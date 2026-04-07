With winter behind us, it’s time to get your yard back in shape. These lawn mower deals include everything from discounted battery-powered push mowers to riding tractors and even a robot mower that handles the job for you. With savings up to 38% and hundreds off select models, now’s a smart time to upgrade your equipment.

Latest deals

Protective headphones: $71.99 (28% off)

Wild Badger 14-inch battery mower: $199.99 (17% off)

Kobalt mower and power expansion kit: $428 (16% off)

Greenworks cordless yard tool combo: $577.99 (15% off)

Fiskars manual push mower: $266.85 (14% off)

PowerSmart EasyGlide mower: $259.99 (13% off)

Full Boar cordless mower: $379 (10% off)

LawnMaster lawn mower and grass trimmer set: $209.99 (9% off)

Craftsman V20 battery lawn mower: $329 (8% off)

Original price: $499

Now $50 off, the EGO Power+ 600 series cordless mower cuts through thick grass without the noise of a gas engine. A full charge delivers up to 55 minutes of runtime, making it a good fit for small to mid-sized lawns. Choose between mulching, bagging or side discharge to manage clippings your way.

Original price: $499

Marked down 38%, Kobalt’s 80-volt electric mower is a more affordable way to upgrade your setup. A full charge provides 60 minutes of runtime, and options like rear bagging, mulching and side discharge let you choose how to handle yard trimmings. When you’re done, the handle folds down for compact, upright storage in your garage or shed.

Original price: $349.99

If you want a low-maintenance option, this Greenworks mower is a strong pick. Its cordless design means no gas or oil to deal with, and a 35-minute runtime is enough for most small yards. The lightweight frame makes it easy to maneuver, especially for those who prefer a manageable mower.

READ MORE: Get your lawn ready for spring with these tools, starting at $21

Original price: $329.99

The Skil PWR Core 40 is a durable, weather-resistant, battery-powered mower designed to handle tougher terrain. It offers seven cutting height settings, along with bagging and mulching options for flexibility. A push-button start keeps operation simple, while the low-maintenance design reduces upkeep.

Original price: $999

DeWalt’s electric mower delivers the same durable build as the brand’s other tools . The battery runs for up to 85 minutes on a full charge — longer than most options on this list. Integrated LED lights improve visibility in low light, while the dashboard displays runtime, mowing load and blade life.

READ MORE: Top tool deals this week from DeWalt, Craftsman and Black+Decker

Original price: $999

The Segway robot lawn mower lets you maintain your lawn without lifting a finger. AI-assisted mapping keeps it within virtual boundaries set in the app, while obstacle detection helps it navigate around furniture and garden beds for a clean, even cut. With $320 off, it’s a high-tech upgrade at a notable discount.

READ MORE: Amazon sells spring-ready greenhouses – plus 9 more unexpected finds

Original price: $4,499

The Toro TimeCutter handles lawns up to 2 acres and helps reduce mowing time. Its heavy-duty frame moves smoothly over uneven terrain, while a shock-absorbing system ensures a more comfortable ride. Adjustable speed controls let you set the pace, and with $400 off, it’s a strong value for larger yards.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $4,399

Save $400 on the EGO Power+ riding mower , which includes six batteries that deliver up to 20,000 watts of power — enough to cover about 1.5 acres. Three blade settings and adjustable drive speeds give you more control, while cruise control helps maintain a steady pace on flat landscapes.