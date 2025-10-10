These best dehumidifier deals help fight moisture, mold and mildew

Whether your home feels sticky in the summer or you’re dealing with a flooded basement, a good dehumidifier can make all the difference. These machines quietly work in the background, pulling moisture out of the air, helping to prevent mold, mildew and water damage. From smart models you can control with your phone to commercial picks perfect for soggy basements, these are the best dehumidifier deals we could find.

Original price: $219.99

Coverage area : 2,000 square feet

: 2,000 square feet Tank size: 50 pints

The WHOY dehumidifier is made for basements and other areas of your home that become humid during hot weather. It has three different modes that target different humidity levels. The hum setting targets general humidity throughout your home, the dry setting is best for laundry rooms where you hang clothes, while the automatic mode is best for basements that sweat in the summer. You can adjust the settings at any time via the app and set a 24-hour timer or even a child lock if your dehumidifier is in a family space.

Original price: $299.99

Coverage area : 4,500 square feet

: 4,500 square feet Tank size: 80 pints

An AEOCKY smart dehumidifier has a built-in hose you can set up in your basement to empty directly into a French drain. Many reviewers found that this dehumidifier held up well, even in extremely moist basements. It covers 4,500 square feet, which also makes this dehumidifier great for upstairs too, where it can take the humidity out of your entire home. It’s slim and extremely quiet, so it won’t bother the family, even if it’s in a central location in your home.

Original price: $199.99

Coverage area : 2,500 square feet

: 2,500 square feet Tank size: 34 pints

The three smart modes on the VEGASO dehumidifier make it ideal for any room in your home, basements included. The dehumidify mode is best when the dehumidifier is in your living room or other area upstairs in your home. Dry mode is great for laundry rooms where clothes need to dry on racks quickly, and continuous mode is ideal for basements that are continuously humid. The dehumidifier will automatically stop when it’s full, and you can manually empty it, or you can use the drainage hose and have the water constantly drain. Equipped with a touchscreen control system, you can easily switch between settings, control the humidity level and set a timer.

Original price: $359.99

Coverage area : 4,500 square feet

: 4,500 square feet Tank size: 110 pints

The Dreo smart humidifier is perfect for large spaces like basements or whole homes, all the while consuming less energy than other models. The dehumidifier adapts to your needs, offering three different modes: comfort mode, auto mode and continuous mode. The extra-large water tank allows the machine to run for up to eight hours without needing to drain. It can run longer if you use the drain hose.

Dreo also takes smart technology to the next level, allowing you to use the Dreo app to monitor humidity levels, set schedules and set timers. You can also connect your dehumidifier to Alexa and Google voice assistants.

Original price: $249.99

Coverage area : 3,500 square feet

: 3,500 square feet Tank size: 25 pints

hOmeLabs’ Wi-Fi dehumidifier removes up to 25 pints of moisture per day, keeping basements and whole homes dry. It has Wi-Fi smart control capabilities that allow you to adjust humidity levels, set timers and monitor the tank from afar. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. The dehumidifier automatically shuts off when the tank is full, allowing you to empty it, or you can use the drain hose for continuous drainage. This model is especially compact and has built-in wheels and a handle that make it easy to move between rooms.

Original price: $439

Coverage area : Single rooms or basements

: Single rooms or basements Tank size: 50 pints

When you want the highest quality dehumidifier, go with the Frigidaire Gallery 2-in-1. You get a dehumidifier and air purifier all in one. There’s a built-in air quality sensor that connects to the Frigidaire app so you can manage your home’s humidity levels from anywhere. You can also create custom schedules and change fan speeds from the app. Connect the dehumidifier to your Alexa or Google Home and turn your unit on and off just by asking a virtual assistant. There’s a 50-pint tank, or you can choose to continuously drain the dehumidifier using the drainage hose.

Original price: $799.11

Coverage area : 2,300 square feet

: 2,300 square feet Tank size: 180 pints

The ALORAIR commercial dehumidifier is built for basements that have moisture issues. Capable of removing up to 180 pints of water per day, this is the top choice if you want to dry out your basement fast. The compact design ensures you can fit the dehumidifier in small crawl spaces or basement corners, and it won’t take up much room and includes a nearly 20-foot long drain hose for continuous drainage. The ALORAIR has an auto-defrosting system that constantly monitors the temperature in the room and prevents frost buildup, keeping your dehumidifier running.

Frequently asked questions

There are hundreds of dehumidifier models to choose from. If you’re having a hard time deciding which works best for you, take a look at some of the answers to frequently asked questions shoppers have when buying dehumidifiers.

What size dehumidifier do I need for my space?

This depends on where you need a dehumidifier and how large your home is. If it’s for the basement, you want to estimate the square footage and get a dehumidifier that has a similar coverage area. For whole home use, smaller homes can use smaller dehumidifiers.

Do I need a dehumidifier with a drain hose?

When using a dehumidifier in a flooded or humid basement, a drain hose helps you keep the dehumidifier running constantly. If you get an option without a drain hose, you’ll have to empty the tank frequently.

Can I use a dehumidifier year-round?

Yes, but performance drops in colder temperatures unless the unit is rated for low temperatures or it has an auto defrost feature.

What’s the difference between a portable and a commercial dehumidifier?

Portable dehumidifiers often have wheels and handles that make it easy to move them from room to room. Commercial units are often stronger and bulkier, and made for flooded basements.

