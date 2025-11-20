The best Black Friday deals on big-ticket items – up to 50% off bestsellers from Dyson, Le Creuset and more

This Black Friday, high-end brands like Dyson, Le Creuset, Cozy Earth and more are joining in on the sale party, just in time for holiday shopping. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for that special someone or you're simply treating yourself (you deserve it), now’s the best time to snag those big-ticket items while they're the lowest they've been in some time. Shop these designer sunglasses that are 50% off, this Oprah-approved bedding set and tons more below.

Original price: $649.99

Style your hair like a professional in your own home with the Dyson Supersonic professional hair dryer. Lightweight yet extremely powerful, it blow-dries hair without the hassle. Thanks to Dyson’s smart technology, heat is gentler on hair, eliminating some of the damage that comes with using hot tools. With attachments like a diffuser, wide tooth comb and flyaway smoother, there are plenty of uses for the tool.

Original price: $490

Turn heads with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The Italian-made sunglasses do more than protect your eyes from the sun — the thick, elegant frames are the perfect accessory for any outfit. Polarized lenses offer 100% UV protection to keep eyes comfortable in the bright summer light or when the winter sun reflects off the snow.

Original price: $1,210

Every woman deserves a beautiful pair of diamonds. Whether you’re buying them for yourself or gifting them, these With Clarity diamond stud earrings will make a statement. The round diamond is secured with four prongs and gives off gorgeous sparkles from any angle. Choose between 14k white gold, yellow gold, rose gold and platinum settings.

Original price: $899.95

A high-end espresso machine like the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo is the gift to get coffee lovers. There are seven presets built into the machine: espresso, cappuccino, latte, macchiato, iced coffee, coffee and hot water. Connoisseurs who want more personalization can use the 13 grinding settings to prepare espresso exactly how they like it. And to top it all off, De'Longhi’s proprietary frothing technology textures milk and alternatives to give you a delicious foam or milk add-on.

Original price: $1,695

A Mulberry leather satchel is a timeless piece she’ll proudly carry — whether she’s running errands, heading out for the evening or jetting off on a trip. Crafted from supple leather with a clean, minimal design, it’s elevated by signature side ties. The 11-inch strap offers versatility, allowing you to carry it over the shoulder or by hand.

Original price: $475

This expertly crafted Versace leather wallet is made from Italian leather. It features six card slots, two slip pockets and two currency pockets for optimal space, and the light blue interior gives it a touch of whimsy.

Original price: $289

A Timex Marlin watch is a one-of-a-kind gift the man in your life won’t be able to stop showing off. Rebranded to look like Timex’s 1960s Marlin, this modern upgrade now has a leather bracelet that blends style and function. Suitable for the active man, the watch can be worn in water as long as it's not submerged more than 50 meters.

Original price: $395

Crafted from high-shine leather, Marc Jacob’s The Glam Mirror Satchel comes in bright, fun colors. The wide East-West design looks minimalist and sleek, while a daisy mirror charm adds a playful touch. Red, yellow and pink satchels are currently on sale.

Original price: $1,550

This Burberry barn jacket is a classic. Lined with Burberry’s classic plaid pattern, it’s chic and warm enough for blustery weather. The outer black shell has a quilted look that’ll match everything in her closet, from cardigan sweaters and turtlenecks to denim jeans and silk skirts.

Original price: $528

Included on Oprah’s list of her favorite things seven years in a row, Cozy Earth’s bamboo bedding bundle is luxury at its finest. Made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo, the set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, four pillowcases and a duvet cover. You can choose from over a dozen solid colors and a few striped patterns to customize your new sheet set to your bedroom’s style.

Original price: $852

Le Creuest cookware is popular among chefs, home cooks and anyone who wants their kitchen decor to look gorgeous on open shelves. Le Creuset’s cast iron cookware set includes a Dutch oven, a sauce pot and a fry pan in the set. Just choose your favorite color and get to cooking.

Original price: $675

Like to travel in style? It doesn’t get much better than a Hartmann’s suitcase. A blend of modern luxury and old-fashioned style, the suitcase is inspired by the delicate look of a crystal whiskey glass. Finished in a matte style, the shell is strong and abrasion resistant. Customizable interior partitions make it easy to pack your belongings carefully, while the crush-proof packing cube and lined shoe bags add extra space for your essentials. The integrated TSA-approved lock adds additional security and there’s a magnetic ID tag embedded into the leather trim, so you always know which bag is yours.