NFL star Travis Kelce partners with American Eagle on new collection

Travis Kelce and American Eagle recently released part of their 90-piece collaboration with Tru Kolors, the NFL star’s sportswear and lifestyle brand. The collection blends casual clothing with street style and a touch of luxury – featuring varsity jackets, rugby polos and vintage-inspired tees. Shop the first lineup now, and catch the next drop on Sept. 24.
AE x Tru Kolors relaxed corduroy cargo pant: $79.95
AE x Tru Kolors redefines cargo pants with soft wide-wale corduroy and tailored pleated front detailing for a relaxed, yet elevated fit.
AE x Tru Kolors pique rugby sweatshirt: $59.95
This AE x Tru Kolors pique rugby sweatshirt reimagines the classic rugby jersey for a modern look. It features bold stripes and is fashioned from a cotton blend pique that provides enough heft to make it a great layering piece as the seasons change.
APPLE REVEALS AIRPODS PRO 3 AND UPGRADES ITS WATCHES - AND YOU CAN PREORDER THEM TODAY
AE x Tru Kolors heavyweight graphic hoodie: $69.95
This AE x Tru Kolors heavyweight graphic hoodie is made of quality, heavyweight cotton blend fleece to keep you comfortable and warm.
AE x Tru Kolors heavyweight brushed plaid overshirt: $79.95
Tru Kolors and American Eagle reimagined the classic overshirt with a soft brushed flannel finish. It features a collared neck, button-up front and patch pockets on the chest.
AE x Tru Kolors chenille baggy trouser: $69.95
AE x Tru Kolors chenille baggy trouser will be the softest jeans you own thanks to the chenille denim that gives the pants a velvet-like feel. The trousers also feature vintage-inspired details and a classic baggy fit.
AE x Tru Kolors varsity jacket: $179.95
AE x Tru Kolors upgraded the varsity jacket with premium fabrics – brushed flannel, genuine leather sleeves and chainstitched felt details.
GORDON RAMSAY'S GO-TO KITCHEN GEAR: SHOP HEXCLAD KNIVES, APRON AND CUTTING BOARDS
AE x Tru Kolors camo canvas tote bag: $79.95
Built for style and strength, the AE x Tru Kolors camo tote is made with cotton canvas and is built to last. It features three zip pockets, which make it useful for weekend trips or daily carry.
AE x Tru Kolors chenille twill shirt: $69.95
The chenille twill fabric of this relaxed-fit shirt creates a soft, velvet-like feel you’ll reach for again and again.
AE x Tru Kolors knit houndstooth scarf: $39.95
Add this houndstooth knit scarf with a leather "AE x TK" patch to your winter look to elevate your style.
For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals
AE x Tru Kolors corduroy baseball hat: $34.95
This AE x Tru Kolors corduroy baseball hat features an embroidered "TK" logo and a genuine suede bill.