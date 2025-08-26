Tune into savings during the Bose Week Sale, with headphones, speakers and soundbars on sale

Now is the time to upgrade your sound systems. Bose is running its end-of-season sale through Labor Day weekend, now through September 4th. You can get up to 36% off on headphones, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars.

You can immerse yourself in a world of unparalleled audio quality with noise-cancelling headphones or give your TV a serious upgrade with a new TV speaker. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a movie buff or a runner looking for earbuds that actually stay in your ears, Bose has you covered.

Original price: $359

Bose QuietComfort headphones combine comfort with intense noise cancellation. Wear these headphones all day without ear fatigue and get a full 24-hour battery life with constant listening. You can customize the listening mode by choosing between Quiet and Aware modes. Aware mode allows you to hear some of the noise around you so you can stay alert while out in public, while the Quiet mode completely blocks background noise. These headphones can be used with a wire or connected to your devices via Bluetooth.

Original price: $299

Bose Ultra Open earbuds are innovative earbuds that are actually comfortable to wear. They have a cuff-like fit that fits snuggly around your ears, making them perfect for athletes or just for walks with your dog. As you’re listening, the earbuds leave your ears open so you can hear what’s around you. Although you can hear your surroundings, the OpenAudio technology still delivers clear, private sound.

BAG A BIG SCREEN BARGAIN WITH UP TO 50% OFF TVS

Original price: $179

If you prefer earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, you can still get the same QuietComfort fit in earbud form. With built-in noise cancellation, you get an immersive listening experience that’ll last for up to 24 hours on a full charge. Designed for comfort, these earbuds won’t fall out, and they’re water- and sweat-resistant.

Original price: $299

A slight upgrade from the classic QuietComfort earbuds, Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds take the immersive listening experience to the next level. Bose’s Immersive Audio makes you feel like you’re part of the music, show or podcast you’re listening to. You can completely customize your listening experience with the CustomTune technology, which ensures you’re hearing music the way the artists intended. You get the same comfortable fit as Bose’s other headphones, with an ultra-long battery life.

10 SMART HOME DEVICES THAT CAN MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER AND SAVE MONEY

Original price: $149

Get a speaker that packs a punch in a small package when you choose the Bose SoundLink Flex portable speaker. Bose’s classic sound gives you a strong bass and crystal-clear audio no matter where you are. The battery lasts up to 12 hours, and the speaker is water- and dustproof. You can link multiple speakers for an even more impressive sound.

Original price: $399

If you’re looking for stereo-quality sound, the Bose SoundLink Max speaker has everything you could want in a high-tech speaker. The speaker ramps up the bass and overall sound so you can take the party with you anywhere. The sturdy handle makes this speaker plenty portable, and it’s removable if need be. This speaker goes a little further than the Flex, offering better sound quality and a 20-hour battery life.

Original price: $299

Created to provide a sound that fills the room, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is one of Bose’s most powerful options. The circular design gives you 360 degrees of sound, so everyone at your gathering can hear the music clearly. The flexible handle makes it plenty portable, and the 17-hour battery life means a full day of immersive sound. You can control the speaker with both Siri and Google commands.

AIRPODS, MACBOOKS, APPLE WATCHES UP TO 30% OFF ON AMAZON

Original price: $279

Sick of your TV’s low-quality sound? A Bose TV speaker can help. Just plug in the soundbar and connect to your TV via Bluetooth, and you’ll get theater-level sound that’s natural and crystal clear. Using Dialogue Mode, you’ll be able to more clearly hear your favorite characters, and you can turn up the bass for a more immersive sound.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $549

The Bose Smart soundbar has Dolby Atmos built in, which provides captivating sound no matter what you’re watching or listening to. This TV speaker provides a surround sound experience, and the AI dialogue-mode automatically enhances dialogue to give you more realistic shows and movies.