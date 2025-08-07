A hunting gear checklist for beginner hunters

Embarking on your first hunting adventure is an exhilarating experience that brings you into the Great Outdoors and back to a sport that humans have always participated in. Hunting offers a unique blend of excitement, challenge and connection with nature. Before you set out, it’s vital that you’re prepared.

We’ve lined up everything you need as a beginner hunter, with a focus on essentials that’ll keep you safe and land you the catch of a lifetime.

Any staple of a good hunter is the camo clothes they wear. Camo helps you blend in with your surroundings, and it's a must when you’re out in the woods. For beginners just looking for a simple set of camo, this TIDEWE fleece-lined pants and jacket set will get the job done. The set is water-resistant and comfortable with nine pockets for holding necessary gear.

After you’ve gone out on a couple of hunting trips, a more durable pair of pants will be more comfortable. Kings Camo has XKG Arco pants that are stretchy and made with odor control technology. They’re also water-resistant and have a reinforced knife clip for your hunting knife. You can also get complete protection when hunting in rainy or snowy weather with this Kryptek camo bib. These overalls are 100% waterproof and windproof and lined for freezing weather conditions.

Add to your camo getup with a camo hat. Hunting hats keep the sun out of your eyes and add to the camouflage effect. Kryptek has a camo American flag hat that you’ll want to wear in and out of the woods. You can pick from multiple different types of camo to perfectly suit to your style. Amazon has camo hats made from water-resistant materials. You can pick from over a dozen different camo patterns.

Hunting season starts in the fall and ends in the winter, so you’ll need to stay warm while you’re out. Base layers are a must in colder climates, particularly because you’ll be going out in the early morning hours when it’s especially cold. You can get an affordable set of camo base layers from Amazon. They’re midweight layers that are ideal for cool days, but not freezing temps. Badlands gear has tough bottom layers that are odor-resistant and stretchy enough to let you move freely. You can also get long-sleeve base layers from Badlands that will last you for years.

Hunting isn’t just a hike in the woods. You’ll walk through tough, wet terrain that requires the right footwear. Hunting boots are often designed to be waterproof and can withstand heavy brush. L.L. Bean, known for their classic Bean Boots, makes durable, tall hiking boots in the same design. In fact, their hunting boots were the first pair of boots they created. Their moccasin-like sole makes the boots comfortable to walk in, while the durable waterproof leather keeps your feet dry.

A well-known hunting brand, Rocky, also makes hunting boots. The Rocky Core 800G boots are shorter hunting boots that are designed to protect your feet from the cold without weighing you down. The waterproof construction and rubber toes ensure your feet stay dry and free from abrasions. While you’re out hunting, make sure you have some good socks as well. This set of five merino wool socks will keep your feet warm in your boots.

Hunting knives are a must if you actually hit your target. Used to field dress an animal, they need to be ultra-sharp and durable. The Buck Knives 112 Ranger lock-back knife is a strong choice. The razor-sharp steel blade is corrosion-resistant and ideal for cutting and slicing. The lockback mechanism keeps the knife locked in place, so you don’t need to worry about your fingers while you work.

You can also get two Mossy Oak knives in this set. One is a larger knife that’s helpful for initial cuts, while the smaller knife is better for detail work. Their blades are made from solid stainless steel, and the ergonomic handle makes these knives comfortable to hold while cutting.

While binoculars aren’t a necessity for beginners, you’ll quickly realize how important they are when searching for game. A small pair that you can carry in your pocket or pack is a good idea. Amazon has a handheld pair of binoculars that are waterproof and have space for a neck strap. Bushnell also makes compact binoculars made from durable aluminum. The folding design makes them easy to carry around.

One item you can’t do without when you’re hunting is some sort of safety orange. This shows other hunters that you’re in the area, protecting you from getting in their line of fire. No hunter should step out into the woods without some sort of orange on. You can go with this bright orange sweatshirt from Amazon, complete with camo accents. The oversized fit keeps you comfortable and warm. Badlands Gear also has a blaze orange vest that’s lightweight and has huge pockets for all your ammo and tools.

Hunting often takes place in the early morning hours, so a headlight can help you see where you’re going when traveling through the woods. You can get a two-pack of headlamps from Amazon. They’re rechargeable with a battery that lasts four to 10 hours, depending on which of eight modes you choose. They’re also waterproof, so you can take these headlamps out even when it’s raining.

When you start hunting on your own, a GPS or maps of the local area can help you stay within legal hunting limits and find your way back to your car or camp. A good starter GPS is the Garmin 010. It has 8GB of storage for downloading local maps. It’s a small handheld GPS that won’t take up a lot of space in your gear.

You need a place to store all your must-have gear, snacks and water when you’re out hunting, so make sure you have a good hunting pack. To blend in with your surroundings, a camo pack is a strong option. Amazon has this hunting pack with multiple pockets and an easy-reach pocket on the side for your phone, keys or other small items. There’s also a spot specifically designed for your rifle.

L.L. Bean’s Ridge Runner Pro hunting pack is a durable, lightweight pack made from recycled polyester tanslan, which won’t rip if it gets snagged on branches. A stowable blaze orange flag is included for extra safety.