Keep your swimming pool clean with these pool vacuum cleaners

A swimming pool can be a fun and valuable addition to your home and property, but maintaining it and keeping its water clean is essential. Pool cleaners and vacuums play a pivotal role in achieving this by efficiently removing debris, algae and other harmful bacteria and contaminants that can compromise water quality. This proactive approach to pool maintenance ensures a safer swimming environment, clear blue water and extends the overall lifespan of the pool and its equipment.​

Many pool cleaners now cater to different water types, preferences and maintenance needs. Each cleaner offers unique features designed to optimize cleaning efficiency and user convenience, from manual options to sophisticated robotic systems. Here are 10 to consider before you take the first dip this summer.

This Dolphin Nautilus robotic pool cleaner is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to remotely schedule and control cleaning cycles via the smartphone app. Its dual scrubbing brushes go to work as it climbs up and down the pool walls, giving it the most thorough clean possible. The top-load filter cartridges are easy to access and clean, making maintenance straightforward. Its intelligent navigation system ensures comprehensive coverage, avoiding obstacles and optimizing cleaning paths. Don’t forget to give your pool the best start possible at the beginning of the season by opening it with the proper chemicals. This kit makes it easy and eliminates any guesswork!

The Aiper Scuba S1 cordless robotic pool cleaner works for both in-ground and above-ground pools up to 1,600-square-feet. It features a 150-minute battery life and innovative navigation technology, allowing it to efficiently clean pool floors, walls and waterlines. Its cordless design eliminates the hassle of tangled cables, making it easier to use and store! If this one is outside your budget, check out the Seauto Crab instead.

The Hayward Poolvergnuegen at Walmart is a suction-side pool cleaner designed for in-ground pools. Available in two-wheel and four-wheel models, it efficiently cleans pool floors and walls by connecting to the pool's existing filtration system. Its self-adjusting turbine vanes and adjustable roller skirts allow it to navigate various pool surfaces and obstacles and can even reach the deep end with ease.

This Polaris Vac-Sweep 280 pressure-side pool cleaner operates by connecting to a dedicated pressure line, using water pressure to propel itself and collect debris into an attached filter bag. Its dual-jet system provides powerful vacuuming and sweeping action for pool floors and walls. Don’t forget the replacement parts to have on hand in case you need them in a pinch!

If you’re looking for an affordable option for a pool robot, the Aiper Seagull 1000 is a cordless robotic pool cleaner designed for pools up to 861-square-feet for under $200. With a 90-minute battery life, it cleans pool floors using dual suction vents and a rotating scrubbing brush. Its self-parking technology ensures easy retrieval after cleaning sessions. Chlorine pellets can also be helpful to keep on hand after you host large amounts of swimmers or a long rainstorm.

Kind of like a dustbuster but for your pool, the handheld Water Tech Pool Blaster Max is a cordless, battery-operated pool vacuum that can deliver a quick and efficient cleaning. Its easy-grip handle makes cleaning steps and stairs easy, while its rechargeable battery provides up to 60 minutes of runtime without the need for hoses or cords. The vacuum's high-flow pump and reusable filter bag effectively capture various types of debris. Erase hard-to-reach stains and debris with the brand’s Grit Gitter tool .

If you don’t mind applying a little elbow grease, this Mainstays manual spa vac at Walmart is an affordable choice for small pools and spas. Its 360-degree flexible sides allow for easy maneuverability, enabling you to reach tight corners and clean various surfaces effectively. Another spa vacuum option on Amazon uses water pressure from the garden hose to blast away dirt and grime on pool surfaces.

This Hayward Diaphragm disc pool suction cleaner at Home Depot connects directly to your pool’s filtration system. Equipped with three intake ports, it quietly removes debris from various pool surfaces. It’s a low-maintenance option because it only has one moving part. In this case, it can pay to shop around—the same vac is currently on sale on Amazon for nearly half the price.

This Lienuis model robotic pool cleaner at Wayfair is specifically designed for above-ground pools up to 850-square-feet. It operates independently of your pool's filtration system, using its own built-in motor to navigate and clean the pool floor. Its compact and lightweight design allows for easy handling and storage. Don’t forget the solar cover , which helps keep pool water clean and free of debris when not in use.

