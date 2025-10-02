Expand / Collapse search
October Prime Day: Save up to 46% on whitening kits, toothbrushes and flossers

Brighten your smile with big discounts on oral care essentials

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Save big on whitening kits, toothbrushes and more during Prime Big Deal Days.

Keep a healthy and bright smile with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings. From electric toothbrushes and water flossers to whitening strips and premium toothpaste, now's the time to upgrade your dental routine and stock up for less.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: $29.99 (35% off)

Original price: $45.99

These whitening strips deliver beautiful results.

Amazon $45.99 $29.99

Get a brighter smile at home with Crest’s 3D Whitestrips. These dentist-recommended strips deliver visibly whiter teeth. The no-slip design keeps them in place, so you can talk and even drink water while they work.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean toothbrush: $89.99 (40% off)

Original price: $149.99

Get a dentist-like cleaning at home with the help of this brush.

Amazon $149.99 $89.99

The Oral-B iO Series 5 is an everyday upgrade that makes a big difference. It delivers a deep clean with five customizable modes and connects to an app for real-time feedback. A light-ring timer keeps you on track for a two-minute brushing routine.

Waterpik Aquarius: $59.99 (40% off)

Original price: $99.99

Make flossing easy with a Waterpik.

Amazon $99.99 $59.78

Keep your gums healthy and remove plaque with the Waterpik Aquarius. This water flosser comes with seven tips and times your flossing. A maneuverable flossing wand allows you to access all areas of the mouth, including back teeth.

DenTek nighttime mouth guard: $13.38 (46% off)

Original price: $24.99

Stop grinding your teeth while you sleep with a mouthguard.

Amazon $24.99 $13.38

Protect teeth from nighttime grinding with this comfortable, easy-to-fit mouth guard. It comes with a patented fitting tray and uses a three-step heat-shape-wear process to mold your upper teeth.

Crest Pro-Health Advanced toothpaste: $11.98 (20% off)

Original price: $14.99

This advanced antibacterial protection toothpaste helps keep teeth healthier and gums stronger.

Amazon $14.99 $11.98

Protect your smile with Crest’s Pro-Health Advanced Antibacterial Protection formula that fights plaque bacteria that causes bad breath and gum issues. This pack includes four tubes in the mint burst flavor.

Tongue scraper: $9.95 (34% off)

Original price: $14.99

Use a tongue scraper for fresher breath.

Amazon $14.99 $9.95

Scrape away built-up bacteria and debris with this tongue scraper. Its U-shaped curve flexes to reach every corner of your tongue, leaving your mouth feeling fresher. The kit includes a case for each cleaner, so you can bring the scrapers with you on the go.

Listerine alcohol-free fluoride mouthwash: $7.79 (20% off)

Original price: $9.78

This mint-flavored mouthwash helps prevent cavities and strengthens the enamel. 

Amazon $9.78 $7.97

Strengthen teeth and prevent cavities with Listerine’s alcohol-free fluoride mouthwash. It helps restore enamel, eliminates bad-breath germs and leaves your mouth feeling clean. This mouthwash comes in a refreshing mint flavor.

Crest Pro-Health Gum Detoxify Plus toothpaste: $15.99 (24% off)

Original price: $20.99

This toothpaste helps heal gums.  

Amazon $20.99 $15.99

This antibacterial fluoride toothpaste targets plaque bacteria along the gum line, while also strengthening the enamel. It helps reduce inflammation, prevent bleeding and whiten teeth.

Oral-B charcoal toothbrushes: $6.83 (24% off)

Original price: $8.99

The charcoal-infused bristles of this toothbrush remove surface stains with ease.

Amazon $8.99 $6.96

The charcoal-infused bristles on these toothbrushes help whiten teeth by lifting surface stains, while the outer angled bristles clean along the gumline. A built-in tongue and cheek cleaner keeps your whole mouth feeling fresh. Each pack includes two medium-bristle brushes.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

