Save up to 40% on Cozy Earth gifts moms actually want

This Mother's Day, shop Cozy Earth for gifts designed for everyday use. Save up to 40% off on everything from duvet covers and sheets to pajama sets and robes, and take an extra 25% off sitewide with code FOX through May 4.
Bamboo sheet set: $219.30 (15% off)
Original price: $258
Give her the gift of a better night's sleep with these bamboo sheets. The soft, breathable fabric helps regulate temperature and resists trapping heat, so she can stay cooler as the weather warms.
Long-sleeve pajama set: $142.80 (15% off)
Original price: $168
These long-sleeve pajamas are made from stretchy viscose fabric that feels lightweight and comfortable without overheating. The classic button-up design adds a polished touch to her sleepwear collection.
READ MORE: Practical Mother's Day gifts under $50 she'll actually want
Bamboo pillowcases: $66.30 (15% off)
Original price: $78
If you're looking for a practical gift that still feels elevated, snag a set of bamboo pillowcases. They're buttery soft and help keep a cool side of the pillow within reach at all times.
Bamboo jogger pants: $74.80 (15% off)
Original price: $88
If she needs a loungewear refresh, these bamboo joggers deliver. They combine a soft feel with a lightweight fabric that works for lounging or running errands, while deep side pockets keep essentials close.
Bamboo duvet cover: $184.80 (40% off)
Original price: $308
Upgrade her sleep with this cooling bamboo duvet. The fabric helps resist heat while staying soft, smooth and breathable throughout the night, and the charcoal pinstripe pattern adds a stylish touch to any bedroom.
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Bamboo comforter: $278.80 (15% off)
Original price: $328
For a complete bedding refresh, grab this bamboo comforter while it's $50 off. It delivers a cloud-like feel with temperature-regulating fabric designed to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
Short-sleeve pajama set: $117.30 (15% off)
Original price: $138
Every mom deserves to relax, and these ultra-soft, slightly stretchy pajamas offer just that. Made from bamboo fabric, they come in seasonal floral prints and solid colors, so you can find a style that suits her perfectly.
Waffle bath towels: $91.80 (15% off)
Original price: $108
Waffle bath towels make a practical gift she'll use often. The waffle weave creates a plush feel while boosting absorbency compared with standard towels. They're selling fast, so grab this two-piece set in a range of neutral colors while the sale lasts.
READ MORE: Save up to 50% on HexClad pans, knives and bundles for Mother's Day
Bubble cuddle blanket: $193.80 (15% off)
Original price: $228
For under $200, give mom Cozy Earth’s bubble cuddle blanket — a soft, stylish faux fur option she’ll reach for every day. The midweight design adds a gentle, comforting feel, making it easy to relax and unwind.
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Bamboo robe: $83.30 (15% off)
Original price: $98
Treat her to a kimono robe that adds a touch of luxury to her daily routine. The stretchy fit adapts to a range of body types, while the bamboo fabric feels smooth against the skin.