Save up to 50% on HexClad pans, knives and bundles for Mother's Day

If you're shopping for a mom who enjoys cooking, the HexClad Mother's Day sale is worth a look (FOX is an investor in HexClad). Best-sellers from Gordon Ramsay's famous cookware brand are discounted through May 11, including the 10-inch hybrid fry pan and Damascus steel knives, with savings of up to 50%. The sale also includes themed options like the "Mom Knows Best" bundle that comes with all of the brand's best-sellers.

Original price: $169

Gift mom her new favorite pan this Mother's Day. The 10-inch fry pan blends cast iron and stainless steel to heat food evenly, while the nonstick surface makes cooking and cleanup easy. It also handles oven and dishwasher use, making it a fit for any busy kitchen.

Original price: $149

HexClad's hybrid saucepan uses a nonstick surface to cook sauces, soups and other recipes that require a high-sided pot. The stay-cool handle prevents accidental burns, and metal utensils don't scratch the hybrid coating. It's oven-safe up to 900 degrees (400 for the lid), so you can move from stove to oven as needed.

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Original price: $199

Handle big meals with this large hybrid roasting pan, designed for Sunday dinners and holiday roasts. The nonstick surface still sears while keeping cleanup easy, and a V-shaped rack circulates air for even cooking every time.

Original price: $532

Upgrade your kitchen with this six-piece pan set, featuring three pans with matching lids. The durable design stands up to metal utensils and handles temperatures up to 900 degrees, moving easily from stove top to oven. Cleanup is simple thanks to its dishwasher-safe construction.

Original price: $1,188

Give mom a kitchen upgrade with this 12-piece HexClad set. The hybrid stainless steel and cast iron design delivers nonstick performance with excellent heat retention, while staying easy to clean. Six pots and six pans come with heat-resistant handles, and the lids handle oven temps up to 400 degrees.

Original price: $259

This set of HexClad Damascus steel steak knives is designed for a polished look at the table and is currently 50% off. The limited-edition knives feature faux ebony handles that resist stains and help maintain their shape over time.

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Original price: $2,517

This holiday-themed bundle includes a range of cookware to restock a kitchen, from pots and pans to a seven-piece knife set and mixing bowls. These pans use a nonstick coating designed to reduce sticking and simplify cleanup, while the steel knives are built for everyday prep.

Original price: $1,804

The "Stay Out of My Kitchen" bundle includes more than just pots and pans, with metal utensils and two collapsible steamer baskets for added functionality. It also comes with a wok and griddle pans, giving you more options to try different recipes without needing additional tools.

Original price: $1,734

This set covers a range of everyday cooking needs, from prep to serving. The hybrid pots and pans set also includes a sauté pan and wok for one-pan meals. A chef's knife handles ingredients like meat, vegetables and herbs, while the mixing bowls with silicone covers make it easy to store leftovers.

Original price: $1,459

Dull knives can slow down any kitchen, so this Mega Cutlery Bundle focuses on sharp, durable options. It includes a chef's knife made with 67 layers of Damascus steel, along with paring knives and steak knives for everyday use. The green pakkawood handles are designed to hold up to frequent use.

Original price: $3,252

If you’re planning a full kitchen refresh, this bundle includes pots and pans, knives, mixing bowls and wooden serving plates. It covers a wide range of cooking and serving needs in one set, and the current deal offers more than $1,000 in savings.

Original price: $487

Add two sets of salt and pepper mills to her kitchen, including an extra-large pair for cooking and a smaller matching tabletop set. Both use adjustable grinders with 10 settings, allowing for a range of grind sizes.

Original price: $2,231

This set brings together a wide range of HexClad knives in one bundle, including steak knives, chef's knives and a carving set for everyday prep. It also comes with a walnut cutting board and a separate carving board for prepping, carving and serving.

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Original price: $9,019

If you're planning a full kitchen overhaul, the "Absolutely Everything" set brings together HexClad’s complete lineup in one bundle, currently discounted by about $3,500. It includes cookware, knives and additional essentials like aprons and oven mitts, covering a wide range of cooking and prep needs.