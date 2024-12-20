Is your resolution to be more sustainable? These 9 eco-friendly products can help

Among the most popular New Year’s resolutions is the commitment to live a more sustainable life, a pledge that not only benefits the environment but also enhances your own quality of life. Transitioning to a more eco-friendly lifestyle can seem daunting, but after just a few simple changes, you won’t even notice the difference.

By making small, intentional changes in your daily routines, you can make a significant impact. To help you get started on your journey towards sustainability, these nine essential products can help you reduce your ecological footprint.

From compost bins that turn kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich soil to beeswax wraps that replace single-use plastics, these items are designed to support your green goals and inspire lasting change.

Making your own compost helps you spend less on soil for your garden, and it’ll reduce your reliance on trash bags. Just take your food scraps, put them in a rolling compost bin and turn the bin every few days. Come summer, you’ll have enough compost to fill a small garden or window boxes.

Amazon has a compact rolling compost bin that’s easy to use and affordable for beginner composters. You can also get a double compost bin from Lowes. It has two separate compartments, so you can make double the compost.

Original price: $22.99

Paper towels are helpful but wasteful, so go reusable with cloth paper towels. You can get fun patterns and colors that customize your paper towels to your style. When you’re done with them, just throw them in the wash.

Amazon has a 25-pack of reusable paper towels that have different fruits on each towel. Find dozens of other patterns and colors on Marley’s Monsters.

Original price: $18

Instead of storing your food in plastic containers, opt for beeswax wraps. They’re sustainably made and can hold a wide variety of foods. Get a three-pack of beeswax wraps on Amazon or get a pack of different-sized beeswax wraps from Grove.

Original price: $12.99

Plastic toothbrushes aren’t typically recyclable, but bamboo toothbrushes are. Aside from the handles, there’s often no difference between bamboo and plastic, so you get the same great clean. You can get a 10-pack of bamboo toothbrushes, all in different colors.

Toilet paper is made from just that, paper, so it contributes to deforestation. Switch to an eco-friendly option like Betterway. It’s just as septic safe as other toilet paper, but it’s made from bamboo rather than trees.

The aptly named company, Who Gives a Crap is also known for its 100% recycled toilet paper. 50% of the company’s profits are donated, and it’s cheaper per roll than many other brands.

An easy way to consume less plastic is to switch from plastic water bottles to reusable ones. Luckily, there are many options to choose from. Grab the popular Stanley IceFlow on Amazon for just $35. It’ll keep your water ice-cold for up to 12 hours.

Like most industries, the coffee industry isn’t known for having the best effect on the environment. But there are many companies trying to change that. Equal Exchange is one of the more well-known organic, sustainable brands. The beans are grown by small farms and Equal Exchange is committed to participating in the Fair Trade process.

Original price: $12.99

Switching to eco-friendly beauty products can help you support businesses that are trying to make a difference. Most beauty products can be replaced with a more sustainable choice. Amazon sells a 20-pack of reusable makeup remover pads that you can wash and use over and over again, rather than having to buy a new pack every few months.

You can also get a vegan blush stick from the Zero Waste Store. The organic blush goes on smooth with a light powdery finish. Pomegranate seed and red raspberry oil are absorbed by the skin, leaving it silky and refreshed.

Even your face cleanser can be replaced with a more natural, sustainable option. This turmeric glow foaming cleanser from Credo Beauty is cruelty-free and vegan. The company is also committed to making products that meet strict safety and sustainability standards.

Original price: $389.99

One of the most sustainable things you can do in the new year is trade in your car keys for an electric bike. Switching to an e-bike as often as possible reduces your reliance on fuel. You can get a relatively affordable option when you choose the Heybike on Amazon. It has a range of up to 31 to 40 miles per charge.

A mid-priced option that can take you up to 80 miles per charge is the XP Lite 2.0. It’s foldable, making it easy to store, and you can go up to 20 miles per hour. If you plan to ride your e-bike daily, the RadKick 7-Speed is the way to go. It’s equipped with multiple gears, so you can easily climb hills and even take it on dirt roads.