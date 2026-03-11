Amazon's Big Spring Sale hasn’t started yet — but these early deals are live right now

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale runs March 25 to 31, but you don’t have to wait to shop. Early deals are already live on tech like JBL Bluetooth speakers and headphones , home favorites like Dyson’s stick vacuum, and kitchen picks including an Emeril Lagasse air fryer. These discounts could disappear before the sale even begins, so shop now while you can.

Latest deals

Anne Klein women's leather strap watch: $27.86 (54% off)

Craftsman 230-piece mechanics tool set: $129 (35% off)

KitchenAid stand mixer cover: $14.49 (34% off)

Grace & stella under-eye masks: $19.95 (31% off)

JBL PartyBox Club 120 speaker: $349.95 (22% off)

Cordless water flosser: $22.99 (17% off)

Tech deals

Top early deals include headphones, chargers and smart scales.

Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C charger cable: $5.85 (36% off)

5-outlet extender: $9.98 (23% off)

Mini portable charger: $25.98 (21% off)

Sony WH-1000XM6 noise-canceling headphones: $398 (13% off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7: $1,082.49 (11% off)

Original price: $64.95

For under $50, the affordable JBL Vibe Beam earbuds pack a punch with powerful bass. The active noise-canceling mode adjusts how much you hear and don’t. A full charge lasts 10 hours, plus three more from the case — a strong choice for long workouts and busy workdays.

READ MORE: Best headphone deals on AirPods, Beats, JBL and more

Original price: $179.95

A waterproof speaker and power bank, the JBL Charge 5 gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. Connect two devices to the speaker and switch between them with ease. Multiple JBL speakers can also connect for even bolder sound.

Original price: $99.99

The Amazfit Active 2 is everything you want in a fitness smartwatch without the high price tag. A durable stainless steel case protects the easy-to-read face and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. With up to 10 days of battery life, even the most active person won’t need to charge daily. Plus, more than 160 sports modes track your workouts and hobbies.

Home deals

Clean your home with these lead-up vacuum, humidifier and home tech deals.

Shark TurboBlade 2-in-1 fan and heater: $199.99 (50% off)

Arched full length mirror: $46.99 (33% off)

Levoit cordless stick vacuum: $149.94 (25% off)

Black+Decker dustbuster: $49.99 (17% off)

Dreo smart humidifier: $44.98 (10% off)

Original price: $629.99

Skip the cord and grab the Dyson V11, which runs for up to 60 minutes. There are three power modes built for everyday cleaning and deeper messes on carpet, hardwood or linoleum. Convert the Dyson to a handheld vacuum with just one click and clean cars, dog beds and stairs.

READ MORE: Best vacuums for keeping your home clean

Original price: $189.99

Spring is the perfect time to invest in an air purifier, and Levoit makes one that clears up to 1,875 square feet. The purifier’s U-shaped inlets suck in more air than traditional inlets, helping trap pet hair without clogging. Set it to auto mode at night, and the fan automatically adjusts to a quieter speed.

READ MORE: Allergy season is coming: Get up to 46% off these air purifiers

Original price: $99.99

Got pets? A Bissell Little Green cleaner tackles tough messes and picks up pet hair on carpets, furniture and pet beds. It sprays, scrubs and suctions, while the stain tool digs deep into set-in messes. Compact enough to carry from room to room, it tucks away neatly into a closet or cabinet once finished.

Kitchen deals

Upgrade your kitchen with early deals on blenders, air fryers and coffee makers.

6-quart slow cooker: $49.99 (29% off)

Black+Decker PowerCrush blender: $46.99 (22% off)

KitchenAid silicone oven mitts: $13.49 (16% off)

Original price: $339.99

At 41% off, the biggest discount on our list, this Emeril Lagasse air fryer stands out from any boring old model. It has French doors and functions as a 10-in-1 cooking tool that fries, roasts, bakes and much more. The generously sized cooking space fits an extra-large pizza and uses dual zones to cook different foods evenly.

Original price: $89.99

The compact Keurig K-Express is a single-serve coffee maker with a contemporary design that blends in well on your counter. Brew an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup of coffee using Keurig pods, with an option to brew extra strong. It’s also travel-mug-friendly once you remove the drip tray.

Original price: $249.99

If you're a home cook and looking to make fresh pasta, the KitchenAid mixer pasta attachment makes your life less complicated. It slides onto your KitchenAid and cuts sheets of homemade pasta into noodles. Slice to your preferred level of thickness by choosing one of eight adjustable settings.

Lawn care, patio and outdoor deals

Spring is days away, so it's time to deck out your yard with these early deals on outdoor finds.

