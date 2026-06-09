American-owned clothing brands for effortless red, white and blue style

America's 250th anniversary is almost here, and these American-owned brands make patriotic dressing easy, no matter your plans. From classic polos and American flag sweaters to breezy poplin dresses, these pieces add a red, white and blue touch to summer celebrations without sacrificing style.

READ MORE: America 250 is coming: What to know and the best commemorative gear to buy

Parade

Embrace classic Americana style whether you're watching from the sidewalk or joining the crowd.

This Faherty short-sleeve polo is crafted from a breathable cotton blend that works well for warm summer days. The subtle red stripes add a patriotic touch without feeling overly themed, making it a versatile option for America 250 celebrations and beyond. Pair it with navy shorts and classic sneakers for a polished, Americana-inspired look.

A classic white dress is always a safe bet for a summer celebration. Buck Mason's Veranda dress features lightweight cotton poplin construction and a double-layered design for added coverage, while practical details like side pockets make it even more wearable. Pair it with canvas sneakers and a cardigan or denim jacket.

Beach day

Whether you're swimming, lounging by the water or heading to a beachside lunch, these pieces are designed for fun in the sun.

Fair Harbor's swim trunks are a natural fit for lake days and summer celebrations. The red-and-blue color scheme adds a patriotic touch, while the quick-drying fabric makes it easy to transition from the water to lunch. Pair them with a white T-shirt and boat shoes for a timeless warm-weather look.

READ MORE: Celebrate America's 250th with durable American-owned, U.S.-made products

Original price: $154

This one-piece swimsuit strikes a balance between festive and timeless. Andie Swim's Lori one-piece showcases a red paisley print that fits naturally into an America 250 color palette without feeling overly themed. Pair it with a linen cover-up and straw hat for an effortless beach or poolside look.

Backyard barbecue

Shop polished yet relaxed styles perfect for grilling, lawn games and outdoor entertaining.

Versatile enough for everything from grilling burgers to mingling at backyard parties, Faherty's short-sleeve button-down is the kind of shirt you'll reach for long after the holiday weekend. Pair it with khaki chino shorts and white sneakers for a put-together outfit that works for any celebration.

Heading to a backyard barbecue? These Wrangler denim shorts are a summer staple that pairs with graphic tees and breezy button-downs. The mid-length cut offers a bit more coverage than traditional denim shorts while maintaining a casual, laid-back look. Finish the outfit with your favorite top and a pair of Jack Rogers sandals.

Fireworks show

Lightweight layers and knits are a must for a night under the stars.

When the fireworks start and temperatures begin to cool, a dependable pair of jeans is a must. Buck Mason's Ford standard jeans feature a timeless straight-leg fit that works with nearly any summer layer, from T-shirts to lightweight pullovers.

Available in several classic blue washes, they fit naturally into a red, white and blue color palette. Pair them with a half-zip sweatshirt and Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc boots for an all-American ensemble.

READ MORE: Shopping for America 250? Here's what's actually made in the USA — and what's imported

An American flag sweater strikes the perfect balance between patriotic and polished. This Tuckernuck roll-neck style is made from 100% cotton and offers just enough weight for cooler evenings after the sun goes down. Style it with Levi's white jeans and Sperry slip-on shoes.

Baseball game

Stay comfortable all day at the ballpark in these game-day pieces.

Original price: $19.99

Keep your game-day outfit simple with a classic Carhartt pocket tee. The relaxed fit delivers all-day comfort, while the durable construction is built to hold up through years of wear. Available in a range of solid colors, it pairs naturally with blue jeans or khakis.

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A striped T-shirt is one of the easiest ways to embrace the red, white and blue style without going over the top. Faherty's Sunwashed essential tee combines a soft cotton feel with a timeless stripe pattern that works well for baseball games, backyard gatherings and summer weekends alike. Add denim shorts and an L.L.Bean baseball cap, and you're ready for a day at the park.

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