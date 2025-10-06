Breathe better this winter with these best humidifier deals

Flu and cold season is back with a vengeance. Adding a humidifier to your space can clear out your nasal passages, soothe dry skin and help combat dry air coming from your heater. There are powerful smart humidifiers that you can control from an app or simpler models for nurseries and small spaces.

Original price: $79.99

Levoit's six-liter humidifier runs up to 60 hours and covers areas up to 505 square feet. There's also an aromatherapy element. You can get Levoit aromapads in different scents to keep your home smelling good. Set Auto Mode when you want the humidifier to automatically adjust throughout the day, or choose Plant Mode if your humidifier lives in a room full of plants that need moisture in the winter.

Original price: $49.94

What we love : This humidifier has a spot for essential oils.

: This humidifier has a spot for essential oils. What to be aware of: Since it’s so small, this humidifier is best for one smaller room in your home.

This humidifier has silent spray technology, a spot for essential oils and a display-off mode to help you sleep better. It has the capacity for 3.6 liters of water — so a single refill lasts for up to four days — while being small enough to fit on a shelf or nightstand.

Original price: $89.99

What we love : You can create schedules and turn the humidifier on and off via the Levoit app.

: You can create schedules and turn the humidifier on and off via the Levoit app. What to be aware of: As a medium-sized humidifier, you only get coverage up to 430 square feet.

Levoit’s 4.5-liter humidifier can help you breathe when you’re dealing with sinus congestion or dry, stale air. The humidifier releases a mixture of warm and cool mist that helps eliminate dust and dander in the air. You can select auto mode and the humidifier will adjust the humidity level for you. Control the humidifier from anywhere with the Levoit app and create schedules that sync up with your daily routine.

Original price: $119.99

What we love : How much coverage the humidifier offers, plus the ability to control it from an app.

: How much coverage the humidifier offers, plus the ability to control it from an app. What to be aware of: Some reviewers wish there were more scheduling capabilities in the app.

If you want a high-tech humidifier, the Dreo smart humidifier, model 717S has a huge 8 liter tank. With an 80-hour runtime, you can leave the humidifier on for days without having to worry about refilling it. It’s a warm and cool hybrid humidifier that can add humidity back to large spaces. It’s ultra quiet and has smart control capabilities via the app.

Original price: $69.99

What we love : The compact design, adjustable mist and the ability to control it from an app.

: The compact design, adjustable mist and the ability to control it from an app. What to be aware of: This humidifier is on the smaller size, so it can only cover up to 300 square feet.

Dreo makes a smaller humidifier that’s still plenty powerful. It’s whisper-quiet, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices and nurseries. You can adjust the mist output to get your ideal level of humidification, switching from a gentle mist to a more intense mist stream. The removable water tank is easy to clean and refill, and you get 50 hours of runtime after it’s been filled. You can also control this humidifier via the Dreo app.

Original price: $53.99

What we love : The diffuser that released Vicks VaporRun into the air to help you sleep better when you’re sick.

: The diffuser that released Vicks VaporRun into the air to help you sleep better when you’re sick. What to be aware of: This is a tiny humidifier that’s best for personal use rather than for the entire home.

When you’re sick, you’ll be thankful to have the Vicks three-in-one humidifier. It’s a cool mist humidifier, a diffuser and a night light all-in-one. Add VaporPads, lined with Vicks VaporRub, and you get a soothing scent that can help you breathe better when you’re stuffy. You can also add your own scents in the diffuser and fill the air with the smell of lavender, eucalyptus or the scent of your choice.

Original price: $72.98

What we love : You get two humidifiers for the price of two, with a combined coverage area of 445 square feet.

: You get two humidifiers for the price of two, with a combined coverage area of 445 square feet. What to be aware of: Both these humidifiers are on the smaller side, which is great for travel but not for whole-home use.

The MistAire humidifier bundle comes with a humidifier built for rooms up to 245 square feet and another smaller one for rooms up to 200 square feet. Both machines are whisper-quiet and have easy-fill, top-loading tanks. The smaller of the two has a 10-hour runtime, while the larger humidifier can run up to 25 hours. You can select from a low or high mist mode to get the perfect level of comfort in your space.

Original price: $59.99

What we love : Although the humidifier comes in a small package, it can handle rooms up to 500 square feet. The safety features like the auto-shutoff also help with peace of mind, and make this humidifier the ideal choice for kids and pets.

: Although the humidifier comes in a small package, it can handle rooms up to 500 square feet. The safety features like the auto-shutoff also help with peace of mind, and make this humidifier the ideal choice for kids and pets. What to be aware of: The humidifier is on the simpler side, so there’s no Smart functionality.

Great for small bedrooms or offices, the Crane cool mist humidifier can humidify spaces up to 500 square feet for up to 24-hours. There’s an automatic shut-off feature that automatically turns the humidifier off when the water is too low or the tank is removed. Whether you’re using the humidifier in a nursery or your own bedroom, you can adjust the mist level to keep you or your baby comfortable while sleeping.

A closer look at the best humidifier deals Product Price Coverage Runtime 6L Levoit Smart Humidifier $63.99 Medium to large rooms (up to 505 sq. ft) 60 hours Homvana Humidifier $29.98 Small rooms 15 hours Levoit Humidifier $75.99 Medium rooms (up to 430 sq. ft) Not specified Dreo Smart 717S (8L) $99.59 Large rooms 80 hours Dreo Smart 512S (5L) $55.29 Smaller spaces (up to 300 sq. ft) 50 hours Vicks 3-in-1 SleepyTime $37.97 Small rooms 24 hours MistAire Bundle (2-pack) $62.99 Small rooms 10 hours and 25 hours Crane Teardrop Ultrasonic $41.96 Medium rooms (up to 500 sq. ft) 24 hours

Frequently asked questions

To help you shop for a new humidifier, we answer some of the most commonly asked questions shoppers have when trying to pick a humidifier.

What size humidifier do I need for my room?

Most humidifiers specify the room size they’re intended for. Smaller humidifiers are best for smaller rooms under 300 square feet, while large models can cover whole rooms and sometimes even whole homes.

Should I use a cool mist or a warm mist humidifier?

Cool mist humidifiers are more ideal for children and pets since there’s no hot water involved. Warm mist humidifiers boil water to create steam, which is more comforting during cold and flu seasons. Some models allow you to choose between either cool or warm mist or a mix of both.

How often do I need to clean a humidifier?

It’s best to rinse out your humidifier each time the water runs out. Give it a deep clean every week or so with hot soapy water to remove any mold or mineral buildup.

