Apple reveals AirPods Pro 3 and upgrades its watches - and you can preorder them today

Apple has unveiled its latest products, and while the newest iPhone's aren't available to preorder until Friday, you can preorder the new low-cost Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and AirPods Pro 3 on Amazon starting today.

Here’s a look at what was launched and why you might want to consider upgrading.

The new AirPods Pro 3 are a major step up, with active noise cancellation (ANC) that’s four times stronger than the original Airpods Pro and live translation powered by Apple Intelligence. The design has been slimmed down for a more natural, stable fit. A built-in heart rate sensor lets you track more than 50 workouts directly from your earbuds, while battery life has jumped from six to eight hours with ANC.

The Apple Watch Series 11 has a faster chip inside, so apps open quicker and feels smoother. This makes it easier to track a workout or get directions on the go.

It has been re-engineered to be thinner, more comfortable and twice as scratch-resistant. It includes new health features like high blood pressure monitoring. It also has new health features, such advanced sleep tracking to help you understand your sleep quality and even give you a sleep score. There's also a new blood pressure sensor that will alert you of possible hypertension. The Series 11 now offers up to 24 hours of battery life.

The new Apple Watch SE 3, Apple’s entry level watch, now features an Always-On display for the first time. It also includes important safety features like crash detection, fall detection and emergency SOS for added peace of mind. It's got a wrist temperature sensor, will track your sleep and even tell you if you have a sleep apnea episode. It comes in a variety of new colors, while remaining Apple's most affordable watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 received a major upgrade in performance and now supports satellite connectivity, so you can send emergency messages or share your location from remote areas even without a phone signal. It also has a larger screen and supports 5G cellular capabilities. The watch also has the most accurate GPS in a sports watch and a battery that lasts up to 42 hours, or up to 72 hours when in Low Power Mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 introduces a new health feature that can alert you to signs of chronic high blood pressure. This hypertension notification system can help you monitor your health over time by letting you know if it detects consistent signs of the condition.

The new iPhone lineup

Apple announced its newest iPhone 17, which will be available for preorder starting Friday, and they've made some big changes. The main change is the new A19 chip inside all the phones, which makes everything run faster and smoother. And of course the all-new iPhone Air.

The iPhone 17 now has a faster-feeling screen that is incredibly smooth and responsive, from scrolling through social media to playing games.

The phone also features a complete camera upgrade, with a high-resolution main lens and a new front camera that centers you during video calls. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display is now brighter and has thinner borders. It is also more durable, with a new front cover that is three times more scratch-resistant than the previous model. The phone now starts with 256GB of storage, doubling the previous entry-level amount.

The new iPhone Air, is an ultra-thin model designed for those who want a powerful device without the bulk. It features a strong titanium design that is incredibly light and more durable. Its front is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which provides three times better scratch resistance than previous models. The phone’s battery lasts all day, and it has a powerful new camera system. Its 48MP main camera gives you the equivalent of four different lenses and a Center Stage front camera pans and zooms to make sure you're always in the shot.

The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is available for $1,199, feature a completely redesigned camera system which has better low-light photos and sharper details. The professional-level camera also has Center Stage and a new telephoto camera that can zoom in up to eight times optical zoom, the longest ever on an iPhone. Powered by the A19 Pro chip, they’re the fastest iPhones yet and deliver stronger all-day battery life. For the first time, both the front and back are reinforced with Ceramic Shield, and the front screen has three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation. The new N1 wireless chip ensures more reliable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while fast charging gets you to 50% in just 20 minutes.

Shop Apple’s latest version of the iPad Air and MacBook Air

Back in March, Apple released its latest MacBook Air and iPad Air. The devices now feature more powerful chips for a faster user experience. Shop for the best Apple deals with the help of our guide.

Original price: $999

The 2025 version of the MacBook Air comes with Apple’s new M4 chip that offers a big speed boost from previous models. There's a 13.6-inch screen and an upgraded FaceTime camera that's smart enough to follow you around a room when you're on calls.

With up to 18 hours of battery life, you don’t have to worry about constantly plugging in your laptop while traveling or working outside the office or your home. The newest MacBook Air also has improved sound and Retina display for a better user experience.

You can upgrade your experience by adding a fast charger with multiple ports or a case to keep it protected.

Original price: $599

The Apple iPad Air comes in two different sizes and is an ultra-thin model. It has Apple's M3 chip, which isn't as advanced as the M4 chip, but still has Apple Intelligence and fast speeds. With all-day battery life, the iPad Air is the perfect companion when you're traveling.

iPadOS, Apple's iPad software, runs multiple apps at once, allows you to use Apple Pencil to write in any text field and helps you edit and share photos. When you're watching shows, browsing social media apps or working on your art, the bright, clear Retina display shows everything in its true tone.

You can also add Apple's Magic Keyboard, which connects to your iPad, turning it into a fully functioning laptop, while the Apple Pencil Pro lets you draw and write on screen.

