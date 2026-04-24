Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Sunscreen, skincare and hair tools, from $7

Today marks the first day of Amazon's Summer Beauty Event, with discounts on fragrances, skincare, men's grooming and more. Highlights include a Dyson Airwrap marked down by $150, StriVectin neck cream at 30% off and giftable finds for Mother's Day — like this Origins aromatherapy set that's under $25. Prices can change quickly, so it's worth adding your favorites to your cart before the sale ends on May 10.

Trending deals

TruSkin Vitamin C serum: $21.40 (45% off)

Beauty of Joseon Revive eye serum: $11.90 (30% off)

Paula's Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant: $27.75 (25% off)

Sol de Janeiro Hair and Body fragrance mist: $52 (20% off)

Estée Lauder Resilience Multi-Effect Night face and neck cream: $112 (20% off)

Grace & Stella under eye masks (24 pairs): $20 (16% off)

Skincare

Shop deals on popular skincare products from brands like Olay, Clinique and Medicube.

Olay Hyaluronic Acid Ultra-Light Gel moisturizer: $20.59 (31% off)

Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Cleansing Oil: $17.49 (30% off)

Olay Regenerist facial cream: $26.24 (30% off)

Cetaphil Intensive Healing Lotion: $17.09 (22% off)

Clinique Moisture Surge moisturizer: $51.20 (20% off)

Original price: $31

Simplify your skincare routine with these pre-soaked Medicube pads that cleanse, tone and leave your skin feeling fresh in one swipe. It's a quick, no-fuss addition that's easy to stick with.

Original price: $15

Remove makeup quickly and gently with this mini Clinique cleansing balm. The solid formula melts into an oil to break down makeup and sunscreen without stripping your skin. The compact size is perfect for travel or testing it out before committing to the full-size.

Original price: $99

Give your neck and chest a little extra attention with this popular StriVectin cream. The lightweight formula sinks in quickly and leaves skin feeling soft without a heavy finish.

Sun care

Protect your skin with discounted SPF picks from Neutrogena, Banana Boat and more.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen SPF 50: $6.88 (48% off)

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer body mist SPF 70, 3-pack: $23.82 (40% off)

Sun Bum SPF 50 body spray: $11.97 (35% off)

Banana Boat SPF 50, 3-pack: $17.49 (20% off)

Original price: $39.04

Aveeno's Protect + Hydrate sunscreen provides broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection in a moisturizing formula. The sunscreen is said to be water- and sweat-resistant, lasting up to 80 minutes. Best of all, several shoppers say it leaves behind no white cast.

Original price: $23.50

EltaMD SPF 40 face sunscreen is one of the most popular SPFs on the market. It uses a breathable, moisturizing formula with zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection and several shoppers say it layers smoothly under makeup without feeling heavy.

READ MORE: Protect your skin from head to toe with these top sunscreens

Hair care and tools

Save on hair care and styling tools from brands like Dyson and Dove.

Conair hot rollers, set of 12: $29.69 (31% off)

Pura D'or shampoo and conditioner set: $28.47 (25% off)

Pantene Smooth & Sleek shampoo and conditioner set: $17.59 (20% off)

Monday Haircare Ultimate Repair set: $11.89 (15% off)

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray: $25.50 (15% off)

Original price: $649

Get a smooth, styled look without high heat using the Dyson Airwrap multistyler. Using controlled airflow instead of high heat, it helps smooth, curl and volumize with a more gentle approach. With multiple attachments and a markdown of $149, it's a rare chance to save on a premium styling tool. Dyson’s hair dryer is also available for 36% off during the sale.

Original price: $131.75

Skip the round brush and traditional hair dryer with this all-in-one Drybar blow-dry brush. It adds volume at the roots while smoothing hair as it dries, making it easier to achieve a polished look with less effort.

READ MORE: Best hair tools for salon-quality blowouts, curls and waves at home

Original price: $32

Smooth hair with Olaplex's No.6 Bond Smoother. This leave-in cream helps control frizz and soften dry ends, making styling easier and more predictable. You only need a small amount each time, so this bottle lasts a surprisingly long time.

Bath and body

Restock bath and body essentials from Dove and Vaseline or try something new.

