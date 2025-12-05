The iPhone accessories guide every Apple user needs

Whether you’re juggling work calls, streaming videos or browsing social media, your iPhone is a vital lifeline. Dozens of accessories can make it even more efficient and fun to use. From cases that can survive big drops to earbuds that block out the world, we’ve found the best accessories to protect, charge and personalize your iPhone.

Cases

Protect your iPhone from falls with a durable case. From the hundreds of options available, we’ve found a few of the most popular ones.

Protect your precious cargo with a durable OtterBox case . Crafted for people who frequently drop their iPhone, this case uses multiple layers of defense. The rigid shell and internal rubber layer absorb shock, so your screen doesn’t crack. Rubber grip edges give you a more secure hold, helping prevent drops. Despite the intense protection, the case is still compatible with wireless chargers.

This magnetic MagSafe case is compatible with iPhone 13 and 14 models and is an affordable option that gets the job done. It passes the military drop test up to 10 feet, meaning your phone stays protected from everyday drops. Since the case works with wireless chargers, you can continue to use your charging stands. Customize it by choosing from dozens of color options.

Apple’s silicone case is a perfect fit for the iPhone 16 and 17. Made from mostly recycled silicone, the case is lightweight and comes with a microfiber lining that won’t scratch your phone. Raised edges also help keep the phone’s screen safe from cracks. Thanks to built-in magnets, the case works with MagSafe wireless chargers.

Protect an iPhone 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max while keeping it stylish with this leather case . With a built-in invisible stand, you can set it up in both portrait and landscape modes for optimal viewing, and the stand folds flat when you’re done using it. The built-in magnetic ring aligns with MagSafe wireless chargers, which can help shorten charging time. Extra raised edges help keep the screen from cracking if the phone falls, and rubber grips wrapped around the sides of the case help you avoid dropping it.

Screen protectors

A screen protector helps keep your iPhone’s display from cracking, and you can also get protectors for the camera lens.

This screen protector is a must-have for the iPhone owner who drops their device regularly. It helps prevent the glass from cracking and guards your phone against bumps, scratches and scrapes. Also, the screen coating helps prevent oils and fingerprint smudges from building up. With its crystal clear design, you’ll barely notice it’s on once installed, and it maintains nearly 100% touch-screen accuracy.

A ZAGG screen protector is an advanced screen protector that offers blue light protection, helping reduce eye strain for those who look at their iPhone for long stretches. Eleven times stronger than your average option, it helps ensure that your phone is less likely to get damaged, even if you work at a busy jobsite. Its excellent touch sensitivity makes for a more seamless touchscreen experience.

This camera lens protector fits snugly over the camera lens, keeping it safe from cracks and scratches. It won’t block light transmission, so you still get the same high-quality pictures and videos iPhones are known for.

AirPods and EarBuds

One perk of having an iPhone is its seamless connection with other Apple products. AirPods and Apple EarBuds come with noise cancellation and are comfortable to wear for long stretches.

Apple’s latest AirPods have been upgraded to deliver clear calls and a more powerful music experience. Personalized Spatial Audio tracks your head movements and adjusts the sound so you can hear music more clearly. Apple’s H2 chip reduces background noise and wind while you’re on calls. While you get only five hours of battery life on a single charge, keeping the case charged gives you an additional 30 hours of listening time.

For added peace of mind, you can also get the Apple AirPods 4 with AppleCare included . Right now, the bundle is more than 40% off.

Fully immerse yourself in all your listening, from music to podcasts, with Apple’s active noise-canceling AirPods Pro 3 . They remove up to two times more noise than the previous generation and have three-dimensional audio that creates a theatrical effect. With health benefits you might not expect, the headphones offer a hearing test that adjusts the sound to your needs. The Conversation Boost feature helps you hear callers more clearly, while Active Hearing Protection also cuts down on noise in loud environments.

The headphones have an eight-hour battery life with Active Noise Cancellation mode or up to 10 hours in Transparency mode. The AirPods Pro 3 also come with Live Translation, eliminating language barriers.

Yes, Apple still makes its classic wired EarPods , and they’re just as reliable as ever. A much more affordable alternative to expensive AirPods, the EarPods now have a USB-C plug for use with any iPhone. Although they’re not quite as high-tech as AirPods, the speakers still maximize sound and minimize background noise. A built-in remote allows you to adjust the volume, skip songs and answer calls with the click of a button.

Chargers

Apple makes its own phone chargers, but there are many affordable alternatives that charge your phone quickly.

It’s always a good idea to have a fast-charging phone charger on hand. This two-pack of USB-C iPhone chargers comes in a variety of different colors and is compatible with most iPhones. The six-foot cords are easy to maneuver, keeping you connected even while charging.

