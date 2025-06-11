Get summer ready with a new pair of Crocs

This summer, if you want to stay comfortable, whether you’re heading to the beach, relaxing by the pool, or out on the hiking trails, get yourself a pair of Crocs.

Crocs are some of the most supportive, comfortable shoes you’ll find. Plus, over the years, they’ve created dozens of designs, partnered with celebrities and released limited-edition models. Aka, there’s an option for everyone, whether you want to go classic, you need a nice pair of sandals, you need more supportive shoes or you want to take your Crocs hiking.

Classic clogs

Crocs classic clogs are a favorite among Crocs wearers. They pair affordability with comfort, plus they’re easily customizable.

Many of these Crocs can be found on Amazon.

Original price: $49.99

Classic Crocs are still the first-choice footwear for all kinds of summer activities. Whether you’re heading to the beach, getting your gardening done or even hiking, Crocs classic clogs will keep your feet comfortable and cool. They come in more than a dozen colors and can be customized with all Crocs' Jibbitz.

Find classic Crocs on sale on Amazon or on the Crocs' site.

Original price: $59.95

Camo lovers can get Realtree classic Crocs in unisex sizes. You get everything you love about Crocs in a camo pattern. These rugged Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean and have a pivoting strap for added security.

Find Realtree classic Crocs on sale on Amazon or on the Crocs' site.

Original price: $54.95

Add some extra class with the marbled classic Crocs. You can choose from a handful of marbled patterns. You get the same durability and flipable strap.

Find marbled Crocs on sale on Amazon or on the Crocs' site.

Echo collection

Crocs' Echo collection features clogs that have more support and added comfort features. They come in many different colors, patterns and unique collaborations.

Original price: $69.95

Made with added comfort in mind, Echo clogs have Croslite construction that makes these Crocs even more durable, perfect for walking or hiking. The heel pad on the back strap provides extra comfort and helps the strap stay put. You also get a 1.5-inch height boost when you wear Echo clogs.

Find Echo clog Crocs on sale on Amazon or on the Crocs' site.

Echo clogs also come in a Realtree camo pattern outdoor enthusiasts will love. The cream-colored clog with a Realtree pattern on the strap and top of the shoe make for a flashier, stylish pair of Crocs.

If you want a stylish pair of Crocs that go with anything and still provide substantial comfort, choose the Echo Waves. They’re incredibly lightweight and have a sink-in silhouette that cradles your feet.

Original price: $109.99

Get Crocs' signature marbled look in a sneaker version with the Echo Storm marble clog. These clogs mold to your feet and don’t have holes like most other Crocs versions, so they can weather any storm. The rubber outsole pods provide optimal traction and the pull tabs on the back of the clogs make it easy to pull the shoes on and off.

Original price: $79.99

NBA Echo slides combine comfort and a love for all things basketball. The slides look like a basketball and come with the NBA logo on the top. They’re quick-drying sandals that are the definition of comfortable. WNBA fans can also get WNBA-themed Echo clogs.

Sandals

Crocs are the perfect beach sandals. They dry fast, are easy to wash off and still provide plenty of support.

Original price: $64.95

Shoppers looking for a supportive sandal that won’t wear down should consider the Mellow Luxe recovery slide from Crocs. The fully-molded sandals can be tightened for the perfect fit. Ideal for anyone who suffers from chronic foot pain, the deep, cupped footbeds cradle your ankles and the soles of your feet.

You can find Mellow Luxe slides on Amazon or the Crocs site. You can also get marbled versions of the Mellow Luxe.

Crocs can be as fashionable as they are comfortable, which has been proven with the Getaway Strappy sandals. The platform sandals offer a slight lift and are designed to mold perfectly to your feet. But you may want to size down for the right fit. The strappy design is elegant, and you can customize the sandals to your personal style thanks to the many color options.

Find Getaway Strappy sandals on Amazon or on Crocs' site.

Original price: $29.95

For everyday sandals that come in dozens of colors, go with the classic Crocs slide sandal. Based on the design of classic Crocs, you get the same level of comfort in sandal form. You can also get a slightly different design, without the holes in the sandal strap.

InMotion collection

Crocs' InMotion collection is all about keeping your feet comfortable while you’re on the go. Designed to be more supportive than some classic options, you can find clogs, sandals and sneakers.

InMotion clogs take the classic clog to the next level. They have a LiteRide foam footbed that provides extra cushioning. The thicker sole helps your feet feel like they’re free but fully supported. These clogs come in a handful of neutral colors, making them great for nurses, teachers and other professionals that are constantly on their feet.

Find InMotion clogs on Amazon or on the Crocs site.

Yes, Crocs make sneakers! The InMotion Pacers are breathable sneakers designed to be worn comfortably all day. The LiteRide technology provides stability and support with every step. Find men’s InMotion Pacers on Amazon or the Crocs site. You can also find women’s inMotion Pacers on the Crocs site.

Need a little extra support from your sandals? Crocs' InMotion Flip sandals feature the same LiteRide tech the clogs and sneakers have, providing exceptional support. They’re designed with athletes in mind, so they have a fully molded design that’ll stay on your feet better.

Find InMotion Flips on Amazon or on the Crocs site.