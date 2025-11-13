The best small appliances to save you time and counter space – from Instant Pot to Vitamix blenders

These small appliances are smart, affordable and perfect for any kitchen. We’ve rounded up appliances from Vitamix blenders to Instant Pots, Ninja multi-cookers and De’Longhi espresso machines.

What we love: There are 10 speed settings so you can blend, chop, grate and much more.

What to be aware of: If you just need to blend or chop from time to time, there are more affordable options.

Get the ultimate blender experience with a Vitamix. The high-performance motor can power through frozen fruit, veggies and much more, giving you perfectly blended smoothies without the chunks. You don’t just get a blender, you also get a food processor that can blend soups, chop herbs and create delicious sauces. There are 10 speed settings and a pulse function for crushing ice. Cleanup is a breeze – just add warm water and a drop of dish soap and run the blender for 30 to 60 seconds.

What we love: You can cook seven different ways. Make roasts, bake bread and even yogurt.

What to be aware of: The pressure release button can be intimidating when you first start using the Instant Pot.

An Instant Pot is a seven-in-one multi-cooker that can make meals in half the time. Pressure cook, slow cook, saute, steam and more with this Instant Pot. You can even make yogurt and rice. Using the Instant Pot is easy with the 13 pre-programed cooking options, from hearty soup to delicious cakes. You can cook for an entire family with the six-quart stainless steel pot that’s also dishwasher safe (so is the lid).

Original price: $599.99

What we love: It’s a handheld vacuum that’s wireless and has a 40-minute runtime.

What to be aware of: When cleaning larger houses, you might need to recharge the vacuum halfway through.

A Dyson V9 Motorbar is a lightweight stick vacuum that’s easier to use than bulky canister vacuums. The wireless vacuum runs for up to 40 minutes, so you can clean your whole house on a single charge. The motorbar technology deep cleans all floor types and de-tangles hair as you’re cleaning. An LCD screen shows the different power modes, remaining run time and any maintenance alerts. Convert the vacuum to a handheld option when you need to clean your car, stairs or furniture.

Original price: $29.99

What we love: The flip design is easier to use and makes the waffle maker more compact.

What to be aware of: This waffle maker makes smaller waffles than some of the larger machines.

Make fluffy Belgian waffles in minutes with this bella waffle maker. Designed to be less bulky than classic waffle makers, you can store this one on your counter or in a cabinet without taking up too much space. To use, just fill the waffle maker with batter and flip. Lined with a ceramic nonstick coating that’s made without chemicals or additives, your waffle won’t stick, and cleanup is easy. Cool-touch handles keep your hands safe when pulling out your waffle.

What we love: You can bake, broil, air fry and reheat food all in one machine.

What to be aware of: Convection toaster ovens can take up a lot of counter space.

Black + Decker’s convection toaster oven gives you a convenient way to cook without turning on the oven every time. This particular oven includes an air fry feature so you can get the deep fried taste without the need for oil. In addition to air frying, you can also bake, broil, toast and reheat food. You can fit four slices of bread or make a nine-inch personal pizza in the oven.

Original price: $49.99

What we love: You get everything you need to make a smoothie and bring it with you.

What to be aware of: Magic Bullets are smaller than your average blender, so they’re best for single-serve drinks.

Create delicious smoothies fast with a Magic Bullet blender. Everything you need to make your smoothies and go is included: a tall and short cup, a party mug, two lip rings, to-go lids and resealable lids. The Magic Bullet makes smoothies, but also chops, blends, whips and grinds to make sauces, chop veggies and grind ice.

Original price: $129.99

What we love: This multi-cooker can replace 10 different appliances, saving you space and time.

What to be aware of: Anyone looking for just a slow cooker feature can find more affordable options.

Replace 10 different small appliances with a Ninja Foodi Possible multi-cooker. It acts as a slow cooker, a food warmer, a nonstick pot, a saute pan, a steamer, a stock pot and a Dutch oven. You can sear proteins, saute veggies or use it as a classic crockpot. If you do need to transfer food to the oven, the removable cooking pot is oven safe up to 500 degrees. The huge 8.5-quart pot allows you to make chili for up to 20 people or nine pounds of spaghetti and meatballs.

Original price: $59.99

What we love: You can chop veggies fast without handling a knife.

What to be aware of: The chopper only holds three cups of chopped food, so it’s not the best for large meals.

Chop faster than you would by hand with this Cuisinart three-cup mini chopper. The compact chopper won’t take up too much space, but can still chop fruits, veggies and ice. You can also grind through spices and other harder foods, as well as purée and emulsify.

Original price: $24.99

What we love: Make healthier popcorn fast, without the need for an oversized machine.

What to be aware of: You won’t get the same movie-theater taste because the popcorn is air popped.

Make theater-quality popcorn in this mini hot air popcorn maker. Add kernels to the heating chamber and push the start button and you’ll have hot popcorn in minutes. Instead of using oil or butter, the popcorn maker uses hot air, giving you a healthier snack. You can pop up to 16 cups of popcorn in a single use. The included measuring cup acts as a butter melting tray on the top of the machine so you have butter at the ready after your popcorn is done.

Original price: $219.99

What we love: You get two machines that blend, make dough, chop and more.

What to be aware of: Other blenders give you the same powerful motor at a fraction of the cost.

The Ninja Professional Plus kitchen system includes a blender and food processor, plus two drink cups. The 72-ounce pitcher is ideal for large batches of smoothies, sauces, purees and more. If you want to chop or cut, use the smaller food processor, which can still make up to two pounds of dough. Utilize the five preset programs to make smoothies, frozen drinks, chopped mixtures and dough. Each included drinking cup has a spout lid, perfect for smoothies and juices.

Original price: $74.97

What we love: This Keurig won’t take up much space and comes in unique, elegant colors.

What to be aware of: You’ll need to add water each time you want to brew coffee.

Make your morning coffee routine faster with a Keurig K-Mini. The perfect countertop coffee option, it’s just 5 inches wide. You can brew cups between 6 and 12 ounces in minutes, just add fresh water each time. To accommodate travel mugs, remove the drip tray.

Original price: $229.95

What we love: It’s easy to use, even for beginners, and you can use the milk frother to get steamed milk or foam.

What to be aware of: You don’t get the customizable, more advanced features the more expensive De’Longhi machines come with.

A De’Longhi espresso machine is an ideal compact machine that still delivers a professional cup of espresso. The machine reaches temperature fast and is perfectly controlled to give you a cup of delicious coffee that’s not bitter. An adjustable milk frother has two settings that give you either steamed milk or a velvety foam. You don’t need to be a professional to use the machine. It comes with single or double preset recipes so you can brew your own espresso fast.

