Closet upgrades under $100: Carhartt, Levi's, Adidas and more

These are everyday pieces you can wear on repeat

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Young man looking for shirts in wardrobe

A classic crewneck T-shirt paired with jeans creates a timeless, versatile look. (iStock)

Build a versatile wardrobe and simplify your routine with these staples that cost less than $100. From a fleece-lined Carhartt utility jacket to classic Levi’s, reinforced Gold Toe socks and timeless crewneck tees, these can be worn on repeat and styled countless ways.

L.L. Bean flannel shirt: $59.95

Pair this soft flannel over a t-shirt or under a jacket.

Pair this soft flannel over a t-shirt or under a jacket. (L.L. bean)

Flannels are a cold-weather essential. This soft L.L.Bean flannel pairs effortlessly with a crewneck on crisp days or layers under a vest for a modern twist.

Quarter-zip, pullover sweater: on sale for $31.67 (5% off)

Original price: $33.43

This quarter-zip can easily take your look to smart casual.

This quarter-zip can easily take your look to smart casual. (Amazon)

Amazon $43.99

From office hours to relaxed weekends, this twill-textured quarter-zip offers a simple, stylish look. 

Goldtoe socks: on sale for $18.70 (15% off)

Original price: $22

These socks were made to last and keep you comfortable.

These socks were made to last and keep you comfortable. (Kohl's)

This eight-pack of quarter-length socks is built to last with reinforced heels and toes. A padded footbed adds all-day comfort.

Hanes 10-pack boxer brief pack: on sale for $23.98 (20% off)

Original price: $29.98

Update your underwear with these cotton briefs.

Update your underwear with these cotton briefs. (Walmart)

Stock up with this 10-pack of briefs crafted from soft, breathable cotton. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable all day.

Adidas athletic boxer briefs: on sale for $26.70 (26% off)

Original price: $36

Keep athletic briefs for workouts.

Keep athletic briefs for workouts. (Amazon)

Amazon $36 $26.76

Stay supported and comfortable with these Adidas athletic boxer briefs, which are breathable, flexible and designed with a no-gap fly and a tagless waistband for irritation-free wear.

Levi’s 505 regular jeans: $39.99

Wear these comfortable and classic jeans anywhere.

Wear these comfortable and classic jeans anywhere. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99

These classic, straight-leg jeans, which are designed with extra room in the thigh for all-day comfort. 

Dickies Flex work pants: on sale for $24.98 (29% off)

Original price: $34.99

These work pants are made to move with you.

These work pants are made to move with you. (Amazon)

Amazon $34.99 $24.98

These Dickies work pants are made with Flex fabric that moves with you for all-day comfort. They are designed to resist wrinkles and wick away moisture.

THE AMAZON ESSENTIALS DENIM COLLECTION FEATURES JEAN JACKETS, WORKWEAR AND MORE FOR UNDER $50

Sonoma Goods For Life Chinos: on sale for $29.74 (15% off)

Original price: $34.99

Look good while staying comfortable in these chinos.

Look good while staying comfortable in these chinos. (Kohl's)

Sonoma Goods For Life Chinos have a classic straight fit and are made with a stretch fabric for added flexibility and comfort.

Amazon Basics crewneck t-shirts: $12.60

These crewneck t-shirts look great alone or as an undershirt.

These crewneck t-shirts look great alone or as an undershirt. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.60

Your new go-to t-shirts: soft cotton jersey crafted from 100% cotton, tagless comfort and durable stitching for all-day wear. 

Ralph Lauren Polo: on sale for $80 (27% off)

Original price: $110

Keep a Polo shirt ready for days in the office.

Keep a Polo shirt ready for days in the office. (Amazon)

Amazon $110 $79.99

This classic polo shirt has a relaxed fit and full sleeves with the signature embroidered pony logo at the chest.

NFL STAR TRAVIS KELCE PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN EAGLE ON NEW COLLECTION

Carhartt sherpa-lined zip sweatshirt: $74.99

This sweatshirt is warm and water repellent.

This sweatshirt is warm and water repellent. (Amazon)

Amazon $74.99

Stay warm and dry in this sherpa-lined zip sweatshirt, designed with a durable water-repellent finish perfect for chilly, wet days.

Field & Stream French terry applique hoodie: $59

Stay warm and comfortable in this vintage-inspired hoodie. 

Stay warm and comfortable in this vintage-inspired hoodie.  (Amazon)

Amazon $59

The vintage-inspired Field & Stream French terry applique hoodie is made from a soft French terry fabric for breathability and features an applique graphic. Shop Eric Church’s favorite picks from the Field & Stream collection.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Thermal underwear: on sale for $19.98 (33% off)

Original price: $29.99

Get your foundational layers right with this set of thermals.

Get your foundational layers right with this set of thermals. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $19.98

Stay warm, dry and comfortable all winter with this essential thermal underwear set that delivers a snug fit, breathable fabric and four-way stretch for total comfort.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

