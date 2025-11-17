Best Black Friday deals under $100 that are actually worth it

The moment's finally here – retailers and brands like Amazon, Kohl’s, Wayfair and Bose are rolling out their Black Friday sales and the savings are pretty epic. If you aren’t looking to spend hundreds on gifts this year, we've rounded up some of our favorite picks that all fall under that $100 mark. And yes, they’re actually worth buying! From Apple's latest AirPods release to a comfy and breathable mattress topper, these Black Friday deals won't compromise your budget.

Latest deals

Noco Boost GB40 car jump starter: $99.95 (20% off)

JBL Tune wireless over-ear headphones : $44.95 (50% off)

Eddie Bauer women's down bomber jacket: $89.40 (40% off)

Skechers Summits hands-free slip-ins: $41.99 (30% off)

Sunrise alarm clock: $59.99 (40% off)

Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar: $31.19 (31% off)

Ring battery doorbell: $49.99 (50% off)

Tech

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $69.99 (50% off)

RedTiger dash cam: $85.48 (43% off)

Apple AirTag 4-pack: $64.99 (34% off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $17.99 (49% off)

Wireless iPhone charging station: $16.98 (35% off)

Anker laptop power bank: $91.99 (32% off)

Original price: $129

Apple AirPods 4 have a shorter stem than previous generations and quick-press controls for music or calls. Experience your music like you’re watching a concert in a theater thanks to the Personalized Spatial Audio, which tracks your head movement and adjusts the sound accordingly. Apple’s H2 chip improves voice isolation, reducing pesky background noise and wind when you’re on calls. With five hours of battery life, you’ll likely have to charge your headphones daily, but the case offers a full 30 hours of listening time.

Original price: $119

Be the life of the party without dragging around a heavy device. The Bose SoundLink micro Bluetooth speaker is equal parts power-packed and pocket-sized. It’s also both water- and dustproof speaker and can handle extreme temperatures, so even if you leave it in your hot car, it’ll still function as usual.

Original price: $129.99

Yes, you can get a TV for under $100! And, best of all — you don’t need to settle for an outdated model. Insignia’s 32-inch Class FE Series TV may be small, but it’s mighty. It has Alexa Voice Control is built in, so you can ask the popular virtual assistant to open apps, find shows, switch inputs and more. This TV has decent sound for its size, thanks to the DTS TruSurround feature, which provides a surround sound experience without the need for a soundbar.

Beauty

Neutrogena makeup remover wipes: $9.97 (27% off)

Kind & Bright conscious beauty holiday kit: $21.75 (25% off)

Ice roller for face: $7.99 (33% off)

Original price: $39.99

Start your Christmas countdown with an Ulta Beauty Advent calendar. There are 25 days of beauty surprises, ranging from mascara and nail polish to skincare must-haves. The perfect gift for Ulta shoppers, this affordable calendar offers some of the best beauty essentials you'll need to cover the bases.

Original price: $8.22

Pamper yourself (or someone on your shopping list) with these gold eye patches. They’re a quick way to give yourself some R&R without breaking the bank. Shoppers say they work wonders at helping to keep their under-eye area hydrated — a benefit that's likely a result of their hyaluronic acid formulation. Be sure to use these on clean skin and let them sit for 20 minutes to get that full bang for your buck.

Original price: $12.98

Don’t spend an arm and a leg on expensive makeup sponges. This makeup sponge set comes with six blender sponges that can be used with foundation, concealer, powder, liquid and more. You can use them wet or dry, and the unique shape makes them the perfect all-around sponge.

Tools

Bosch drill/driver: $97.77 (30% off)

Metabo HPT finish nailer: $84 (53% off)

DeWalt cordless screwdriver: $79.99 (11% off)

Vevor impact socket wrench set: $78.90 (21% off)

DeWalt measuring tape: $15.99 (20% off)

Original price: $139.99

Greenworks makes an affordable, easy-to-control cordless drill. Compared to other 20V competitors, Greenworks’ drill battery can power through hours of work. The USB-C charger works faster than the traditional ones that drills often rely on. Weighing just 2.28 pounds, this drill is ideal for both beginner DIYers and professionals. The non-slip handle also adds a layer of security that shoppers appreciate. A bonus: it even has an LED light that helps you work on late-night projects and illuminates tight spaces.

Original price: $49.97

Get sharp precision when you use this laser level. The green laser is much brighter than regular red lasers, making sure all your projects remain level. There’s a self-leveling mode and a manual mode, giving you versatility for any project. Since the level is compact and fits comfortably in your palm, it’s easy to travel from job to job (or room to room in your home) without lugging around a huge level.

