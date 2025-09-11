NFL star Travis Kelce partners with American Eagle on new collection

Travis Kelce and American Eagle recently released part of their 90-piece collaboration with Tru Kolors, the NFL star’s sportswear and lifestyle brand. The collection blends casual clothing with street style and a touch of luxury – featuring varsity jackets, rugby polos and vintage-inspired tees. Shop the first lineup now, and catch the next drop on Sept. 24.

AE x Tru Kolors redefines cargo pants with soft wide-wale corduroy and tailored pleated front detailing for a relaxed, yet elevated fit.

This AE x Tru Kolors pique rugby sweatshirt reimagines the classic rugby jersey for a modern look. It features bold stripes and is fashioned from a cotton blend pique that provides enough heft to make it a great layering piece as the seasons change.

APPLE REVEALS AIRPODS PRO 3 AND UPGRADES ITS WATCHES - AND YOU CAN PREORDER THEM TODAY

This AE x Tru Kolors heavyweight graphic hoodie is made of quality, heavyweight cotton blend fleece to keep you comfortable and warm.

Tru Kolors and American Eagle reimagined the classic overshirt with a soft brushed flannel finish. It features a collared neck, button-up front and patch pockets on the chest.

AE x Tru Kolors chenille baggy trouser will be the softest jeans you own thanks to the chenille denim that gives the pants a velvet-like feel. The trousers also feature vintage-inspired details and a classic baggy fit.

AE x Tru Kolors upgraded the varsity jacket with premium fabrics – brushed flannel, genuine leather sleeves and chainstitched felt details.

GORDON RAMSAY'S GO-TO KITCHEN GEAR: SHOP HEXCLAD KNIVES, APRON AND CUTTING BOARDS

Built for style and strength, the AE x Tru Kolors camo tote is made with cotton canvas and is built to last. It features three zip pockets, which make it useful for weekend trips or daily carry.

The chenille twill fabric of this relaxed-fit shirt creates a soft, velvet-like feel you’ll reach for again and again.

Add this houndstooth knit scarf with a leather "AE x TK" patch to your winter look to elevate your style.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

This AE x Tru Kolors corduroy baseball hat features an embroidered "TK" logo and a genuine suede bill.