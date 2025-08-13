Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Best deals on reading glasses that show off your style from Peepers, Glasses USA, Zenni and more

From bold chunky frames to sleek wire designs, upgrade your look

Find the perfect pair of reading glasses that are functional and stylish.  

Find the perfect pair of reading glasses that are functional and stylish.   (iStock)

At a glance

Reading glasses were once merely a functional necessity, but now they have transformed into accessories that add color and style to any outfit. From bold, chunky marbled lucite specs in shockingly bright colors to sleek, streamlined wire frames and stylish, updated aviators, find a design that complements your look. 

Check out the best deals on stylish reading glasses from Peepers, Glasses USA, Zenni and more. 

Peepers

Peepers offers a variety of reading glasses designed to be both stylish and functional.

Hidden Gem: $25

These chunky frames have a matte finish with a tortoise shell pattern.

These chunky frames have a matte finish with a tortoise shell pattern. (Peepers)

Peepers offers a wide selection of chunky frames. The Hidden Gem glasses feature a matte finish with a tortoise shell pattern on the lower half of the frame. The design includes natural stone accents on the front. They are available in two color combinations: blue with Tokyo tortoise or frost with chai tortoise.

Oasis: $25

Frame your face with these square glasses.

Frame your face with these square glasses. (Peepers)

The Oasis glasses feature a soft, square frame with abstract terrain and leopard prints. These glasses are perfect for showcasing your personality through your eyewear.  

Saffron: $25

Make a bold statement in these pink frames.

Make a bold statement in these pink frames. (Peepers)

The Saffron glasses make a bold statement. They are designed with a matte front in a solid color, complemented by patterned temples. They are available in two combinations: taupe with Tokyo tortoise accents and strawberry with pink botanico accents.

Zenni

Zenni Optical offers a wide variety of glasses to suit different needs and styles. You can choose from a vast array of frame shapes, including classic squares, rectangles, cat-eyes, and aviators, as well as more modern geometric and rimless designs.

Green Tortoisehell Round Glasses: $27.95

These glasses have an elegant look that says you are all business.

These glasses have an elegant look that says you are all business. (Zenni)

These green Tortoiseshell Round Glasses have an understated elegance that is accentuated by their muted green color. 

Black Bravo Browline glasses: $16.95

Opt for a classic pair of readers.

Opt for a classic pair of readers. (Zenni)

Zenni's Black Bravo Browline glasses are a unisex, medium-sized frame with a classic browline design. They feature a black, mixed-material construction with a thicker upper rim and a thinner lower half. 

Black Klutch Player glasses: $12.95

These square-shaped frames are modern.

These square-shaped frames are modern. (Zenni)

The Zenni Black Klutch Player glasses feature square-shaped frames that are perfect for those seeking a sleek, modern design.  

Glasses USA

GlassesUSA has a diverse selection of reading glasses designed to accommodate various needs and preferences. 

Ottoto Ellsworth: on sale for $54.60 (30% off)

Original price: $78

These rectangular frames are unisex.

These rectangular frames are unisex. (GlassesUSA)

The Ottoto Ellsworth are unisex, full-rim eyeglass frames with a small, classic rectangular shape. The frame is available in shiny black and tortoiseshell.

Amelia E. Kendal: on sale for $47.60 (30% off)

Original price: $68

These frames are sleek and comfortable. 

These frames are sleek and comfortable.  (Glasses USA )

Try the Amelia E. Kendal rectangular metal frames for a classic look. These glasses feature polished half-rims, sleek arms with spring hinges, and adjustable nose pads for comfort. 

Muse Mitchum: $69 (20% off)

Original price: $96

Try these for a bold, retro look.

Try these for a bold, retro look. (GlassesUSA)

The Muse Mitchum by GlassesUSA is a unisex, full-rim frame that combines a bold, retro look with modern design elements. These medium-sized glasses feature a chunky wayfarer-oval shape crafted from durable acetate. The design is enhanced by a distinctive keyhole bridge and polished metal accents, creating a stylish and confident aesthetic.  

Caddis

Caddis reading glasses stand out for their bold, fashionable frames and high-quality lens technology.

The D28: $110

The D28 is available in a range of colors.

The D28 is available in a range of colors. (Caddis Life)

The Caddis D28 glasses are a unisex, full-rim frame defined by their bold and substantial appearance. They have a large, square shape and a chunky, thick-rimmed design. These glasses are crafted from a single piece of precision-cut, 100% acetate, which gives them a solid, high-quality feel. The D28 is available in a range of colors, including gloss black, gloss tortoise and heritage green. 

Bixby: $89

These frames have a distinctive square shape.

