Closet upgrades under $100: Carhartt, Levi's, Adidas and more

Build a versatile wardrobe and simplify your routine with these staples that cost less than $100. From a fleece-lined Carhartt utility jacket to classic Levi’s, reinforced Gold Toe socks and timeless crewneck tees, these can be worn on repeat and styled countless ways.

Flannels are a cold-weather essential. This soft L.L.Bean flannel pairs effortlessly with a crewneck on crisp days or layers under a vest for a modern twist.

Original price: $33.43

From office hours to relaxed weekends, this twill-textured quarter-zip offers a simple, stylish look.

Original price: $22

This eight-pack of quarter-length socks is built to last with reinforced heels and toes. A padded footbed adds all-day comfort.

Original price: $29.98

Stock up with this 10-pack of briefs crafted from soft, breathable cotton. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable all day.

Original price: $36

Stay supported and comfortable with these Adidas athletic boxer briefs, which are breathable, flexible and designed with a no-gap fly and a tagless waistband for irritation-free wear.

These classic, straight-leg jeans, which are designed with extra room in the thigh for all-day comfort.

Original price: $34.99

These Dickies work pants are made with Flex fabric that moves with you for all-day comfort. They are designed to resist wrinkles and wick away moisture.

THE AMAZON ESSENTIALS DENIM COLLECTION FEATURES JEAN JACKETS, WORKWEAR AND MORE FOR UNDER $50

Original price: $34.99

Sonoma Goods For Life Chinos have a classic straight fit and are made with a stretch fabric for added flexibility and comfort.

Your new go-to t-shirts: soft cotton jersey crafted from 100% cotton, tagless comfort and durable stitching for all-day wear.

Original price: $110

This classic polo shirt has a relaxed fit and full sleeves with the signature embroidered pony logo at the chest.

NFL STAR TRAVIS KELCE PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN EAGLE ON NEW COLLECTION

Stay warm and dry in this sherpa-lined zip sweatshirt, designed with a durable water-repellent finish perfect for chilly, wet days.

The vintage-inspired Field & Stream French terry applique hoodie is made from a soft French terry fabric for breathability and features an applique graphic. Shop Eric Church’s favorite picks from the Field & Stream collection.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $29.99

Stay warm, dry and comfortable all winter with this essential thermal underwear set that delivers a snug fit, breathable fabric and four-way stretch for total comfort.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.