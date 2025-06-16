Shirts, hats and other apparel for veterans and patriots

Expand / Collapse search
Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
Wear your patriotism on your sleeve with these apparel pieces.. (iStock)

For veterans, patriotic apparel is more than just clothing – it’s a powerful symbol of sacrifice, dedication and unwavering love for the country. Whether you’re a veteran looking to proudly display your service, a family member honoring a loved one or a patriot wanting to show support for the armed forces, these T-shirts, hoodies and hats will help you wear your pride. 

Combat Iron Apparel Co. T-shirt: $28.99

Shop Combat Iron Apparel, a veteran-owned brand popular for its patriotic graphic T-shirts and hats. 

Shop Combat Iron Apparel, a veteran-owned brand popular for its patriotic graphic T-shirts and hats.  (Combat Iron Apparel Co.)

Combat Iron Apparel, a veteran-owned brand, is known for its humor-driven patriotic gear. This simple flag T-shirt is one of the brand’s more muted options, making it great for those who prefer a minimalist look. The brand also offers designs with military-inspired graphics and sayings, like this one. All of their T-shirts are made from a soft cotton and polyester blend for maximum comfort and stretch. Combat Iron Apparel offers discounts for active service members, veterans, first responders (police, fire, EMS, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff), teachers and university students.

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness T-shirt: $28.95

Show your love of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness with this T-shirt from veteran-owned brand Howitzer Clothing. 

Show your love of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness with this T-shirt from veteran-owned brand Howitzer Clothing.  (Howitzer Clothing)

Howitzer Clothing is another great place to shop to honor those who have served. This T-shirt is for the patriot who values the core ideals of the Declaration of Independence: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. A portion of the proceeds from each sale benefits a variety of charities and non-profits. A veteran-owned brand, Howitzer Clothing offers discounts for active and veteran service members, their spouses and dependents, first responders, and federal, state and local government employees.

Grumpy Old Vet hoodie: $47.99

Grunt Style carries a humorous Grumpy Old Vet hoodie, among other gear. 

Grunt Style carries a humorous Grumpy Old Vet hoodie, among other gear.  (Grunt Style)

Grunt Style, a veteran-owned brand born in Fort Benning, Georgia, is a popular spot for military apparel. Among their offerings is this humorous Grumpy Old Vet hoodie. Whether you’re feeling grumpy or just want a little extra warmth, this veteran hoodie is a must-have. It’s unisex, tagless (for an itch-free feel) and easy to care for. Patriots may also love this Declaration T-shirt, which serves as a reminder that freedom is declared, defended and lived everyday. 

Camo American flag T-shirt: $32.95

Find military-inspired tees, hats, hoodies and more from veteran-owned Freedom Fatigues.

Find military-inspired tees, hats, hoodies and more from veteran-owned Freedom Fatigues. (Freedom Fatigues)

Fans of camouflage will appreciate this T-shirt from veteran-owned brand Freedom Fatigues. It features a vintage-style flag print and high-quality, American-made fabric. Freedom Fatigues sources all materials from small businesses that embody the American way of life. Those who like to display the Betsy Ross flag might be interested in a sleek trucker hat

Black Rifle Coffee Company tee: $34.99

Popular veteran-owned coffee brand, Black Rifle Coffee Company, has plenty of military-inspired merch. 

Popular veteran-owned coffee brand, Black Rifle Coffee Company, has plenty of military-inspired merch.  (Black Rifle Coffee Co.)

Black Rifle Coffee Company, another veteran-owned brand, is known for its delicious coffee and military-inspired merch. This T-shirt is ideal for all patriots, as it features a red, white and blue logo on plain black fabric and has a unisex fit. Don’t forget to stock up on coffee — it comes in whole beangroundKeurig-compatible or canned varieties. 

MLB team armed forces hat: $39.99

Support your favorite MLB team and the armed forces with these trucker hats from New Era.

Support your favorite MLB team and the armed forces with these trucker hats from New Era. (Fanatics)

These New Era baseball hats are a nice way to show support for both your favorite MLB team and the military. Each hat includes a camo design, an MLB team logo and a flag patch. The 9SEVENTY style features an adjustable snap back, a curved visor and performance stretch sweatband for optimal comfort. The hat is available for all 30 teams. 

Veteran hat: $32.99

Shop officially licensed Army and Marines apparel from JM Warriors on Amazon. 

Shop officially licensed Army and Marines apparel from JM Warriors on Amazon.  (Amazon)

Amazon $32.99

Proudly display your service with a cap from JM Warriors. Officially licensed by the Army and Marines, the brand offers several authentic veteran hats for all types of service. You’ll also find military-branded pickleball equipment and cooling towels for sports. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.