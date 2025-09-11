Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

NFL star Travis Kelce partners with American Eagle on new collection

Varsity jackets, rugby polos, totes, scarves – this drop has it all

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Travis Kelsey and American Eagle just dropped a seriously stylish collection.

Travis Kelsey and American Eagle just dropped a seriously stylish collection. (American Eagle)

Travis Kelce and American Eagle recently released part of their 90-piece collaboration with Tru Kolors, the NFL star’s sportswear and lifestyle brand. The collection blends casual clothing with street style and a touch of luxury – featuring varsity jackets, rugby polos and vintage-inspired tees. Shop the first lineup now, and catch the next drop on Sept. 24.

AE x Tru Kolors relaxed corduroy cargo pant: $79.95

These cargo pants get an upgrade with classic tailored-trouser detailing.

These cargo pants get an upgrade with classic tailored-trouser detailing. (American Eagle)

AE x Tru Kolors redefines cargo pants with soft wide-wale corduroy and tailored pleated front detailing for a relaxed, yet elevated fit.

AE x Tru Kolors pique rugby sweatshirt: $59.95

This stylish rugby shirt has a classic prep aesthetic.

This stylish rugby shirt has a classic prep aesthetic. (American Eagle)

This AE x Tru Kolors pique rugby sweatshirt reimagines the classic rugby jersey for a modern look. It features bold stripes and is fashioned from a cotton blend pique that provides enough heft to make it a great layering piece as the seasons change.

APPLE REVEALS AIRPODS PRO 3 AND UPGRADES ITS WATCHES - AND YOU CAN PREORDER THEM TODAY

AE x Tru Kolors heavyweight graphic hoodie: $69.95

This quality hoodie is made to keep you warm and comfortable.

This quality hoodie is made to keep you warm and comfortable. (American Eagle)

This AE x Tru Kolors heavyweight graphic hoodie is made of quality, heavyweight cotton blend fleece to keep you comfortable and warm. 

AE x Tru Kolors heavyweight brushed plaid overshirt: $79.95

Add this brushed flannel overshirt to your fall wardrobe for a cozy option. 

Add this brushed flannel overshirt to your fall wardrobe for a cozy option.  (American Eagle)

Tru Kolors and American Eagle reimagined the classic overshirt with a soft brushed flannel finish. It features a collared neck, button-up front and patch pockets on the chest. 

AE x Tru Kolors chenille baggy trouser: $69.95

These jeans are velvety soft.

These jeans are velvety soft. (American Eagle)

AE x Tru Kolors chenille baggy trouser will be the softest jeans you own thanks to the chenille denim that gives the pants a velvet-like feel. The trousers also feature vintage-inspired details and a classic baggy fit.

AE x Tru Kolors varsity jacket: $179.95

The classic letterman jacket gets an upgrade with luxe fabrics.

The classic letterman jacket gets an upgrade with luxe fabrics. (American Eagle)

AE x Tru Kolors upgraded the varsity jacket with premium fabrics – brushed flannel, genuine leather sleeves and chainstitched felt details.

GORDON RAMSAY'S GO-TO KITCHEN GEAR: SHOP HEXCLAD KNIVES, APRON AND CUTTING BOARDS

AE x Tru Kolors camo canvas tote bag: $79.95

This camo tote bag is built for durability.

This camo tote bag is built for durability. (American Eagle)

Built for style and strength, the AE x Tru Kolors camo tote is made with cotton canvas and is built to last. It features three zip pockets, which make it useful for weekend trips or daily carry.

AE x Tru Kolors chenille twill shirt: $69.95

The chenille twill fabric gives this shirt a soft-as-velvet feel.

The chenille twill fabric gives this shirt a soft-as-velvet feel. (American Eagle)

The chenille twill fabric of this relaxed-fit shirt creates a soft, velvet-like feel you’ll reach for again and again.

AE x Tru Kolors knit houndstooth scarf: $39.95

Add gentlemanly vibes to your cold-weather outfits.

Add gentlemanly vibes to your cold-weather outfits. (American Eagle)

Add this houndstooth knit scarf with a leather "AE x TK" patch to your winter look to elevate your style.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

AE x Tru Kolors corduroy baseball hat: $34.95

Upgrade your look with this corduroy baseball hat.

Upgrade your look with this corduroy baseball hat. (American Eagle)

This AE x Tru Kolors corduroy baseball hat features an embroidered "TK" logo and a genuine suede bill.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

Close modal

Continue