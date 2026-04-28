Save up to 40% on Cozy Earth gifts moms actually want

This Mother's Day, shop Cozy Earth for gifts designed for everyday use. Save up to 40% off on everything from duvet covers and sheets to pajama sets and robes, and take an extra 25% off sitewide with code FOX through May 4.

Original price: $258

Give her the gift of a better night's sleep with these bamboo sheets. The soft, breathable fabric helps regulate temperature and resists trapping heat, so she can stay cooler as the weather warms.

Original price: $168

These long-sleeve pajamas are made from stretchy viscose fabric that feels lightweight and comfortable without overheating. The classic button-up design adds a polished touch to her sleepwear collection.

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Original price: $78

If you're looking for a practical gift that still feels elevated, snag a set of bamboo pillowcases. They're buttery soft and help keep a cool side of the pillow within reach at all times.

Original price: $88

If she needs a loungewear refresh, these bamboo joggers deliver. They combine a soft feel with a lightweight fabric that works for lounging or running errands, while deep side pockets keep essentials close.

Original price: $308

Upgrade her sleep with this cooling bamboo duvet. The fabric helps resist heat while staying soft, smooth and breathable throughout the night, and the charcoal pinstripe pattern adds a stylish touch to any bedroom.

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Original price: $328

For a complete bedding refresh, grab this bamboo comforter while it's $50 off. It delivers a cloud-like feel with temperature-regulating fabric designed to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Original price: $138

Every mom deserves to relax, and these ultra-soft, slightly stretchy pajamas offer just that. Made from bamboo fabric, they come in seasonal floral prints and solid colors, so you can find a style that suits her perfectly.

Original price: $108

Waffle bath towels make a practical gift she'll use often. The waffle weave creates a plush feel while boosting absorbency compared with standard towels. They're selling fast, so grab this two-piece set in a range of neutral colors while the sale lasts.

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Original price: $228

For under $200, give mom Cozy Earth’s bubble cuddle blanket — a soft, stylish faux fur option she’ll reach for every day. The midweight design adds a gentle, comforting feel, making it easy to relax and unwind.

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Original price: $98

Treat her to a kimono robe that adds a touch of luxury to her daily routine. The stretchy fit adapts to a range of body types, while the bamboo fabric feels smooth against the skin.