Thanks to the 20 watts of power, Anker’s iPhone charger powers your phone quickly. With both USB-C and USB-A ports, you can charge two devices simultaneously. Safety features like temperature control and overvoltage protection are included to keep your phone safe while it charges. It pairs with many different iPhones.

Steer clear of the cord clutter with this wireless charging station . Charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all on one compact, wireless stand. Ideal for work desks or as a nightstand accessory, the station powers your electronics with speed. Each charging spot has safety features like overvoltage and overheating protection.

This travel station folds up into a small square when it’s packed away and folds out into a three-piece set that will charge an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watches all at the same time. A single cable powers all three spots, helping avoid the mess of tangled cords while you’re on the go.

Chargers aren’t just long cords and charging bricks these days. If you’re looking for a portable option, this magnetic charger clicks onto the back of your phone and charges it while it’s in your pocket or bag. Compatible with iPhone 12 through 17, it’s helpful to have on hand while traveling. There are two additional charging options via the USB-A and USB-C ports, making it easy to charge multiple devices at once.

Grips

From PopSockets to phone straps, these options make your iPhone more comfortable to grip.

As iPhones grow in size, they’re harder and harder to hold onto. A PopSocket sticks to the back of your phone, giving you a place to hold onto and doubling as a stand. Choose from dozens of colors and patterns to match your phone’s case. To swap PopSockets when you want a new look, simply close the grip, press down and twist 90 degrees. To find even more options, check out the PopSocket site .

Keep a secure grip on your phone with a phone ring holder . Pop the ring up when you need to hold onto your phone or want to stand it up. The 3M pad can be placed on most smooth surfaces, like metal and plastic. The ring sticks to most case types, and when you need your phone to lie flat, it folds down. It supports a broad range of iPhone models.

A helpful phone strap makes it easier to operate your device with one hand. The two-in-one offers a phone strap and a fold-out kick-stand. With an ultra-slim design, your phone will lie flat on most surfaces. It fits on most iPhone devices and the holder supports wireless charging.

Stands and holders

Instead of leaning your phone against a stack of books or the wall, a stand keeps it upright and makes watching videos, taking phone calls or scrolling through social media easier.

Whether you’re streaming or following a recipe, this adjustable phone holder keeps your phone within reach. Popping open to hold your phone vertically or horizontally, it folds down into a pocket-sized square when you’re on the go. The holder comes in eight fun colors and works with almost every iPhone model.

Keep a phone stand handy right in your wallet. This travel-friendly gadget folds down into the size of a credit card for easy storage when you’re on the move. It supports most iPhone models as well as smaller tablets, including the iPad mini and Kindle devices. Adjust the angle between 0 and 90 degrees for the ideal viewing experience.

Perfect for filming, watching your favorite shows or storing your phone in a safe spot, this 2-in-1 holder acts as both a stand and a tripod . With origami-inspired folding technology, it changes from a slim card into a tripod instantly. Using strong magnets, the tripod clicks to the back of your phone, and for non-MagSafe phones, it attaches using the included metal ring. Adjust the magnetic hinge to get the perfect angle for all your shots. It works with iPhones 12 through 17.

Watch shows and movies or listen to your favorite music with this Bluetooth phone stand . The speaker box is clear and loud enough to feel like you’re really watching TV. Compatible with a wide range of iPhones, the stand has a hook at the bottom to keep your phone or tablet secure in either an upright or horizontal position. Anti-slip silicone helps protect your device from scratches and sliding. A cool gadget for anyone who likes to avoid using their hands, this stand makes a great gift.

When driving, avoid fumbling your phone by using a car phone mount . The suction cup lets the mount stick to your dashboard or window, while the adjustable arm grips both sides of your phone, keeping it secure on rough roads. This mount is more durable than lightweight plastic models, with the ability to hold up to 85 pounds. A steel-cored clip fits with most car vents.

Wallets

If you need a backup to Apple Pay, carry your most important cards and ID in a wallet that attaches to the back of your iPhone.

This MagSafe wallet stand is two iPhone accessories in one. Made to support a wide variety of iPhones, the faux leather wallet holds up to five cards and has a clear ID window for a license or passport card. There is also a durable stand that has been tested for over 8,000 uses. Adjust it from 15 degrees to 160 degrees, allowing you to switch between portrait and landscape mode. RFID-blocking technology keeps your ID and bank cards safe. A strong magnet locks the wallet to your phone, ensuring it’s never lost.

Anytime you’re carrying your wallet on your iPhone, you want to make sure it’s not going anywhere. This hardcase wallet magnetically attaches to your phone and clips shut, protecting your cards from wandering eyes. Slightly larger than open-faced options, the wallet has enough room for four cards, an ID and cash. Water-resistant and drop-proof, it keeps your money safe.