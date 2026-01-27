American-made camping gear built to last, starting at $55

If it’s time to refresh your camping gear, American-made tents, sleeping bags and cooking stoves offer durable options that you'll only have to buy once. Built with the rugged construction U.S. brands are known for, they’re designed to hold up season after season.

Tents

A tent is your shelter while camping, so durability matters. These three American-made options are built to last.

Many of Kelty’s tents are made in the U.S., including this backpacking model. Lightweight and compact, it packs easily into a hiking bag. Designed for backpackers who want a quick setup, the tent features pre-attached guylines and durable aluminum poles, allowing it to go up in minutes and come down just as fast. While it doesn't have tons of extra space or premium finishes, it offers a rugged, waterproof, two-pole shelter that's built for efficiency on the trail.

Seek Outside tents prioritize function over luxury, and this model is designed with winter camping in mind. The floorless, tipi-style hybrid is woodstove-ready, with a sewn-in stove jack and a top ventilation port. It comfortably fits two people with a woodstove or up to four without one. Built to be waterproof and fire-resistant, the tent withstands freezing temperatures while retaining warmth.

If you’re willing to splurge, this Feathered Friends tent is a long-term investment that's built to last. The U.S.-made design is built to handle everything from hot summer conditions to icy winter winds. It offers space for up to three people, along with a vestibule that provides added protection for gear. Its tunnel-style design allows the tent to pitch and pack down quickly, whether you’re breaking camp or heading back on the trail. Four pegs and a continuous pole system help prevent tangling during setup.

Food and drink

From long-lasting coolers to reliable water filtration systems, these U.S.-made cooking and drinking options help keep you fed and hydrated outdoors.

Many Coleman propane stoves are assembled in the United States, including the brand’s Triton two-burner option. A sturdy metal frame supports two windguards that help keep flames steady on breezy trips. After cooking, the stove folds into a compact unit with a built-in handle for easy transport.

If you need to cook a meal quickly on the trail, the Feather Friends WindBurner personal stove system sets up in seconds and heats up fast. Its compact, wind-resistant design helps keep the flame steady, even in stormy conditions. The lock-on pot lets you boil water, heat meals or make hot drinks, and when you’re ready to pack up, the entire system nests neatly inside the pot.

If you want to make water from streams and lakes safe to drink, the Platypus QuickDraw filtration system keeps the process simple. Attach it to a bladder and start filling as the filter removes bacteria and other contaminants. The latest model also screws onto standard water bottle threads, allowing you to filter water directly into your bottle.

If you want a cooler that's built to handle rugged use, the Cordova hard cooler delivers durable performance with a distinctive mountain design. The shock-absorbing hardshell stands up to drops, while the aluminum handles with built-in bottle openers come in handy at camp. Certified bear-resistant, it’s safe to bring deep into the backcountry. Secure latches help lock in cold, keeping food and drinks chilled for days.

Sleep gear

Get a better night’s sleep at camp with lightweight blankets and sleeping bags designed for easy packing and comfort.

If you camp in cold weather, the Feathered Friends’ Hummingbird sleeping bag delivers lightweight warmth without added bulk. Available in 20- and 30-degree options, the mummy design helps trap heat, with extra insulation at the feet and a padded collar that adds support around the neck. Its down fill keeps it light for backpackers and campers who pack efficiently.

Whether you’re relaxing inside the tent or sitting around camp, the Kelty down blanket offers lightweight warmth without bulk. The fabric resists water and dirt, while down fill delivers strong insulation. Large enough for two people, it works well for cold nights outdoors, and the galaxy print adds a pop of color to neutral camping gear.

If you want a versatile layer for camp, Filson, a brand known for its American-made products, teamed up with Crescent Down Works to create this hoodie-and-blanket hybrid. Made with 100% wool on one side and soft nylon on the other, it delivers warmth with a comfortable feel. Snaps along the edges let you wear it around camp or wrap up fully when sleeping in the tent.

