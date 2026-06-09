American-owned clothing brands for effortless red, white and blue style

America's 250th anniversary is almost here, and these American-owned brands make patriotic dressing easy, no matter your plans. From classic polos and American flag sweaters to breezy poplin dresses, these pieces add a red, white and blue touch to summer celebrations without sacrificing style.
READ MORE: America 250 is coming: What to know and the best commemorative gear to buy
Parade
Embrace classic Americana style whether you're watching from the sidewalk or joining the crowd.
Faherty short-sleeve movement polo: $108
This Faherty short-sleeve polo is crafted from a breathable cotton blend that works well for warm summer days. The subtle red stripes add a patriotic touch without feeling overly themed, making it a versatile option for America 250 celebrations and beyond. Pair it with navy shorts and classic sneakers for a polished, Americana-inspired look.
Buck Mason poplin sundress: $268
A classic white dress is always a safe bet for a summer celebration. Buck Mason's Veranda dress features lightweight cotton poplin construction and a double-layered design for added coverage, while practical details like side pockets make it even more wearable. Pair it with canvas sneakers and a cardigan or denim jacket.
Beach day
Whether you're swimming, lounging by the water or heading to a beachside lunch, these pieces are designed for fun in the sun.
Fair Harbor Anchor trunk: $88
Fair Harbor's swim trunks are a natural fit for lake days and summer celebrations. The red-and-blue color scheme adds a patriotic touch, while the quick-drying fabric makes it easy to transition from the water to lunch. Pair them with a white T-shirt and boat shoes for a timeless warm-weather look.
READ MORE: Celebrate America's 250th with durable American-owned, U.S.-made products
Andie Swim one-piece swimsuit: $123 (20% off)
Original price: $154
This one-piece swimsuit strikes a balance between festive and timeless. Andie Swim's Lori one-piece showcases a red paisley print that fits naturally into an America 250 color palette without feeling overly themed. Pair it with a linen cover-up and straw hat for an effortless beach or poolside look.
Backyard barbecue
Shop polished yet relaxed styles perfect for grilling, lawn games and outdoor entertaining.
Faherty short-sleeve button down: $158
Versatile enough for everything from grilling burgers to mingling at backyard parties, Faherty's short-sleeve button-down is the kind of shirt you'll reach for long after the holiday weekend. Pair it with khaki chino shorts and white sneakers for a put-together outfit that works for any celebration.
Wrangler mid-length cowboy short: $59.99
Heading to a backyard barbecue? These Wrangler denim shorts are a summer staple that pairs with graphic tees and breezy button-downs. The mid-length cut offers a bit more coverage than traditional denim shorts while maintaining a casual, laid-back look. Finish the outfit with your favorite top and a pair of Jack Rogers sandals.
Fireworks show
Lightweight layers and knits are a must for a night under the stars.
Buck Mason Ford standard jean: $228
When the fireworks start and temperatures begin to cool, a dependable pair of jeans is a must. Buck Mason's Ford standard jeans feature a timeless straight-leg fit that works with nearly any summer layer, from T-shirts to lightweight pullovers.
Available in several classic blue washes, they fit naturally into a red, white and blue color palette. Pair them with a half-zip sweatshirt and Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc boots for an all-American ensemble.
READ MORE: Shopping for America 250? Here's what's actually made in the USA — and what's imported
Tuckernuck American flag sweater: $198
An American flag sweater strikes the perfect balance between patriotic and polished. This Tuckernuck roll-neck style is made from 100% cotton and offers just enough weight for cooler evenings after the sun goes down. Style it with Levi's white jeans and Sperry slip-on shoes.
Baseball game
Stay comfortable all day at the ballpark in these game-day pieces.
Carhartt pocket T-shirt: $14.99 (25% off)
Original price: $19.99
Keep your game-day outfit simple with a classic Carhartt pocket tee. The relaxed fit delivers all-day comfort, while the durable construction is built to hold up through years of wear. Available in a range of solid colors, it pairs naturally with blue jeans or khakis.
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Faherty stripe T-shirt: $78
A striped T-shirt is one of the easiest ways to embrace the red, white and blue style without going over the top. Faherty's Sunwashed essential tee combines a soft cotton feel with a timeless stripe pattern that works well for baseball games, backyard gatherings and summer weekends alike. Add denim shorts and an L.L.Bean baseball cap, and you're ready for a day at the park.
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