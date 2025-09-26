National Coffee Day gifts for people who take their brew seriously

National Coffee Day is the perfect time buy a gift for the coffee lover in your life. No matter your budget, we’ve rounded up gifts every coffee drinker will love, whether they prefer a classic cup of joe or have a detailed espresso order. From coffee pots to espresso machines, French presses and coffee subscriptions, these gifts will help them brew a better cup of coffee at home.

Original price: $169

Best for: Gifters on a budget

If you or someone in your life loves espresso but doesn’t love how long it takes to make it in a moka pot, a Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee and espresso maker can solve that problem. It’s a machine that utilizes single-use pods. It takes just 25 seconds to heat up and just a minute to brew the perfect cup of coffee or shot (or double shot) of espresso. You can brew four different cup sizes and pour over ice to create delicious drinks.

Best for: Daily espresso drinkers

Instead of buying coffee every day, the Breville Bambino espresso machine can make a drink that’s equally good. It’s compact, so it won’t take up the entire counter. The automatic stem wand allows you to adjust the milk temperature and texture, and the machine heats up in just three seconds.

Best for: Espresso experts who want the finest espresso

For espresso aficionados who pull multiple shots a day, the Breville Barista Express delivers professional-grade performance. This all-in-one machine grinds and brews for maximum freshness, dispensing the perfect dose of caffeine each time. The digital temperature control ensures precise extraction, while the customizable steam wand lets you craft milk to your preferred texture.

Best for: Gifters who really want to splurge

If you’re feeling generous this year, the Lelit MaraX manual espresso machine is the way to go. It’s a semi-professional machine that’s built with serious espresso lovers in mind. The Italian-made machine has dual temperature control that keeps your brew water and steam pressure just right, whether you set it to automatic or manual. After a few tries, even beginners can pull cafe-quality espresso shots.

Original price: $119.95

Best for: The daily coffee drinker who wants to upgrade their pot

An upgraded coffee maker is every coffee drinker's dream gift. The Cuisinart 14-cup coffee maker is a stainless steel model that will last for years. It has a warming plate you can adjust to low, medium or high heat to keep your freshly brewed coffee at your preferred temperature. You can also customize your brew strength. If you prefer stronger coffee, just select the bold setting. The Cuisinart is a fully automatic coffee maker you can program to automatically brew first thing in the morning. Plus, the auto-off feature can be adjusted up to four hours.

Best for: Coffee drinkers who want a clean, no-frills cup of coffee

An AeroPress coffee press combines three brewing methods into one compact and portable device. Equal parts French press, pour-over and espresso machine, you can brew clean, fresh coffee or espresso in minutes. To brew, all you have to do is add coffee and water, wait 30 seconds, then press down into a coffee cup. Thanks to the micro-filtration system and air pressure, the coffee is less bitter than other methods.

Original price: $99.99

Best for: Singles who drink coffee constantly

A Keurig K-Mini is a single-serve coffee maker that’s great for taking to work or for anyone who lives alone and doesn’t want to mess with a coffee pot every day. At less than five inches wide, it’s ideal for small spaces, but can still brew cups between six and 12 punches. These mini Keurigs come in black or brighter colors like pink, evergreen, light blue and grey.

Best for: Campers who need their coffee fix

Just because you’re camping doesn’t mean you don’t need your caffeine fix. A Yeti French press is an easy way to make delicious coffee. At 34 ounces, this French press is larger than many other options, and since it’s a Yeti, it’s built to last. The double-wall vacuum insulation means your coffee stays hot for hours. Made from reliable stainless steel, you don’t need to worry about rust or damage. You can choose from a variety of fun colors Yeti is known for.

Best for: Those who like to try new coffee blends

A coffee subscription gives the coffee lover in your life a chance to experience new coffee on a monthly basis. Bean Box has a coffee of the month club that features expertly-curated coffees from independent roasters all over the country. You can choose three-month, six-month and 12-month subscriptions.

For anyone who loves coffee and supporting veterans, Black Rifle Coffee Company blends the best of both worlds. It’s a veteran-founded company that uses proceeds from its subscriptions to help veterans throughout the country. By gifting a Black Rifle Coffee club membership, you're giving a coffee subscription that makes a difference. You get delicious light, medium and dark roast coffees and you can select between 14, 21, 30 or 60-day deliveries.

Best for: Anyone who heats up their coffee 10 times a day

Does someone in your life heat up their coffee 10 times every day? You can help them avoid walking to the microwave constantly by getting them a Nextmug temperature-controlled mug. The warmer lets you choose from warm, hot and piping hot, so your coffee stays hot for hours, no microwave necessary. The mug itself is a Smart mug with a long-lasting battery, an LED display with battery life and real-time temperature. You can customize the mug to your giftee’s personal style by choosing from one of the 10 different colors.

Best for: The coffee drinker who already has everything

If the coffee lover in your life already has all the gadgets and gizmos, you can never go wrong with some fancy coffee spoons. There’s no end to the designs you can get. You can go simple with long-stem gold spoons or there’s floral options for anyone who prefers the finer things.

Best for: Espresso drinkers who want the perfect cup of espresso

An espresso tamper is a simple but helpful gift espresso drinkers will appreciate. The spring-loaded tamper is ideal for novices and experienced baristas thanks to a built-in leveling guide, so you get the exact amount of espresso you need. It works with most Breville espresso machines and is made from stainless steel, so it won’t rust even after many washes.

