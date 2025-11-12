Top beauty gift sets on sale at Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom and more

Beauty gift sets are fun to open and even easier to shop for, especially with limited-edition makeup, skincare and fragrance favorites. From luxe skincare to crowd-pleasing fragrances, these sets from Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom and more are ideal for the beauty-lover on your list or treating yourself (these minimal investment minis are a great way to try top products for less).

Fragrance

Rollerball duos and mini perfume sets are an easy, affordable way to gift someone a new signature scent — perfect for stockings or under the tree.

Original price: $155

This Chanel Coco Mademoiselle set includes two 0.7-ounce refills and a gold atomizer that’s perfect for your purse. The fragrance opens with a fresh hit of orange, softens into jasmine and rose before finishing with warm patchouli and vetiver. It’s a luxe, timeless gift.

Yves Saint Laurent’s rollerball trio lets him choose his favorite fragrance. The set includes three 0.33-ounce options: Y Eau de Parfum (bold and woody), Myslf Eau de Parfum (fresh with a modern edge) and L’Homme Eau de Toilette (smooth and classic). The rollerball format makes it easy to toss in a gym bag or dopp kit.

This elegant set packs four of Gucci’s floral scents into travel-size bottles that are ready for gifting: Guilty Pour Femme (a warm floral), Bloom (a rich floral blend of tuberose and jasmine), Gorgeous Gardenia (a sweet and floral scent) and Gorgeous Gardenia Intense (a deeper, woodier version of the original).

Makeup

These makeup sets are perfect for party season, and they double as great Secret Santa gifts or stocking stuffers for the beauty lover in your life.

Get glammed up for your holiday party with the Glitz and Glam makeup kit. It’s packed with mini (and a few full-size) favorites from top brands like Danessa Myricks Beauty, Kosas, Prada Beauty and Gisou. It includes bold red lipsticks, a classic clear brow gel, a party-ready blush, texture spray, hair perfume, setting mist and even self-adhesive lashes. The set has a $136 value.

Lancôme’s Holiday Beauty Box is packed with 10 pieces, including eight full-size skincare and makeup favorites, plus a deluxe perfume sample and a keepsake vanity case. Inside you’ll find everything from skincare essentials like the Génifique Serum, Bi-Facil eye makeup remover and Regenerie peptide cream, plus party-ready makeup products like the iconic Lash Idôle mascara, Cils Booster eyelash primer and Juicy Tubes lip gloss. It even includes a mini La Vie Est Belle fragrance and an exclusive eye palette.

ILIA’s limited-edition eye, cheek and lip set includes three clean beauty bestsellers: the award-winning Limitless Lash Mascara, a mini Multi-Stick in a mauve rose shade (great for both lips and cheeks) and a mini Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon in brick rose. The formulas are fragrance- and gluten-free, and perfect for everyday wear.

Skincare

These sets are perfect for testing out a new skincare routine or tossing in your bag for travel.

Sephora’s Must-Haves skincare set is packed with some of the retailer’s most popular brands. With a mix of minis and deluxe samples, it’s a great way to test out moisturizers, cleansers, serums and treatments without the full-size price tag. You’ll find favorites from Summer Fridays, Tatcha, Drunk Elephant, Laneige, Sol de Janeiro and more.

La Mer’s mini essentials set is a great way to try the brand’s iconic skincare or give someone a serious glow-up. It includes travel-size versions of their bestsellers, all tucked into a sleek zip-top cosmetic case. Inside you’ll find the luxuriously-rich Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream, the multi-use Renewal Face Oil, the hydrating Treatment Lotion and the barrier-repairing Concentrate.

This Lancôme skincare trio is all about soft, hydrated skin. It features a 3.4-ounce tube of the fan-favorite Rose Sugar Scrub to exfoliate and smooth, a mini Tonique Confort for a boost of hydration and a mini Hydra Zen Gel Cream to lock in moisture. Made with ingredients like rosehip oil, shea butter and rose de France, it’s an ideal treat for dry or sensitive skin.

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Jet set is sure to please any skincare-obsessed teen. The kit includes the best-selling Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, a sweet-smelling creamy body wash and the popular Cheirosa ’68 body mist.

Gift sets under $30

These mini sets make great grab-and-go gifts. Each set is cute, holiday-ready and under $30.

These Touchland power mist hand sanitizers smell amazing and won’t dry out your hands. The limited-edition set includes three festive scents — Spiced Pumpkin-Tini, Cinnamon Gingerbread, and Peppermint Mocha – all enriched with aloe and essential oils to keep hands clean, soft and smelling amazing. Buy the whole pack and pop one in everyone’s stocking this year.

This glossy trio from Lancôme delivers juicy hydration and serious shine in three flattering pink tints: Marshmallow Electro (a light pink), Tickled Pink (a blush) and Magic Spell (a sparkly dark pink). The travel-size tubes are perfect for stockings, and with a $48 value, it’s a great deal.

Get serious overnight hydration with this Laneige mini Lip Sleeping mask set. It includes four fruity flavors — Berry, Sweet Candy, Mango and Peach Iced Tea — each packed with murumuru seed and shea butter to soften and smooth lips while you sleep.

This set includes four full-size balms in fun flavors like Watermelon, Pomegranate, Dragonfruit Lemon and Sweet Peach. Each one is made with natural ingredients, including vitamin E for hydration, and goes on clear with no tint.

