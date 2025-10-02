Workwear picks for Amazon's October Prime Day – tough boots, pants and tees

If your workwear drawer is filled with old, worn out clothes, now’s the time to gear up. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is packed with discounts on men’s work boots, utility pants, durable tees and other job-ready essentials.
Wrangler work utility pants: $37.37 (24% off)
Original price: $49
- Sizes: 30W x 30L to 46W x 34L
- Colors/washes: Dark khaki, charcoal and loden
Wrangler utility pants give you room to move while you work, and have a ripstop fabric for added durability. You get ample storage, including two front pockets, two back pockets, an oversized watch pocket and a side leg pocket. They are designed to last for dozens of washes and can handle almost anything you throw at them.
Dickies men's 874 flex work pants: $19.99 (43% off)
Original price: $34.99
- Sizes: 29W x 30L to 50W x 32L
- Colors/washes: Black, charcoal, dark navy, desert sand and brown
Dickie’s flex work pants are designed to keep you comfortable. They have an active waistband that provides extra stretch, and the flex fabric gives you room to move. Plus, the wrinkle-resistant fabric can help keep you looking professional. The pants also have moisture-wicking technology that keeps you dry no matter how hot it gets.
Levi's men's 501 original fit jeans: $41.70 (48% off)
Original price: $79.50
- Sizes: 28W x 30L to 60W x 32L
- Colors/washes: Dark, light or medium stonewash, black, white, sequoia, dark hallow and dozens more washes
If you need a comfortable pair of jeans to wear to work, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original fit jeans. They fit snuggly through the thigh and have a straight leg. Levi’s is a well-known brand that offers denim products that are built to last for years. You can choose from dozens of washes and get them in regular, relaxed, straight and slim fits.
Carhartt relaxed fit graphic sweatshirt: $56.99 (24% off)
Original price: $74.99
- Sizes: Small to 4XL
- Colors: Greige, dark sepia, dark spice red, greenstone, brown, fresh water, horizon blue, oak leaf, shadow, thundercloud, apple butter, rust, mountain view and deep lagoon
Get a worn-in look with the Carhartt relaxed fit graphic sweatshirt. It’s a midweight sweatshirt that’s comfortable for warmer fall weather and makes a reliable layer in the winter. The relaxed fit is perfect for work, and the hand warmer pocket on the front has plenty of room.
Carhartt loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve T-shirt: $19.99 (20% off)
Original price: $24.99
- Sizes: XS to 5XL
- Colors: Navy, black, lime, carbon heather, desert, dusty olive, heather grey, lakeshore, walnut heather, port, white, brown, north woods heather, bluestone, orange, dark sepia heather, dark spice red, greenstone heather and many more
Carhartt’s classic short-sleeve T-shirt debuted in 1992 and is still a favorite for many today. The loose fit gives you room to move and only gets more comfortable with age. Made from rugged cotton, this shirt is ready for any job. With dozens of colors to choose from and big and tall options, you can customize the shirt to get the perfect fit and style.
Carhartt Duck insulated flannel-lined jacket: $79.04 (34% off)
Original price: $119.99
- Sizes: Small to 5XL (including big and tall sizes)
- Colors: Dark navy, brown, black and gravel
Carhartt’s Duck jacket includes a quilted flannel lining in the body to keep you warm in the coldest of weather. The flannel-lined hood also goes a long way in keeping you warm when working outside. In total, you get four pockets (two inside and two outside), plus the rib-knit cuffs keep your hands available.
Timberland PRO men's Pit Boss 6-inch soft toe work boot: $113.36 (24% off)
Original price: $150
- Sizes: 7 to 15 (with wide sizes included)
- Colors: Wheat and brown
Timberland PRO Pit Boss work boots have a 24/7 comfort system that can keep up with you. The suspension system reduces foot fatigue and supports your arches. The rubber soles help make them heat-resistant and help you avoid slipping. The OrthoLite comfort foam insoles are moisture-resistant and offer long-term cushioning.
Wolverine waterproof work boot: $78.71 (32% off)
Original price: $115
- Sizes: 7 to 14 (with wide and half sizes)
- Colors: Dark brown, black and wheat
Wolverine makes affordable work boots with a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. The full-grain leather that the boots are made of is waterproof, so your feet stay dry in harsh conditions. They are also built with a rubber outsole that provides extra traction.
Skechers mid-top leather sneakers: $75.42 (31% off)
Original price: $109
- Sizes: 7 to 14 (wide options available)
- Colors/washes: Dark brown, black and red brown
Instead of bulky boots, slip into these Skechers leather sneakers. The air-cooled memory foam inserts cradle your feet as you work, helping reduce fatigue. The leather is water-repellant, so you can work in any conditions.
NORTIV 8 waterproof steel toe boots: $47.48 (22% off)
Original price: $60.99
- Sizes: 8 to 13 (wide sizes available)
- Colors/washes: Black, brown, dark grey, coyote and olive
Looking for a new pair of steel toe boots? These NORTIV waterproof boots are just the right fit. They feature a protective toe cap that meets the standard for protection against falling objects. The boots are also water-resistant, so you can wear them in the rain, snow or mud. The rubber outsole gives you reliable traction, and the reinforced heel offers added protection from bumps or collisions.
