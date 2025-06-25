Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Deals

Fourth of July decorations to show off your patriotic spirit

Add some red, white and blue to your space

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Go beyond barbecues and fireworks with these Americana-inspired decorations for your home and yard. 

Go beyond barbecues and fireworks with these Americana-inspired decorations for your home and yard.  (iStock)

Beyond barbecues, fireworks and parades, Fourth of July decorations are a meaningful way to honor our nation’s birthday. Opting for durable, reusable decor ensures you can celebrate in style year after year. 

American flag wreath: on sale for $14.99 (50% off)

Original price: $29.99 

This rustic wreath adds a welcoming touch to your front door.

This rustic wreath adds a welcoming touch to your front door. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $14.99

This rustic American flag wreath is perfect for adding a welcoming touch to your front door. It features burlap fabric and sturdy wiring to keep its shape. Also, consider this patriotic gnome statue to salute visitors as they enter your home. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

American flag bunting four-pack: on sale for $18.98 (55% off)

Original price: $42.32

Decorate the exterior of your home with classic red, white and blue bunting.

Decorate the exterior of your home with classic red, white and blue bunting. (Walmart)

Create an eye-catching display with this classic bunting. The pack contains four three by six-foot banners that can be draped along porches, fences, windows and railings. If you want something smaller or sold as a single, check out this bunting on Amazon.

Classic American flag: $85

This flag is made with fade-resistant fabric, embroidered stars and double-stitched stripes. 

This flag is made with fade-resistant fabric, embroidered stars and double-stitched stripes.  (Elizabeth Ross Flags)

Invest in this classic American flag from Elizabeth Ross Flags. Made with fade-resistant nylon and reinforced grommets, this flag is built to withstand the elements. The embroidered stars and double-stitched stripes make this three-by-five-foot flag a must-have for patriots. Don’t forget the pole kit to go with it.

Patriotic Cornhole Set: on sale for $71.99 (10% off)

Original price: $79.99

This cornhole set provides the perfect entertainment for your outdoor celebration. 

This cornhole set provides the perfect entertainment for your outdoor celebration.  (Walmart)

This patriotic cornhole set keeps guests entertained for hours. It features two two-by-three-foot boards adorned with red, white and blue stars and stripes, plus eight knitted, weather-resistant bean bags. If you’re planning a party, consider this set of disposable plates and napkins, which serves 50. 

REFRESH YOUR PATIO FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY WITH NEW GRILLS, DINING SETS AND OUTDOOR SEATING

Patriotic throw pillows: $25.99

These throw pillows are a quick and easy way to add a dose of patriotism to your living space.

These throw pillows are a quick and easy way to add a dose of patriotism to your living space. (Walmart)

Add a festive touch to your living room with this set of throw pillows. One is blue with a star pattern and the other has red and white stripes. They are machine washable for hassle-free maintenance. And this set of throw pillow covers is made specifically for outdoor use. 

MLB helmet ice cream bowls: $48

Ceramic ice cream bowls add a nostalgic touch to any celebration.

Ceramic ice cream bowls add a nostalgic touch to any celebration. (Uncommon Goods)

It doesn’t get more American than baseball, and this set of ice cream bowls is a sweet addition to Fourth of July celebrations. Inspired by the beloved mini baseball helmet sundaes served at ballparks, these ceramic bowls replace single-use plastic with a sturdy, reusable alternative – perfect for serving ice cream, snacks or red, white and blue ice pops.

HERE ARE THE BEST GRILL DEALS FOR YOUR FOURTH OF JULY COOKOUT

Yard stake: on sale for $28.99 (15% off)

Original price: $34

This yard stake adds a touch of Americana to your garden or yard. 

This yard stake adds a touch of Americana to your garden or yard.  (Wayfair)

This yard stake adds a touch of Americana to your garden or yard. Crafted from powder-coated steel, this piece resists rust and endures rain and mild wind. This garden flag is also a nice touch. 

Table runner: on sale for $31.99 (20% off)

Original Price: $39.99 

This table runner features an intricate stars and stripes pattern.

This table runner features an intricate stars and stripes pattern. (Wayfair)

Elevate your Independence Day tablescape with this flag-inspired runner. It's made of cotton and features an intricate pattern of stars and stripes. It’s easy to clean, which comes in handy when hosting celebratory meals. You might also consider festive placemats

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

LED string lights: $16.99

Illuminate your outdoor spaces in red, white and blue.

Illuminate your outdoor spaces in red, white and blue. (Amazon)

Amazon $16.99

Illuminate your indoor or outdoor spaces with these patriotic LED string lights. This string of lights features 100 feet of energy-efficient, weather-resistant red, white and blue bulbs. Add this giant LED American flag to really set the tone for a patriotic celebration.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 