Solar garden lights: $11.39 (19% off)

11-foot patio umbrella: $269 (16% off)

Outdoor rocking chair set: $299.79 (14% off)

Amazon Basics propane patio heater: $118.99 (12% off)

5-piece patio furniture set: $269.99 (10% off)

Original price: $31.99

If your grill cover took a beating over the winter, this waterproof option stands up to the elements. It resists fading and is easy to clean with a garden hose. Although designed to fit Traeger grills, it’s compatible with most standard pellet ones.

Original price: $399.99

It may look small, but the Pit Boss pellet grill has 518 square inches of cooking space. When you want a more intense sear, the flame broiler lever gives you direct flame that reaches up to 1,000 degrees. A bottom shelf adds a spot for tools, pellets and other accessories.

READ MORE: We found the best grill deals for your summer cookout

Original price: $279

Make quick work of your leaves with the EGO Power+ leaf blower, now at its lowest price in 30 days at $239. With an 80-minute runtime, it lasts longer than your average battery-powered option. It’s both lightweight and water-resistant, so you can still use it on rainy spring days.

Clothing deals

Select women's and men’s clothing, accessories and shoes are on sale before the event.

Unisex suede sandals: $28.98 (29% off)

Simple Modern beach bag: $59.99 (25% off)

Amazon Essentials sports bra: $18 (20% off)

Amazon Essentials men's v-neck cardigan: $21.70 (11% off)

Women’s handbag, tote and wallet set: $35.99 (10% off)

Original price: $39.99

These yoga leggings are $15 off and just in time for spring. Built for workouts and lounging, they’re soft and stretchy enough to accommodate a wide range of body sizes. They come in more than 20 neutral and bright colors, too.

Original price: $89.50

Switch out your heavy winter coat for this stylish Levi’s trucker jacket. There are multiple washes, including solid black, and sizes range from XS to 4XL. The straight silhouette sits right at the hip, giving you just the right fit.

Original price: $69.50

These Levi's Original Fit jeans have a classic straight leg that gives just enough room without being too tight or baggy. Choose from a wide variety of color options and get a pair of jeans that’s built to last.

READ MORE: All-American denim from Buck Mason, Origin and more that earns its price tag

Tool deals

Shop early tool deals from DeWalt, Craftsman and more leading up to the event.

Laser level: $29.76 (40% off)

DeWalt circular saw: $99 (38% off)

Craftsman 25-foot tape measure: $12.98 (31% off)

Bosch drill and driver kit: $145.28 (23% off)

Milwaukee 7-tool kit: $979.90 (8% off)

Original price: $49

Whether you’re filling up a wheelbarrow tire or dealing with a flat, this Craftsman air compressor comes in handy. The easy-to-read display shows your tire’s pressure clearly, and the rubber handle provides a secure grip.

Original price: $259

Brighten dark workspaces with the built-in LED lights on both the DeWalt drill and driver. Each one also has a grippy handle that prevents slippage while you work. A long-lasting battery allows you to work with these tools for days before recharging.

Original price: $99.97

This car battery jump starter doubles as a power bank and an emergency light, making it an essential tool for your glove compartment. The light has four modes, including a strobe and SOS option. You can start your car up to 25 times before needing to recharge.

Fitness deals

Get in shape with these early discounted fitness finds.

Premium stretch straps: $5.99 (33% off)

Foam roller set: $32.95 (18% off)

15-in-1 adjustable dumbbell set: $249.99 (17% off)

Vibration plate exercise machine: $89.98 (10% off)

Squat machine: $87.99 (5% off)

Original price: $49.99

Looking for more resistance when you exercise? A weighted vest adds between 6 and 30 pounds to your shoulders for a tougher workout. Choose from multiple camo patterns and solid colors.

Original price: $139.99

A walking pad encourages you to get more exercise without having to leave your home. It’s lightweight but supports up to 350 pounds, and the detachable handle lets you place or clip your phone to it.

Original price: $45

Keeping an adjustable dumbbell set at home saves you space and makes quick workouts possible. They adjust from 2 to 5 pounds and have a non-slip grip for safer, more intense exercise routines.

Travel deals

Grab all your travel gear like packing cubes, carry-ons and more without paying full-price.

Men’s travel toiletry bag: $18.99 (24% off)

20-inch hardsided carry-on: $39.96 (20% off)

Handheld garment steamer: $59.99 (14% off)

Adidas daily waist bag: $21.73 (32% off)

Original price: $219.99

The scratch-resistant Samsonite Freeform carry-on blends durability with style. Inside, there’s enough space for a few days’ worth of clothes and toiletries, and built-in dividers organize your essentials.

Original price: $17.99

This travel toiletry bag arranges items in separate compartments, preventing spills and saving you from rummaging through your luggage. It folds out into four pouches and stacks for a compact fit in your carry-on or suitcase.

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Original price: $39.99

Packing cubes separate your clothes, shoes and toiletries, making them easy to find once you reach your destination. The seven-piece set includes two large and two medium cubes, a small cube, a tube-shaped cube and a laundry bag.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.