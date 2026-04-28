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Deals

Save up to 40% on Cozy Earth gifts moms actually want

Pajamas, bedding, towels and more start at $66

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Save on pajamas, bedding, robes and towels with these deals from Cozy Earth.

Save on pajamas, bedding, robes and towels with these deals from Cozy Earth. (Cozy Earth)

This Mother's Day, shop Cozy Earth for gifts designed for everyday use. Save up to 40% off on everything from duvet covers and sheets to pajama sets and robes, and take an extra 25% off sitewide with code FOX through May 4.

Bamboo sheet set: $219.30 (15% off)

Original price: $258

These sheets are made of bamboo.

These sheets are made of bamboo. (Cozy Earth)

Give her the gift of a better night's sleep with these bamboo sheets. The soft, breathable fabric helps regulate temperature and resists trapping heat, so she can stay cooler as the weather warms.

Long-sleeve pajama set: $142.80 (15% off)

Original price: $168

Get her these cute and comfy pajamas.

Get her these cute and comfy pajamas. (Cozy Earth)

These long-sleeve pajamas are made from stretchy viscose fabric that feels lightweight and comfortable without overheating. The classic button-up design adds a polished touch to her sleepwear collection.

READ MORE: Practical Mother's Day gifts under $50 she'll actually want

Bamboo pillowcases: $66.30 (15% off)

Original price: $78

These pillows stay cool.

These pillows stay cool. (Cozy Earth)

If you're looking for a practical gift that still feels elevated, snag a set of bamboo pillowcases. They're buttery soft and help keep a cool side of the pillow within reach at all times.

Bamboo jogger pants: $74.80 (15% off)

Original price: $88

She'll never want to take these joggers off.

She'll never want to take these joggers off. (Cozy Earth)

If she needs a loungewear refresh, these bamboo joggers deliver. They combine a soft feel with a lightweight fabric that works for lounging or running errands, while deep side pockets keep essentials close. 

Bamboo duvet cover: $184.80 (40% off)

Original price: $308

This pinstripe duvet looks nice in any bedroom.

This pinstripe duvet looks nice in any bedroom. (Cozy Earth)

Upgrade her sleep with this cooling bamboo duvet. The fabric helps resist heat while staying soft, smooth and breathable throughout the night, and the charcoal pinstripe pattern adds a stylish touch to any bedroom.

READ MORE: Give mom diamonds for less: 12 lab-grown options starting at $200

Bamboo comforter: $278.80 (15% off)

Original price: $328

Get her a new comforter for the new season.

Get her a new comforter for the new season. (Cozy Earth)

For a complete bedding refresh, grab this bamboo comforter while it's $50 off. It delivers a cloud-like feel with temperature-regulating fabric designed to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Short-sleeve pajama set: $117.30 (15% off)

Original price: $138

She'll wear this pajama set daily.

She'll wear this pajama set daily. (Cozy Earth)

Every mom deserves to relax, and these ultra-soft, slightly stretchy pajamas offer just that. Made from bamboo fabric, they come in seasonal floral prints and solid colors, so you can find a style that suits her perfectly.

Waffle bath towels: $91.80 (15% off)

Original price: $108

This waffle fabric feels soft and absorbs water.

This waffle fabric feels soft and absorbs water. (Cozy Earth)

Waffle bath towels make a practical gift she'll use often. The waffle weave creates a plush feel while boosting absorbency compared with standard towels. They're selling fast, so grab this two-piece set in a range of neutral colors while the sale lasts.

READ MORE: Save up to 50% on HexClad pans, knives and bundles for Mother's Day

Bubble cuddle blanket: $193.80 (15% off)

Original price: $228

A soft blanket is always a great gift.

A soft blanket is always a great gift. (Cozy Earth)

For under $200, give mom Cozy Earth’s bubble cuddle blanket — a soft, stylish faux fur option she’ll reach for every day. The midweight design adds a gentle, comforting feel, making it easy to relax and unwind. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Bamboo robe: $83.30 (15% off)

Original price: $98

Add this robe to her morning or evening routine.

Add this robe to her morning or evening routine. (Cozy Earth)

Treat her to a kimono robe that adds a touch of luxury to her daily routine. The stretchy fit adapts to a range of body types, while the bamboo fabric feels smooth against the skin.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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