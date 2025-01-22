10 eco-friendly Valentine's Day gifts for the conscious couple

Valentine's Day is traditionally associated with lavish gifts and extravagant gestures, but this year, choose a gift that expresses love not only for your partner but also for the planet. If you and your partner are trying to embrace sustainable living, these eco-friendly alternatives to conventional gifts can help you gift something thoughtful that you’ll both cherish.

These 10 eco-friendly Valentine's Day gifts are perfect for the conscious couple, ensuring that your celebration of love is as kind to the Earth as it is to each other.

Gifts for her

Original price: $17.99

Switching to a more natural, organic body butter isn’t just better for the environment, it can be better for your skin. The ZeroWasteStore has an organic body butter that’s handmade with just four ingredients, all of which are certified organic. They also have an organic body lotion bar made entirely with sustainable ingredients.

There are plenty of chocolate options that are made ethically and organically. Spring & Mulberry has delicious chocolate in all kinds of flavors. For Valentine’s Day, they have a special collection with five different chocolate bars. You’ll find flavors like lavender rose, mixed berry, mango chili, pecan date and mulberry fennel.

Astor & Orion is a jewelry company that focuses on ethically sourced materials and sustainable production. The Wise Heart necklace is a beautiful heart with a snake wrapping around it. The necklace is cast from recycled sterling silver and gold, and it’s ethically made in Thailand.

Astor & Orion’s Nora Peral necklace has a gorgeous, elongated pearl attached to a gold chain for anyone who likes a more elegant look.

A potted plant is one of the best eco-friendly gifts you can get. A snake plant is a great option because it can help improve the air quality in your home. They’re also just beautiful to look at. You can get a large snake plant on Amazon, complete with a pot.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Blankets are a comfy, thoughtful gift that she’ll absolutely love. By making it an upcycled blanket, you’re helping reuse materials instead of having them end up in landfills. You can get refurbished sherpa blankets made from saris from India. They come in a variety of bright, unique patterns and have a soft sherpa lining.

Made Trade also sells recycled blankets made with upcycled yarn and hand woven by women artisans in Mexico.

9 ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS THAT CAN HELP YOU BE MORE SUSTAINABLE

Gifts for him

Get your man a beard kit that will help his beard stay soft, and that’s made from organic, healthy ingredients. A Monster&Son organic beard kit is made from jojoba oil, argan oil, vitamin E oil, beeswax, meadowfoam oil and coconut oil.

Original price: $23

A good pair of recycled socks will provide years of comfort. Smartwool makes recycled socks using yarn utilized from their sock takeback program, so you can be sure you’re wearing more environmentally friendly socks.

If your partner is a dad, you can get a pair of "rad dad" socks from Uncommon Goods. They’re made with US-sourced yarn and the tags and hooks included in the packaging are recyclable.

Instead of going with a traditional leather wallet, choose one that’s made from ethically sourced leather. The Fish Leather Wallet by Ecodunia is a truly unique wallet made from fish skin leather. The leather is a byproduct of fish caught in Lake Victoria, Kenya, so it’s an eco-friendly option.

WALLETS FOR MEN THAT ARE WINTER-READY

These wool slippers from Made Trade are supportive and well-made. They’re created using 100% all-natural wool from New Zealand, so they’re cruelty-free. The dye used to make the red and blue slippers is 100% azo-amine free, so there are no harmful chemicals.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

A watch is a luxurious gift to give the man in your life, and luckily, there are many eco-friendly options that are just as high-tech as their alternatives. A Timex Expedition Traprock solar watch doesn’t need constant battery replacements since it runs off solar. It’s also built with eco-friendly materials like the fabric strap made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and lined with vegan apple leather.

Prefer digital? The Nixon Staple watch is made with recycled ocean plastics, so you’re reducing your carbon footprint.