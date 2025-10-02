Workwear picks for Amazon's October Prime Day – tough boots, pants and tees

If your workwear drawer is filled with old, worn out clothes, now’s the time to gear up. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is packed with discounts on men’s work boots, utility pants, durable tees and other job-ready essentials.

Original price: $49

Sizes : 30W x 30L to 46W x 34L

: 30W x 30L to 46W x 34L Colors/washes: Dark khaki, charcoal and loden

Wrangler utility pants give you room to move while you work, and have a ripstop fabric for added durability. You get ample storage, including two front pockets, two back pockets, an oversized watch pocket and a side leg pocket. They are designed to last for dozens of washes and can handle almost anything you throw at them.

Original price: $34.99

Sizes : 29W x 30L to 50W x 32L

: 29W x 30L to 50W x 32L Colors/washes: Black, charcoal, dark navy, desert sand and brown

Dickie’s flex work pants are designed to keep you comfortable. They have an active waistband that provides extra stretch, and the flex fabric gives you room to move. Plus, the wrinkle-resistant fabric can help keep you looking professional. The pants also have moisture-wicking technology that keeps you dry no matter how hot it gets.

SHOP MEN'S APPAREL PICKS FOR WORK, WEEKENDS AND IN BETWEEN

Original price: $79.50

Sizes : 28W x 30L to 60W x 32L

: 28W x 30L to 60W x 32L Colors/washes: Dark, light or medium stonewash, black, white, sequoia, dark hallow and dozens more washes

If you need a comfortable pair of jeans to wear to work, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original fit jeans. They fit snuggly through the thigh and have a straight leg. Levi’s is a well-known brand that offers denim products that are built to last for years. You can choose from dozens of washes and get them in regular, relaxed, straight and slim fits.

THE AMAZON ESSENTIALS DENIM COLLECTION FEATURES JEAN JACKETS, WORKWEAR AND MORE FOR UNDER $50

Original price: $74.99

Sizes : Small to 4XL

: Small to 4XL Colors: Greige, dark sepia, dark spice red, greenstone, brown, fresh water, horizon blue, oak leaf, shadow, thundercloud, apple butter, rust, mountain view and deep lagoon

Get a worn-in look with the Carhartt relaxed fit graphic sweatshirt. It’s a midweight sweatshirt that’s comfortable for warmer fall weather and makes a reliable layer in the winter. The relaxed fit is perfect for work, and the hand warmer pocket on the front has plenty of room.

Original price: $24.99

Sizes : XS to 5XL

: XS to 5XL Colors: Navy, black, lime, carbon heather, desert, dusty olive, heather grey, lakeshore, walnut heather, port, white, brown, north woods heather, bluestone, orange, dark sepia heather, dark spice red, greenstone heather and many more

Carhartt’s classic short-sleeve T-shirt debuted in 1992 and is still a favorite for many today. The loose fit gives you room to move and only gets more comfortable with age. Made from rugged cotton, this shirt is ready for any job. With dozens of colors to choose from and big and tall options, you can customize the shirt to get the perfect fit and style.

Original price: $119.99

Sizes : Small to 5XL (including big and tall sizes)

: Small to 5XL (including big and tall sizes) Colors: Dark navy, brown, black and gravel

Carhartt’s Duck jacket includes a quilted flannel lining in the body to keep you warm in the coldest of weather. The flannel-lined hood also goes a long way in keeping you warm when working outside. In total, you get four pockets (two inside and two outside), plus the rib-knit cuffs keep your hands available.

GOLF SHIRTS AND PANTS THAT TRANSITION FROM THE COURSE TO THE OFFICE

Original price: $150

Sizes : 7 to 15 (with wide sizes included)

: 7 to 15 (with wide sizes included) Colors: Wheat and brown

Timberland PRO Pit Boss work boots have a 24/7 comfort system that can keep up with you. The suspension system reduces foot fatigue and supports your arches. The rubber soles help make them heat-resistant and help you avoid slipping. The OrthoLite comfort foam insoles are moisture-resistant and offer long-term cushioning.

Original price: $115

Sizes : 7 to 14 (with wide and half sizes)

: 7 to 14 (with wide and half sizes) Colors: Dark brown, black and wheat

Wolverine makes affordable work boots with a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. The full-grain leather that the boots are made of is waterproof, so your feet stay dry in harsh conditions. They are also built with a rubber outsole that provides extra traction.

Original price: $109

Sizes : 7 to 14 (wide options available)

: 7 to 14 (wide options available) Colors/washes: Dark brown, black and red brown

Instead of bulky boots, slip into these Skechers leather sneakers. The air-cooled memory foam inserts cradle your feet as you work, helping reduce fatigue. The leather is water-repellant, so you can work in any conditions.

Original price: $60.99

Sizes : 8 to 13 (wide sizes available)

: 8 to 13 (wide sizes available) Colors/washes: Black, brown, dark grey, coyote and olive

Looking for a new pair of steel toe boots? These NORTIV waterproof boots are just the right fit. They feature a protective toe cap that meets the standard for protection against falling objects. The boots are also water-resistant, so you can wear them in the rain, snow or mud. The rubber outsole gives you reliable traction, and the reinforced heel offers added protection from bumps or collisions.