Native Cashmere & Rain twin deodorant bundle pack: $15.99 (20% off)

Philosophy Amazing Grace hydrating bath and shower gel: $31.20 (20% off)

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly, 3-pack: $13.45 (18% off)

Billie Razors for Women shave kit: $12.72 (15% off)

Dove cucumber green tea deodorant, 2-pack: $11.51 (10% off)

Original price: $32.97

Save $5 on this three-pack of Dove body wash and stock up for the season. Each 30-ounce bottle comes with a pump and lasts for weeks, while the creamy formula cleans and hydrates in one step.

Original price: $20.99

Keep dry skin in check with this three-pack of Vaseline Cocoa Radiant lotion. The rich formula with cocoa butter and hydrating lipids delivers lasting moisture and a healthy-looking glow. With three full-size bottles on sale for under $20, it's a practical time to buy.

READ MORE: This week's best sales: Up to 88% off Swarovski, DeWalt, Skechers and more

Original price: $14.49

Sally Hansen's Airbrush Legs body makeup helps blur the look of veins and uneven tone while adding a subtle, natural glow. It dries fast, won't transfer easily and washes off at the end of the day.

Fragrances

Shop marked-down fragrances for men and women from recognizable brands.

Victoria's Secret Love Spell Mist & Lotion Set: $24.99 (37% off)

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy perfume set: $40 (20% off)

Calvin Klein Eternity eau de parfum: $98.40 (20% off)

Vince Camuto Terra Extreme cologne set: $38.40 (20% off)

Clinique Happy eau de parfum: $86.40 (20% off)

Vera Wang Princess eau de toilette: $20.50 (10% off)

Original price: $165

Maison Margiela's Replica line is known for evoking distinct settings and moments through scent. Beach Walk features notes of coconut milk, ylang-ylang and bergamot, creating a light, beach-inspired fragrance.

READ MORE: 40% off or more: Amazon deals on Beats headphones, Swarovski jewelry and more

Original price: $165

Armani’s Acqua di Giò is a popular cologne, and this set includes both a full-size and a travel bottle. The scent blends musky and fresh notes, with patchouli, incense, bergamot, rosemary and clary sage.

Men's personal care and grooming

Score deals on grooming essentials, from deodorants and body washes to razors and trimmers.

Kenneth Cole Black body spray: $11.25 (25% off)

Dollar Shave Club Butter, 2-pack: $10.80 (20% off)

Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash: $8.99 (10% off)

Dove Men+Care Deodorant, 2-pack: $12.32 (10% off)

Original price: $10.59

This multipurpose trimmer is designed for detailed grooming, with attachments for facial hair as well as the nose, ears and brows. The durable aluminum build and battery-powered design support consistent performance, and detachable heads keep grooming more hygienic by separating nose and ear trimming for other uses.

Oral care

Save on oral care essentials like electric toothbrushes, water flossers and whitening tools.

Peppermint mouthwash: $6.78 (15% off)

Philips Sonicare toothbrush: $249.96 (11% off)

Original price: $84.99

Whiten your teeth with this Philips Sonicare kit, which includes nine treatments and two mouth trays for at-home use. The system is designed to help lift stains over time, with pre-filled syringes for mess-free application.

Original price: $89.95

The Aquasonic Duo Series toothbrush set includes two electric toothbrushes with multiple cleaning modes for a customized routine. The system features a dual charging base with built-in UV sanitation to help keep brush heads clean, along with extra brush heads and travel cases for convenience.

Giftable beauty finds

Shop practical beauty gifts before Mother's Day, now at limited-time discounts.

Cetaphil Skincare Gift Set: $14.44 (15% off)

Harry's Original shaving kit: $11.82 (10% off)

Neutrogena Refresh & Hydrate skincare gift set: $23.96 (6% off)

Original price: $30

This Origins trio includes a travel-size body scrub, hand cream and full-size essential oil treatment. The set is designed to support a calming, spa-like moment at home or on-the-go.

Original price: $25

This Burt's Bees gift set features six everyday skincare essentials, from lip balm and hand cream to cuticle and foot treatments. Each product is made with naturally-derived ingredients and packaged in a reusable tin.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $24.69

These lavender-scented shower steamers release essential oils as they dissolve, creating a spa-like experience at home. Place one in the shower and let the scent disperse as it activates with water.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.