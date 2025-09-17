Tough, sharp and reliable — these are the best knives for hunting

A good knife is just as important as your rifle or bow. It should be able to do it all, from skinning to deboning. Whether your main game is elk, deer, moose or birds, the best knives can help you make quick work of the animal while you’re out in the field.

From compact folding models to U.S.-made masterpieces, these knives give you the sharpness you need when it matters most.

Best overall hunting knife

What we love : The intense durability of both the blade and handle. It’s small enough to take with you anywhere, but tough enough to get through the thickest hide and even pelvic bones.

: The intense durability of both the blade and handle. It’s small enough to take with you anywhere, but tough enough to get through the thickest hide and even pelvic bones. What to be aware of: This isn’t a folding option, but it does come with a sheath and Kydex clip for easy carrying.

When you need a hunting knife that’ll last for years, is light enough to secure to your belt but durable enough to field dress a moose, the Montana Knife Co. Blackfoot 2.0 knife should be your go-to. Made in the U.S., the Blackfoot is Montana Knife Co.’s flagship knife. It has a blade that’s just less than four inches and the unique drop-point design makes all the difference. The tip is thin enough for fine work, while the thicker belly helps with skinning and deboning.

Made from highly durable ball-bearing steel, you get the perfect combination of edge retention, sharpness and wear resistance. The matte black finish on the blade also minimizes rust. The handle of the Blackfoot is just as durable as the blade. It can withstand drops without cracking, it won’t absorb blood and has a strong grip, even when working in wet conditions.

A HUNTING GEAR CHECKLIST FOR BEGINNER HUNTERS

Best pocket-sized knife

What we love : It fits in any pocket and has a stainless steel blade that won’t corrode over time. Although it’s small, the knife fits comfortably in your hand and the blade won’t shift as you work.

: It fits in any pocket and has a stainless steel blade that won’t corrode over time. Although it’s small, the knife fits comfortably in your hand and the blade won’t shift as you work. What to be aware of: The small blade isn’t quite strong enough for deboning larger game.

Designed in collaboration with knifemaker Rick Hinderer, the Kershaw Cryo pocket knife is a compact option that fits comfortably in your hand as you work. The stainless steel blade is sturdy and has a titanium carbo-nitride coating for corrosion resistance. The flip opener lets you open the knife quickly, which is great for quick skinning. You get a blade that locks securely into place thanks to Hinderer’s lockbar that prevents over-extension.

Best knife for small game

What we love : The small but durable blade that’s best for bird hunting or hunting smaller game. The Kydex sheath is just as durable as the knife and makes it easy to carry your blade.

: The small but durable blade that’s best for bird hunting or hunting smaller game. The Kydex sheath is just as durable as the knife and makes it easy to carry your blade. What to be aware of: The handle design isn’t as comfortable for hunters with larger hands.

A strong middle-of-the-road knife, the WhiteRiver Model 1 is the flagship knife of WhiteRiver. It has a three-inch blade and weighs just 3.2 ounces. Best for small game, birds and fish, the knife has a longer handle with a grip spot for your pointer finger. This grip style gives you more control as you work with finer game. Some reviewers with larger hands find the handle to be a little small, but most users have no issue.

The blade is made from highly-durable, extra-sharp steel, making skinning and deboning a breeze. Also included is a Kydex sheath that can hold up to constant wear and tear, making this knife just as good for everyday carry.

Best folding knife

Original price: $82

What we love : The strong lockback design that ensures there’s no slippage as you’re working. The heat process the knife undergoes also makes it astoundingly strong.

: The strong lockback design that ensures there’s no slippage as you’re working. The heat process the knife undergoes also makes it astoundingly strong. What to be aware of: At 7.2 ounces, this knife is heavier than some of the others on this list.

If you’re looking for a folding option to take with you on hunts, the Buck Knives 110 folding knife has a stainless steel 3.75-inch blade that’s corrosion resistant. The heat process the knife goes through also increases its strength and edge retention, so you can get through small and even larger game with ease. The lockback mechanism ensures the blade never slips while you’re working.

Many reviewers found that the knife was super sharp right out of the box, so you can buy and go as soon as the knife comes in. Although it folds, the knife also includes a genuine leather sheath, so the knife stays safe while you’re out hunting.

BLEND INTO THE WILD WITH CAMO BRANDS HUNTERS TRUST MOST

Best budget-friendly knife

Original price: $21.99

What we love : The affordable price paired with the sharp stainless steel blade make this a great entry-level knife.

: The affordable price paired with the sharp stainless steel blade make this a great entry-level knife. What to be aware of: The handle and sheath are made with plastic rather than wood or steel, so it’s not as durable an option.

