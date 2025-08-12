Expand / Collapse search
The North Face is now on Amazon: Shop backpacks, tents, jackets and more

Find backpacks, tents and clothing on The North Face’s Amazon storefront

Christopher Murray
You can find all your outdoor gear, from backpacks to tents to water-repellent clothing on The North Face’s Amazon storefront. 

The North Face is now available on Amazon! Their online store is launching on the site, featuring all the brand's must-have items. From men's and women’s clothing to camping gear and backpacks, you can be ready for any season. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the eco-friendly designs, and the water-repellent materials used in most of The North Face’s products. 

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get your new The North Face items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Backpacks

Whether your teen needs a new backpack for school or you want a hiking pack for your next outdoor adventure, The North Face has you covered. 

The North Face Lichen daypack: $89

Store everything you need on the daily in this comfortable pack. 

Store everything you need on the daily in this comfortable pack.  (Amazon)

Amazon $89

Ideal for day-to-day use, The North Face Lichen daypack has a spot for everything you’d ever need to carry. It has a center front zip pocket for your most-needed items and stretchy mesh side pockets that provide ample room for water bottles. There’s a 16-inch laptop sleeve inside the pack and multiple additional pockets for easy organizing. The FlexVent suspension system has supportive shoulder straps that are chiropractor-approved. 

The North Face women's Jester everyday laptop backpack: $75

Organize your whole life in this roomy backpack. 

Organize your whole life in this roomy backpack.  (Amazon)

Amazon $75

Great for school and life, The North Face women’s Jester laptop backpack is a durable bag filled with well-organized pockets. The front compartment includes zip pockets, a tablet sleeve and a key clip. Also included is a padded laptop sleeve that’ll protect your computer in the event that your bag drops or tips over. There are over a dozen colors and patterns to choose from as well, so you can customize your bag to match your personal style with ease. 

The North Face teen Chuckwalla daypack: $69

A comfy backpack your teen will love. 

A comfy backpack your teen will love.  (Amazon)

Amazon $69

Made with your teen student in mind, The North Face teen Chuckwalla daypack has enough room for books, lunch and tech, all while still giving off a cool vibe. There are spacious zip compartments, one with a 16-inch laptop sleeve and two mesh water bottle pockets. Reflective details on the pack help your child stay visible on their walk to school or from the bus. 

The North Face Terra 55 hiking backpack: $179

Hike for multiple days with this durable backpack. 

Hike for multiple days with this durable backpack.  (Amazon)

Amazon $179

Day hikers and campers will appreciate the construction and space in The North Face Terra 55 hiking pack. It has a padded back panel and shoulder straps, as well as a hip belt that helps with breathability and lightens the load. There’s also a sternum strap for even more support. The Terra hiking backpack features a full-length, two-way zipper that offers quick access to all sides of the bag, so you can always grab what you need. 

Men’s

Find jackets and sweatshirts that are water-repellent. The North Face also has t-shirts and comfy joggers you’ll never want to take off. 

Men's Aconcagua 3 jacket: $200

Stay warm in wet, snowy weather with this lightweight jacket. 

Stay warm in wet, snowy weather with this lightweight jacket.  (Amazon)

Amazon $200

The North Face is well known for their Aconcagua jackets that are lightweight but extremely warm. The jacket has been updated to include a 100% recycled body and fill. Made from waterfowl down, the fill in the jacket helps you stay warm even in wet weather. The jacket is also wind-resistant, making it a strong choice for the fall and winter seasons. 

Men's Evolution half dome hoodie: $65

A classic hoodie that’s soft, durable and roomy. 

A classic hoodie that’s soft, durable and roomy.  (Amazon)

Amazon $65

Soft and lightweight, the Evolution half dome hoodie is a classic by The North Face. The standard fit is roomy and comfortable, offering plenty of mobility, even when layered. This sweatshirt is sure to become your everyday sweatshirt during cooler weather, thanks to the premium cotton and polyester blend that makes it durable yet soft. 

Men's Evolution van life short-sleeve tee: $30

A fun take on The North Face’s classic t-shirt. 

