Closet upgrades under $100: Carhartt, Levi's, Adidas and more

Build a versatile wardrobe and simplify your routine with these staples that cost less than $100. From a fleece-lined Carhartt utility jacket to classic Levi’s, reinforced Gold Toe socks and timeless crewneck tees, these can be worn on repeat and styled countless ways.
L.L. Bean flannel shirt: $59.95
Flannels are a cold-weather essential. This soft L.L.Bean flannel pairs effortlessly with a crewneck on crisp days or layers under a vest for a modern twist.
Quarter-zip, pullover sweater: on sale for $31.67 (5% off)
Original price: $33.43
From office hours to relaxed weekends, this twill-textured quarter-zip offers a simple, stylish look.
Goldtoe socks: on sale for $18.70 (15% off)
Original price: $22
This eight-pack of quarter-length socks is built to last with reinforced heels and toes. A padded footbed adds all-day comfort.
Hanes 10-pack boxer brief pack: on sale for $23.98 (20% off)
Original price: $29.98
Stock up with this 10-pack of briefs crafted from soft, breathable cotton. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable all day.
Adidas athletic boxer briefs: on sale for $26.70 (26% off)
Original price: $36
Stay supported and comfortable with these Adidas athletic boxer briefs, which are breathable, flexible and designed with a no-gap fly and a tagless waistband for irritation-free wear.
Levi’s 505 regular jeans: $39.99
These classic, straight-leg jeans, which are designed with extra room in the thigh for all-day comfort.
Dickies Flex work pants: on sale for $24.98 (29% off)
Original price: $34.99
These Dickies work pants are made with Flex fabric that moves with you for all-day comfort. They are designed to resist wrinkles and wick away moisture.
Sonoma Goods For Life Chinos: on sale for $29.74 (15% off)
Original price: $34.99
Sonoma Goods For Life Chinos have a classic straight fit and are made with a stretch fabric for added flexibility and comfort.
Amazon Basics crewneck t-shirts: $12.60
Your new go-to t-shirts: soft cotton jersey crafted from 100% cotton, tagless comfort and durable stitching for all-day wear.
Ralph Lauren Polo: on sale for $80 (27% off)
Original price: $110
This classic polo shirt has a relaxed fit and full sleeves with the signature embroidered pony logo at the chest.
Carhartt sherpa-lined zip sweatshirt: $74.99
Stay warm and dry in this sherpa-lined zip sweatshirt, designed with a durable water-repellent finish perfect for chilly, wet days.
Field & Stream French terry applique hoodie: $59
The vintage-inspired Field & Stream French terry applique hoodie is made from a soft French terry fabric for breathability and features an applique graphic. Shop Eric Church’s favorite picks from the Field & Stream collection.
Thermal underwear: on sale for $19.98 (33% off)
Original price: $29.99
Stay warm, dry and comfortable all winter with this essential thermal underwear set that delivers a snug fit, breathable fabric and four-way stretch for total comfort.
