayfair.

Bocce Balls Set $39.99

Get your own bocce ball set complete with a carrying case. (Amazon )

Bocce ball is becoming more popular, with bocce ball courts popping up at campgrounds, parks and now, your very own backyard. With this bocce ball set, you get the bocce balls, a carrying case and measuring tape to ensure you’re playing correctly.

Get your own bocce ball set through Walmart or Amazon.

Outdoor Toss Games for Adult and Kids $39.99

Play tic-tac-toe even when it's dark.  (Amazon)

You can play yard games even when the sun goes down. This tic-tac-toe toss game comes with a board that lights up. It’s like regular tic-tac-toe, but you have to toss bean bags onto the board to earn your spot.

You can also find a glow-in-the-dark version of tic-tac-toe toss at Walmart.