A fun take on The North Face’s classic t-shirt.  (Amazon)

Amazon $30

Van lifers and campers alike will appreciate this Evolution van life t-shirt. Featuring a creative van design on the back and The North Face logo, this t-shirt adds to any style you’re looking for. It has a standard fit with added room in the chest and shoulders for extra mobility. Made from 100% cotton, this tee will keep you cool on warmer summer days. 

Men's Wander jogger 2.0: $70

Stay cool with moisture-wicking technology. 

Stay cool with moisture-wicking technology.  (Amazon)

Amazon $70

Whether you’re heading out for a pick-up soccer game in the park or you’re just lounging around the house, these Wander joggers will keep you comfortable. The joggers have advanced moisture management to keep you cool and a standard fit that’s the perfect blend of tailored but not tight. The FlashDry-XD tech and water-repellent finish wick away sweat and keep you from overheating. 

Women’s

You can find a variety of women’s clothing on The North Face’s storefront. From winter jackets to classic t-shirts, create a new wardrobe that is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. 

Women's Aconcagua Parka: $250

The knee-length design helps keep you warm even on the coldest of days. 

The knee-length design helps keep you warm even on the coldest of days.  (Amazon)

Amazon $250

Get an ultra-warm Parka just in time for winter weather with the Aconcagua Parka. Filled with recycled down and polyester insulation, you’ll have no problem staying warm. The knee-length design keeps your whole body warm in the winter. Made from both wind- and water-repellent materials, this is an everyday jacket, no matter the weather. 

Women's Antora rain hoodie: $120

Stay dry with an oversized Antora hoodie.

Stay dry with an oversized Antora hoodie. (Amazon)

Amazon $120

Stay dry in rainy fall and winter weather with the Antora rain hoodie. Whether it’s drizzling or downpouring, this jacket has you covered. The DryVent 2L performance shell is coated with a water-repellent finish that’s also windproof. Made with comfort in mind, this rain jacket has a loose, oversized fit with an adjustable drawcord for a tighter fit. 

Women's Evolution Box NSE short-sleeve tee: $30

This classic tee will quickly become your favorite shirt. 

This classic tee will quickly become your favorite shirt.  (Amazon)

Amazon $30

The women’s Evolution Box NSE tee features The North Face’s classic logo on a stylish, lightweight shirt. The fit is true-to-size, with added room in the chest and shoulders for easier mobility. The 100% cotton material is soft to the touch and durable for long-term wear. 

Women's Fd Pro 160 tight: $70

Stay comfortable with these leggings, made from recycled materials. 

Stay comfortable with these leggings, made from recycled materials.  (Amazon)

Amazon $70

Who doesn’t love a good pair of leggings? These Fd Pro 160 tights from The North Face are made with eco-conscious fabric and designed to wick away moisture. Made from 100% recycled polyester, you can feel good when you choose these leggings. Plus, the soft elastic waistband and flat-locked seams provide all-day comfort.

Equipment

The North Face is famous for its tents, hammocks and blankets that are designed for intense campers. 

Wawona 4-person tent: $450

Get a storage space and enough room to comfortable sleep four people. 

Get a storage space and enough room to comfortable sleep four people.  (Amazon)

Amazon $450

Frequent campers looking to upgrade their tent setup will appreciate the Wawona four-person tent. It’s easy to set up and has a double-wall construction that makes it extremely durable. The tent is extra-tall and has a large vestibule for storing gear or to use as a seating area. 

Wawona camp hammock: $75

Stay high and dry with this lightweight camp hammock. 

Stay high and dry with this lightweight camp hammock.  (Amazon)

Amazon $75

Prefer to sleep in a hammock? This lightweight, portable Wawona camp hammock is a great way to relax or get a good night’s sleep. Included are tree-attachment straps and carabiners that make the hammock easy to set up in minutes. The hammock has a water-repellent finish, so you can leave it up even in the rain.

Wawona camo blanket: $75

Stay warm with this eco-conscious blanket. 

Stay warm with this eco-conscious blanket.  (Amazon)

Amazon $75

When you’re camping in the fall or winter, make sure to pack extra blankets. The Wawona camo blanket is a soft, fully recycled blanket with synthetic insulation that keeps you warm. When you’re ready to pack up, the blanket can be stuffed in your backpack or tightly rolled up and stored with your gear.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.