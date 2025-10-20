The only bags you need for work, weekends and everything in between

No two days are the same, and your bag should be ready for all of them. Whether you’re heading to work, the gym, the beach or on a last-minute weekend trip, the right bag helps you stay organized. We’ve found the best bags for every occasion, from slim crossbody bags to luxury duffels and durable backpacks.

Original price: $74.99

The Bagsmart Paz duffel isn’t any ordinary duffel bag. It’s less bulky, but still holds up to four days worth of items, making it great for long weekend trips. Cushioned fabric with quilted details make this stylish bag durable and pleasantly soft. With numerous straps, you can wear the bag multiple ways. It has eight pockets, including one specifically for your shoes and one for a laptop up to 15.6 inches.

Original price: $595

Your daily bag doesn’t have to be boring. Add a touch of luxury to your everyday life with this Italian leather weekender bag. Complete with three zippered compartments, you can carry everything you need for the gym, work or a weekend away. From the inside out, this bag screams quality. It’s made from 100% top grain leather and is lined with 100% cotton twill. Plus, the protective metal feet help keep the bottom of the bag clean when you rest it on the ground.

If your day calls for a simple crossbody bag, you can’t go wrong with The North Face Jester bag. It is made with a water-repellent finish, so you can quite literally take this bag with you almost anywhere. It has a front bungee system that adds extra storage for any items with clips, boosting its versatility.

Original price: $66

No matter what your day holds, the Travelon anti-theft messenger bag can keep your belongings safe. It is constructed to be slash-proof and has locking compartments so you won’t need to worry about thieves. Additionally, the bag's RFID blocking card and passport slots can help keep your data from ending up in the wrong hands. The bag comes in four stylish neutral colors.

An L.L. Bean Boat and Tote bag is designed to last you a lifetime. Introduced in 1944, this bag was made of builders’ canvas for hauling ice. Today, the equally durable tote is used for everything from daily commutes to carrying beach gear. Impressively, it can hold up to 500 pounds, and it’s still made in Maine. The zip top keeps everything inside secure. You can choose from over 10 different colors and four different sizes.

Carhartt’s adjustable sling bag is large enough to fit all your necessities, and durable enough to ensure nothing happens to them. Made with Carhartt’s signature Rain Defender fabric, the bag won’t soak in water. There’s a tablet sleeve in the main compartment, and an outer zippered compartment for smaller items. It also features a fleece-lined zippered pocket that is ideal for glasses or a cell phone.

Inspired by vintage bags, Coach’s Soft Empire Carryall is made with fashionistas in mind. Crafted from natural grain leather, the weekender-style bag can handle overnights or daily use. There’s space for a 16-inch laptop and a zip pocket that can hold all the essentials. You can carry the bag by the top handles or wear it hands-free with a crossbody strap. There are five different leather colors to choose from, including merlot, olive, black, maple and honey brown.

You don’t need to be an athlete to use the Adidas Originals Premise backpack, although it’s perfect for taking to the gym. Your laptop fits snuggly in the inner sleeve, plus the two water bottle slings on the side provide plenty of space for beverages. Padded shoulder straps also keep you from straining your back.

Timbuk2’s tuck backpack is lightweight but spacious with a roll-top that expands and contracts as needed. You can fit a 15-inch laptop in the inner pocket, and the dual exterior side pockets provide room for a water bottle, umbrella and other items you need quick access to. The rear zipper gives you entry into the main pocket without needing to unroll the top flap. You can choose from over 40 different color combinations to personalize the bag to your style.

Original price: $74.95

Whether you’re commuting to the office, going away for the weekend or playing a pick-up soccer game with your friends, the Osprey Daylite Plus pack can do it all. The ergonomic shoulder straps and belt clip keep you upright while you’re on the go, saving your back. The internal hydration sleeve provides plenty of water for hikes. There are 16 different colors to choose from, including unique choices like cascade blue, wander yellow and a smoky desert print.

