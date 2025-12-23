Must-have winter yard tools: Chainsaws, snow blowers and pet-safe ice melts

Just because winter is here doesn’t mean the yard work stops. Living in snowy climates means preparing for spring, while warmer climates still have to deal with weekly maintenance. We’ve rounded up lightweight chainsaws , snow blowers that actually get the job done and other yard products you should have on hand.

Original price: $199

Winter is the ideal time to trim low-hanging branches without leaves getting in the way. There’s a variety of chainsaw options out there to get the job done. If you’re newer to using a chainsaw, a small, single-handed Worx chainsaw cuts through small and medium-sized branches without much hassle. It’s battery-powered, so there’s no need to drag an extension cord around. The hand guard is a lifesaver when there are accidental slips.

Kobalt’s battery-powered chainsaw is a step up with more intense cutting power. Best for a smaller backyard, the battery lasts for about two and half hours. The whole system automatically oils itself for easy maintenance.

When you need a powerhouse to saw through thick branches and tree trunks, a gas-powered option typically gives you more power. A Craftsman gas-powered chainsaw is lightweight with a low-kickback bar that quickly goes through the toughest hardwood. The easy pull start saves your shoulder when revving up the motor, and an automatic oiler makes maintenance easy.

Original price: $999

Snow blowers are a necessity for anyone with long driveways in snowy regions. Clear out your driveway or make paths for your dogs, all the while saving yourself from shoveling for hours. Choosing the right snowblower involves sizing up your yard and deciding how much maintenance you’re willing to take on.

A battery-powered option like this one from Westinghouse is the easiest to take care of. Just make sure the batteries are charged regularly, use the push start and you’re good to go, no gas, cords or spark plugs to worry about. Clear a path 18 inches wide and 10 inches deep, and throw snow as far as 20 feet. This Westinghouse only runs for about 15 minutes on a full charge, so it’s best for a shorter driveway or small yard. If you need a more powerful option, go with a gas-powered Craftsman snowblower . It requires more maintenance like oil changes and adding fuel stabilizer in warmer months, but it’ll run for hours. As a self-propelled model, there are six forward speeds and two reserve, giving you full control.

Shoveling saves your grass from getting dug up by a snow blower, but it takes some grit. Make your life easier with a Snow Joe shovel . It has an extra handle that helps you with heavy, wet snow. The handle is on a spring, which saves your back and shoulders from aching after throwing pile after pile of snow. The Suncast shovel also helps save your back with its angled handle that allows for pushing and shoveling all with one tool, and it’s easy to grip when throwing snow.

Take the hard work out of shoveling completely with a Wild Badger electric shovel . It clears snow up to 10 inches deep and 12 inches wide for efficient clearing of decks and driveways. With a throwing height of up to 25 feet, it moves snow just as well as most snow blowers.

Original price: $35.77

Prepping your lawn for spring happens long before warmer weather returns. Adding a winterizing lawn fertilizer to your yard keeps your grass happy even when covered in snow, and encourages healthy growth as soon as spring hits. GreenThumb winterizer continuously feeds your lawn for up to 16 weeks, helping it survive winter stress. Packed with controlled release nitrogen and 2% iron, roots are encouraged to grow deep. A full bag covers up to 5,000 square feet.

Scotts Turf Builder WinterGuard is another protective fertilizer that helps your lawn stay safe in the winter. It’s a combined weed killer and fertilizer that goes on your lawn in late fall or early winter when temperatures are above freezing. The weed killer properties will get rid of clover, dandelions or other unwanted plants when spring comes. Cover 4,000 square feet with a single bag.

Salt and sand wreak havoc on your lawn once the snow melts. Keep your lawn healthier with a natural salt that’s free from harmful chemicals. Scotts , the popular lawn care brand, makes a pet-friendly, all-natural ice melt. It’s safe for walkways and vegetation because it’s a corn-based product infused with other natural ingredients that encourage melting.

Snow Joe also makes an eco-friendly ice melt that combines time-released fertilizer for constant melting. It also doesn’t contain the harmful ingredients that leave salt residue on your shoes and clothing, making it easier to keep your home cleaner in the winter.

For those warm weather climates where mowing is a regular occurrence even through the winter, an upgraded lawn mower can get the job done faster. An EGO POWER battery-powered mower delivers up to 50 minutes of runtime, impressive for a battery-only option. Since it’s electric, there’s less noise, no cord to worry about and far less maintenance. The three-in-one model means you can choose between mulching, bagging or throwing leaves out the side.

Homeowners with small yards can get a lightweight Kobalt battery-powered mower . Compact and easy to push, this mower is great for older users and even teens earning their allowance. The 48-minute runtime is plenty of time for smaller yards. As you mow, leaves are mulched and discarded into the attached bag.

For an old-school gas model that powers through thick grass, the Craftsman 21-inch lawnmower is the one to go with. The three-in-one system lets you choose between mulching, bagging or side discharging. Simple but plenty effective, the dual-lever offers six heights so you get your desired grass length with every pass.

Pesky weeds and hard-to-reach areas of your lawn can only be taken down with a good string trimmer. While there are dozens of options to choose from, Craftsman and Wild Badger are highly-rated choices that both offer different features. The Craftsman string trimmer is battery-powered. This means a lightweight, fume-free model that can still perform. A full charge gives you 25 minutes to tackle unsightly weeds, with two speed settings available. An ergonomic handle makes reaching over ledges or up hills a breeze.

Tough, long uncut yards need a little more power than a battery-operated string trimmer can offer. Wild Badger’s gas-powered trimmer is actually a dual string trimmer and brush cutter. The more powerful brush cutter blade cuts through overgrown stocks and grass for a faster cleanup. A helpful harness keeps you from straining your back, especially when working on tough terrain. The engine is a classic pull-to-start model, but it’ll be up and running within five quick pulls.