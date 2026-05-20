The 14 best Father's Day grilling gifts for barbecue-loving dads

Dads who spend all summer tending the grill deserve a Father's Day gift fit for a pitmaster. From instant-read thermometers that deliver precise cooking temperatures for meats to steel smoker boxes that turn gas grills into wood-fired powerhouses, these grilling gifts will help any dad elevate his next backyard cookout.

This instant-read thermometer lets him check the temperature of steaks and burgers in seconds. A handy chart on the front shows safe doneness levels, while the digital display delivers fast, accurate readings with no guesswork required. It even comes with the battery included, so he can fire it up right away.

Original price: $24.99

A set of Blackstone grill presses will help him create an even smash for burgers or a crisp sear on steaks. The grooved cast-iron design creates classic grill marks, while each press weighs more than 2 pounds for a sturdy feel dad can rely on for years.

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Original price: $29.99

When grilling, dad needs more than plastic spatulas and tongs. Oxo's grill set includes two stainless steel tools, each with non-slip grips for no-fuss cooking all summer long. The long handles shield your hands from flames and high heat.

Original price: $21.95

The Grillaholics smoker box will upgrade his gas barbecue, turning it into a wood-fired cooker. And it will only cost you $21. The stainless steel container holds enough wood chips to give food that classic smoky flavor dad loves, and it won't warp under extreme heat.

Original price: $12.99

If dad's known as the grill master who spends the weekend cooking outdoors, these gloves can protect his hands. They're heat-resistant up to 1,472 degrees — plenty for most grills or smokers. Cleanup is simple thanks to the machine-washable fabric.

Original price: $59.99

This bristle-free grill brush steam-cleans the grill, rather than using harmful metal spokes that can get stuck in food. The stiff scraper on the end removes old barbecue sauce and meat scraps with just a few passes. Available at more than 50% off, this tool helps dad take care of his grates while keeping everyone safe.

These claws shred meat quickly, saving your dad from burnt fingers. The sharp prongs shred pulled pork, chicken and other smoked meats in seconds, while the ergonomic handles provide a comfortable grip. It's a thoughtful gift that's just $10.

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Shoppers bought this popular Spice Rack Co. rub set more than 1,000 times on Amazon in the last month, and the creative flavors show why. From Savory Steak to Jamaican Jerk and Cajun Creole, the blends elevate any dish dad grills. Each uses natural ingredients and contains no MSG or GMOs.

Original price: $16.99

A 6-pack of grill mats will help keep his grill grates clean without sacrificing those grill marks. The mats are thin enough to preserve sear marks yet durable enough to handle heat. Instead of scrubbing the grill after every cookout, these mats go right in the dishwasher for faster cleanup.

Original price: $12.99

Every grill master needs an apron, and this 2-pack is just $7. The water-resistant, wrinkle-free material stands up to spills, while the extra-large front pockets hold tools, spices and a phone all at once. For a longer-lasting option, HexClad's grilling apron uses recycled fabric and leather for a more durable finish.

Original price: $54.99

This grilling prep tub will keep his cooking surface tidy and mess-free. The whole tub collapses down for easy storage, and a locking lid protects food when transporting to the grill or storing leftovers.

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Original price: $77.99

This basket grills veggies and sides, so he won't have to waste tinfoil or, even worse, lose food in the grates. The food-grade stainless steel won’t rust and cleans quickly. Plus, the rotisserie-style design fits square and hex spit rods on your grill.

Original price: $279

Dad can grill burgers, hot dogs and barbecue for the whole family on the Charbroil Performance grill, now discounted by $80 to just under $200. The 435-square-inch cooking surface fits up to 25 burgers at once, while the 130-square-inch warming rack keeps food hot until it’s ready to serve.

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Original price: $137.99

Give your dad the best of both worlds — a charcoal grill and smoker that makes up to 34 burgers at once. The offset smoker doubles as another smaller grilling surface, giving you a total of 824 square inches of cooking space.

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