These frames have a distinctive square shape. (Caddis Life)

The Caddis Bixby is a unisex, full-rim frame with a distinctive square shape. The frame is crafted from premium, bio-based acetate and features durable five-barrel industrial hinges, along with a wire core in the temples, for a customized and secure fit. The Bixby is available in a variety of colors, including gloss black, gloss tortoise, heritage green and polished clear pink.

Hooper: $140

These cool frames have a classic square silhouette.

These cool frames have a classic square silhouette. (Caddis Life)

The Caddis Hooper glasses are a full-rim frame designed with a lightweight, vintage-inspired look crafted from a durable, nickel-free metal alloy. The glasses feature a classic square silhouette and are built for comfort and longevity. These stylish frames are available in sophisticated finishes, such as polished gold and polished gunmetal.

Amazon

Find a huge range of styles for your reading glasses on Amazon, from classic to trendy, and a wide spectrum of magnifications.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these sunglasses sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Kate Spade New York Rebecca: on sale for $61.20 (10% off)

Original price: $68

These frames will add a pop of personality to your look.

These frames will add a pop of personality to your look. (Amazon)

Amazon $68 $61.20

The Kate Spade New York Rebecca reading glasses blend fashion with function. Featuring a lightweight, elegant oval frame that suits various face shapes, these glasses offer both reading magnification and 100% UV protection. Available in colors like classic tortoise or bold aqua tortoise, they add a pop of personality to your look.

Vera Bradley Tensas: $20.30 (30% off)

Original price: $29

These glasses have delicate detailing.

These glasses have delicate detailing. (Amazon)

Amazon $29 $20.30

The Vera Bradley Tensas Readers feature a two-tone front with a signature Vera Bradley print on the temples. The readers are equipped with blue-light-filtering lenses, which are a practical solution for screen time.  

Eyebobs Board Stiff: $98

Make a bold statement with these frames.

Make a bold statement with these frames. (Amazon)

Amazon $98

Make a statement with the eyebobs Board Stiff's unique, quirky round shape. It is made from premium, eccentrically colored acetate designed in Italy.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker offers stylish and high-quality reading glasses that are a step above typical drugstore options. Their readers come standard with premium features like anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coatings. 

Winston: $95

The Winston is available in a variety of widths and colors.

The Winston is available in a variety of widths and colors. (Warby Parker)

The Winston from Warby Parker blends a classic 1960s aesthetic with a modern, bold look. This frame features a straight browline, squared angles, and emphatic end pieces, all made from hand-polished cellulose acetate.  

Nadia: $95

These frames have a timeless and playful cat-eye silhouette.

These frames have a timeless and playful cat-eye silhouette. (Warby Parker)

The Nadia frame from Warby Parker is a full-rim frame that is both comfortable and lightweight. It comes in a variety of colors, including black currant tortoise, peacock green and opal tortoise.

Hardy: $95

These modern frames are unisex.

These modern frames are unisex. (Warby Parker)

The Hardy from Warby Parker features a unique sloped rectangular shape and a clever keyhole bridge. The frames are a stylish and comfortable option.  

A closer look at the best reading glasses deals

SunglassesPriceFrame typeColor options
Hidden Gem glasses$25ChunkyBlue, frost
Oasis glasses$25SquareLeopard print
Saffron glasses$25RoundTaupe, strawberry
Green tortoisehell glasses$27.95RoundGreen
Black Bravo Browline glasses$16.95BrowlineTortoiseshell, black, white, orange cream, clear, red
Black Klutch Player glasses $12.95SquareBlack, white, blue, maple
Ottoto Ellsworth glassesOn sale for $54.60RectangleTortoiseshell, black, blue, green, clear
Amelia E. Kendal glassesOn sale for $47.60Rectangle Rose gold, gold, silver
Muse Mitchum glassesOn sale for $69 RoundBlack, gray, green, tortoiseshell, orange
The D28 glasses $110SquareGloss black, gloss tortoise, gloss green
Bixby glasses $89SquareGloss black, gloss tortoise, heritage green, polished clear pink
Hooper glasses$140SquarePolished gold, polished gunmetal
Winston glasses $95BrowlineBlack oak tortoise, crystal with inlet crystal and oak barrel, jet black, praline tortoise, rosemary crystal
Nadia glasses $95RoundOpal tortoise, black currant tortoise, peacock green
Hardy glasses$95RectangleBlack, rootbeer, striped Pacific, honey amber
Kate Spade Rebecca glassesOn sale for $61.20 Oval Tortoise aqua, Tokyo tortoise
Vera Bradley Tensas glassesOn sale for $20.30RectangleMulticolor
Board Stiff glasses$98RoundAvailable in 14 colors

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