Original price: $35.05

Made in the U.S., the Estwing hammer is a classic option everyone should own. The hammer is made from a single piece of steel, giving it virtually no breakable points, so it will quite literally last a lifetime. Wrapped in a shock-absorbing, easy-to-grip material, this is the hammer professionals rely on.

Women's fashion

Nike sportswear club fleece midrise joggers: $36 (40% off)

Hunter original short rain boots: $149.90 (9% off)

Croft & Barrow cable crew neck sweater: $12.74 (58% off)

Sonoma Goods For Life three-piece pajama set: $21.24 (29% off)

UGG Goldenstar clog: $99.99 (28% off)

New Balance sneakers: $89.99 (44% off)

Original price: $87

Looking for shoes you can wear all day? Then step into these Skechers Go Walk hands free slip-ins. There’s no bending over or laces to tie, – just slip on these shoes and go. Extra cushioning and the air-cooled memory foam insole support your feet and keep them from aching, even if you’ve been moving around all day. Added traction on the outsoles make these shoes ideal for walking or jogging.

Original price: $44.99

Soft inside and out, this Vera Wang cardigan will be a new favorite for any woman who wants to be extra cozy this winter. It's versatile enough to wear out or stay wrapped up on the couch. The longer length warms your whole body and gives the cardigan a jacket-like look without the weight.

Men's fashion

Wrangler men's jeans: $25.97 (48% off)

Eddie Bauer hooded down jacket: $89.40 (40% off)

New Balance men's sneakers: $37.57 (53% off)

Carhartt men's loose fit graphic sweatshirt: $44.99 (25% off)

Eddie Bauer men's microlight packable down vest: $50 (50% off)

Levi Strauss Signature Gold men's carpenter jeans: $22.39 (20% off)

Poncho long sleeve: $94.05 (buy two shirts, get two free gifts)

Graphite stretch tech pants: $59.25 (25% off with code GET25)

Original price: $79.50

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of Levi’s men’s 501 original fit jeans. The straight leg and perfect fit in the thigh keep you comfortable and looking great no matter the occasion. Levi’s offers dozens of washes to choose from, and sizes ranging from 28W x 30L to 62W x 34L.

Original price: $100

When you can’t decide between a light jacket or a flannel, choose both. Eddie Bauer’s fleece-lined flannel shacket blends everything you love about a cozy flannel with the added warmth of a jacket. It’s lightweight, but the fleece lining adds extra warmth. You can choose from three different flannel patterns.

Home

Braun BrewSense 12-cup drip coffee maker: $79.95 (38% off)

Antarctic Star countertop ice maker: $63.58 (70% off)

Farberware nonstick bakeware set: $66.49 (53% off)

Original price: $94.99

Tackle pet messes, old stains and odors with the Bissell Little Green cleaner. Complete with spraying, scrubbing and suction features, the machine removes embedded dirt, pet messes and dander from carpets, furniture and pet beds. A large storage tank means more cleaning power, especially when paired with Bissell's cleaning formula that eliminates odors.

Original price: $49.99

Filter the air in your office, bedroom or small apartment with a Levoit air purifier. Its activated carbon filter neutralizes smoke and odors so you can breathe deeper. Great for sick season, it also traps pollutants, germs and pet hair. Levoit’s mini purifier can easily be moved from room to room, and it offers an auto-off display, perfect for when you’re sleeping. Paired with the aromatherapy option, you can make your house smell amazing.

Original price: $99.99

You love your pet more than life itself, but you’re not a fan of the mess they can make. You can keep your home cleaner with the Eureka PowerSpeed vacuum. It’s a lightweight option (weighing just 10 pounds) that cleans the heaviest of messes. Built for all floor types, the 960-watt motor sucks up pet hair, dander, dirt and anything else in its path. Complete with an extra-large dust pan, you won’t have to empty it as often. When you do, just remove the dust bin, flip it open and empty it. A turbo brush and crevice tool can help you tackle pet hair buildup with ease.

Original price: $69.99

This bamboo mattress topper can transform your mattress without you spending big. Made from bamboo fiber, the topper is gentle on skin and ultra-soft. Add some cushion to your firm mattress, which can help you relax more as you drift off to sleep. The pad has cooling properties and traps sweat for a more comfortable night’s sleep. When the topper needs to be cleaned, just throw it in the washing machine.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.