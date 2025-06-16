Shirts, hats and other apparel for veterans and patriots

For veterans, patriotic apparel is more than just clothing – it’s a powerful symbol of sacrifice, dedication and unwavering love for the country. Whether you’re a veteran looking to proudly display your service, a family member honoring a loved one or a patriot wanting to show support for the armed forces, these T-shirts, hoodies and hats will help you wear your pride.

Combat Iron Apparel, a veteran-owned brand, is known for its humor-driven patriotic gear. This simple flag T-shirt is one of the brand’s more muted options, making it great for those who prefer a minimalist look. The brand also offers designs with military-inspired graphics and sayings, like this one . All of their T-shirts are made from a soft cotton and polyester blend for maximum comfort and stretch. Combat Iron Apparel offers discounts for active service members, veterans, first responders (police, fire, EMS, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff), teachers and university students.

Howitzer Clothing is another great place to shop to honor those who have served. This T-shirt is for the patriot who values the core ideals of the Declaration of Independence: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. A portion of the proceeds from each sale benefits a variety of charities and non-profits. A veteran-owned brand, Howitzer Clothing offers discounts for active and veteran service members, their spouses and dependents, first responders, and federal, state and local government employees.

Grunt Style, a veteran-owned brand born in Fort Benning, Georgia, is a popular spot for military apparel. Among their offerings is this humorous Grumpy Old Vet hoodie . Whether you’re feeling grumpy or just want a little extra warmth, this veteran hoodie is a must-have. It’s unisex, tagless (for an itch-free feel) and easy to care for. Patriots may also love this Declaration T-shirt , which serves as a reminder that freedom is declared, defended and lived everyday.

Fans of camouflage will appreciate this T-shirt from veteran-owned brand Freedom Fatigues. It features a vintage-style flag print and high-quality, American-made fabric. Freedom Fatigues sources all materials from small businesses that embody the American way of life. Those who like to display the Betsy Ross flag might be interested in a sleek trucker hat .

Black Rifle Coffee Company, another veteran-owned brand, is known for its delicious coffee and military-inspired merch. This T-shirt is ideal for all patriots, as it features a red, white and blue logo on plain black fabric and has a unisex fit. Don’t forget to stock up on coffee — it comes in whole bean , ground , Keurig-compatible or canned varieties.

These New Era baseball hats are a nice way to show support for both your favorite MLB team and the military. Each hat includes a camo design, an MLB team logo and a flag patch. The 9SEVENTY style features an adjustable snap back, a curved visor and performance stretch sweatband for optimal comfort. The hat is available for all 30 teams.