The Morakniv fixed blade knife is a rugged knife you can take anywhere, whether you’re camping, hiking or hunting. With a longer four-inch blade, it’s an ideal option when hunting larger game. Just know that it won’t stand up as well as some of the more expensive options on our list. Still, it’s a solid knife for beginner hunters looking for a compact knife with a comfortable grip handle. Made from stainless steel, the blade will stay sharp and is less prone to rust. The included polymer sheath is easy to clean, but it’s plastic, so it’s not quite as durable as leather or Kydex sheaths.

Best knife for fishing

Original price: $26.99

What we love : The customizable blade length and comfort grip handle that won’t slip even when wet.

: The customizable blade length and comfort grip handle that won’t slip even when wet. What to be aware of: Unlike many options on our list, there’s no way to secure this knife to your belt, so it’s more of a hassle to carry.

If you’re more of a fisherman (or woman) instead of a hunter, a good fillet knife can help you make quick work of your catch. The KastKing Speed Demon Pro fillet knife is a well-known knife that many reviewers swear by. Firstly, it’s affordable. Second, it’s razor sharp right out of the box. The blade is made from German stainless steel with a black finish to keep it from rusting.

The non-slip grip keeps you safe, even when it’s wet. You can select knives that range in size from five inches to 12 inches, depending on your preferences and the size of fish you typically catch. Included is a protective, lightweight sheath made from plastic, so it’s quick drying.

Best knife for interchangeable blades

What we love : You get four knives in one! Get all your work done with the hunting blade, fillet knife and multiple bone saw inserts.

: You get four knives in one! Get all your work done with the hunting blade, fillet knife and multiple bone saw inserts. What to be aware of: Replacing the blades can be difficult when you’re in the middle of field dressing.

A Bass Pro Shop exclusive, the Havalon Baracuta bone-saw combo pack comes with interchangeable blades for various purposes. The five-inch fillet blade is ideal for fishing, while the 4.375-inch hunter blade is long enough to cut through larger game. There’s also two bone saws for easier deboning. Each blade is made from Japanese stainless steel. The bright six-inch orange handle goes great with your other blaze orange hunting gear and comes with black rubber inserts that make for a better grip.

The removable pocket clip makes it easy to carry and provides a better grip on the handle when removed. You also get a nylon holster for easy storage if you prefer to keep the pocket clip off permanently.

A closer look at the best hunting knives

Knife Price Best For Main Features Montana Knife Co. Blackfoot 2.0 $300 Best overall hunting knife Fixed drop-point blade just four inches Tough handle resists cracks, absorbs no blood Kershaw Cryo Pocket Knife $39.99 Best pocket-sized knife Stainless steel blade with titanium carbo-nitride coating Compact and corrosion-resistant WhiteRiver Model 1 $175 Best for small game Three-inch blade, weighs only 3.2 oz Kydex sheath; great grip for control Buck Knives 110 Folding Hunter $64.99 (21% off, reg. $82) Best folding knife Lockback design for stability Heat-treated for strength and edge retention Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade $19.83 (10% off, reg. $21.99) Best budget-friendly knife Four-inch stainless steel blade Comfortable grip that’s compact and light KastKing Speed Demon Pro Fillet Knife $24.29 (10% off, reg. $26.99) Best for fishing German stainless steel blade (five-inch to 12-inch options) Non-slip grip even when wet Havalon Baracuta Bone-Saw Combo Pack $69.99 Best for interchangeable blades Comes with four interchangeable blades Nylon holster and removable pocket clip

Frequently asked questions

Shopping for a hunting knife can be time-consuming if you don’t know what to look for. We’ve answered some common questions so you can get started on your hunt to find the perfect knife.

What’s the difference between a fixed blade and folding blade?

Fixed blades are often better for heavy use since there’s no folding mechanism. They sit in sheaths instead of folding down. Folding blades are often more compact and easier to carry since they fold down. They tend to be better for smaller game, but the larger folding knives can also handle larger game.

What should my hunting knife be made of?

For durability purposes, you’ll want a steel knife. There are a couple of different steel options to choose from. Stainless steel resists rust and is easy to maintain. Carbon steel is sharper but needs more constant care to avoid rusting or edge dullness.

How should I choose a hunting knife for big vs. small game?

The rule is fairly simple: the smaller the game, the smaller the blade you want. You need a light, more precise blade when working on birds or small game. A longer, fixed blade is better for large game.

How do I clean my hunting knife?

While most knives are resistant to blood stains, cleaning your knife regularly is vital. Use warm soapy water and make sure to dry the knife completely after rinsing it so it’s not prone to rust.