High-visibility blaze orange hunting gear you need for hunting season

Hunting season is a blast, but while you’re out in the woods, staying visible is essential. Blaze orange or hunter orange gear makes you stand out against natural surroundings, helping to ensure you’re visible to other hunters. Whether you’re tracking deer, duck, elk or anything in between, the right blaze orange gear makes all the difference.

We’ve rounded up blaze orange hunting gear from well-known brands, for hunters on a budget and those willing to spend a little more.

The SHE Outdoor Upland vest is a hunting vest designed with women in mind. Featuring bright blaze orange, the lightweight vest is packed with expanding front pockets that can hold everything you need while hunting. It's made from 100% polyester that’s water-repellent, so you don’t need to worry about getting wet in the rain. Duck hunters will especially appreciate the back of the vest that acts as a bird bag, complete with blood-repelling technology.

Looking for a simple orange vest that won’t weigh you down? Cabela’s blaze full-feature vest has two roomy cargo pockets for tools, snacks, maps and more. It’s a water-resistant vest that won’t hold water during rainy hunts.

Keep the sun out of your eyes while you’re trying to bag the game you’ve been tracking with this Cabela’s blaze cap. The solid orange makes your presence known and has eyelet vents that help you stay cool and sweat less. Durable, multi-row stitching ensures this hat will last for years, even with constant use.

Hunting in warmer climates can lead to painful sunburns and heat exhaustion. This men’s UPF sun protection shirt comes in bright orange and blocks harmful UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight fabric won’t leave you sweating, and if it’s hot enough that you do sweat, the fabric wicks water away to help you cool down.

Just starting out in the hunting world? Don’t spend hundreds on gear you’re not sure if you’ll need quite yet. This Vortex Optics hunting vest and beanie give you the blaze orange you need to stay safe. The lightweight vest won’t hold you back and has secure snap pockets for all your necessities. The beanie is reversible, with orange on one side and camo on the other, so it can easily double as your new favorite winter hat.

Everyone loves a good Carhartt beanie. Get a bright orange Carhartt beanie that’ll make your presence known in the woods or fields. The folding design keeps the hat on your head and provides plenty of warmth on cooler fall mornings when you’re heading out to hunt.

Stay warm and safe with a hunter orange button-up shirt from L.L. Bean. The durable, thick fabric can easily withstand heavy brush and briars. The reinforced forearms are extra-strong and won’t rip, and the shirt is designed so extra fabric won’t impede gun or bow movement. The low-profile pockets provide enough space for maps, ammo and snacks.

Add some camo to your hunter orange vest with this L.L. Bean safety vest. The lightweight fabric is fade-resistant and lightweight. There are dual side cargo pockets where you can store your gear. The vest is sized to fit over your outerwear, so it runs big.

Having a solid hoodie is a must during hunting season, and the Badlands FLEX women’s hoodie doesn’t disappoint. A blend of polyester and spandex, this sweatshirt moves with you. The heavy fabric makes this a great mid-layer for added warmth, while the zippered kangaroo pouch is designed to help you carry all your hunting accessories.

A Sitka Jetstream jacket is well worth the high cost for advanced hunters. It’s 100% windproof, comes in hunter orange and is lined with a lightweight fleece. The polyester panels under the sleeves keep you from making too much noise while tracking game, and the armpit zippers help you create better airflow on warmer days. There’s no need to worry about the hood blocking your view. It’s designed to protect you from the wind while giving you a clear view of the animal you’re hunting.