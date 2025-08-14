Best hair tools for salon-quality blowouts, curls and waves at home

Get salon-level blowouts and bouncy curls at home with these top hair tools designed to mitigate damage — no experience required. Shop powerful blow dryers that speed up your routine, multi-stylers that shape and smooth hair without snagging, and flat irons that create sleek styles.

Multi-Stylers

Multi-stylers are popular hair tools because they offer flexibility and versatility. Most include a centralized device with a number of attachments that can blow dry, curl, straighten, volumize and diffuse.

Dyson’s multi-styler has drying, curling, smoothing, volumizing and root-lifting capabilities in one nifty tool. With six attachments and intelligent airflow that style without extreme heat, the tool cuts styling time in half while delivering softer, shinier and less frizzy hair. You’ll want to prime hair before you apply any hot tools to it and this Bumble & Bumble heat-protecting oil is a good choice.

This multi-styler from Shark combines the functionality of a blow-dryer, curl barrel, brush and styling concentrator in one compact unit. It includes auto-wrap curlers, a paddle brush, an oval brush and an airflow nozzle, adapting easily to straight, wavy or curly hair. With four heat and three airflow settings (as well as a cold shot button), the FlexStyle promises fast styling with minimal damage. At this price, you can build your own bundle with three attachments or, if you want them all, you can purchase the complete set here for a few dollars more.

Hair Dryers

Today’s hair dryers are completely different from your mother’s. Instead, options are equipped with technology designed to mitigate damage and speed up drying time.

The ultra-popular Dyson Supersonic dryer is lauded for its temperature-controlled drying and intelligent heat regulation, which makes it great for those who have damage-prone hair. Its magnetic attachments — including diffuser and styling concentrator — make it suitable for all hair types and its powerful but quiet digital motor delivers quick dry times with minimal heat. To further mitigate damage, add a heat protectant like this one from ColorWow to your routine.

The ghd Helios is a high-performance dryer that dries hair quickly while smoothing flyaways, reducing static and imparting a glossy, frizz-free finish. It’s easy to control — it has adjustable air flow and heat — and a lightweight, ergonomic design. Consider adding a classic round brush to your cart for a bouncy finish.

Blow Dry Brushes

Blow dry brushes create voluminous blowouts every time — no brush skills needed. Simply glide it through your hair for lifted roots and bouncy ends in minutes.

Revlon’s One‑Step Volumizer is an iconic blow-dryer brush that blends drying and styling. Its rounded brush head is revered for creating glossy, full-bodied blowouts with minimal effort. It works well on damp hair, offering a salon-style finish in minutes without needing a blow-dryer or a hair brush. Tip: After your hair is dry, add a spritz of this shine spray to really look like you just stepped out of the salon.

This blow-dry brush from Hot Tools smooths hair without much heat damage, thanks to ionic technology and digital temperature control. In a few passes, it detangles and adds shine, making it perfect for all hair types. If straight and sleek is more your thing, the brand also makes a solid flat iron.

The T3 AireBrush is a dual-sided blow-dry brush. One side is soft for smoothing, while the other has vents intended to aid with drying and volumizing. With adjustable heat settings and cushioned bristles, it’s especially beginner-friendly and delivers body and shine without needing advanced styling skills or multiple products. Don’t forget to pick up a hot tools mat for safely resting on your countertop after use.

Specialty Tools

While these tools aren’t totally necessary, they create specialized results. Check out these curling irons that create ringlets or big bouncy curls; flat irons that straighten for sleek looks; and crimpers that impart mermaid-like waves.

CHI’s Spin N Curl does the job for you with the touch of a button. It gently wraps your hair around a built-in rotating barrel, virtually eliminating the need for manual curling. This, in turn, minimizes heat exposure all while producing uniformly voluminous curls or relaxed beach waves. It comes with plenty of options for hair types (there are different presets for fine, medium or coarse strands) as well as time settings and direction controls (so you can curl toward or away from your face). Beachwaver also offers a similar option, but if you prefer a classic curler, this one from T3 will fit the bill.

This flat iron works on all hair types to straighten strands in a few passes. It features nano-titanium technology and ceramic plates to minimize damage and prevent snagging. The result: sleek, shiny hair. Since flat irons can be drying, consider using a hydrating and smoothing leave-in conditioner beforehand.

If mermaid waves are your ideal hairstyle, this waver tool from BedHead should be on your radar. (If you recognize it, it’s because it’s the same tool that’s been around since the early aughts.) Crafted from tourmaline ceramic technology, it creates frizz-free waves in just a few presses. It has multiple heat settings up to 400˚ F that work for all hair types.