October Prime Day: Save up to 46% on whitening kits, toothbrushes and flossers

Keep a healthy and bright smile with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings. From electric toothbrushes and water flossers to whitening strips and premium toothpaste, now's the time to upgrade your dental routine and stock up for less.

Original price: $45.99

Get a brighter smile at home with Crest’s 3D Whitestrips. These dentist-recommended strips deliver visibly whiter teeth. The no-slip design keeps them in place, so you can talk and even drink water while they work.

Original price: $149.99

The Oral-B iO Series 5 is an everyday upgrade that makes a big difference. It delivers a deep clean with five customizable modes and connects to an app for real-time feedback. A light-ring timer keeps you on track for a two-minute brushing routine.

SLEEP BETTER WITH THESE UPGRADES – BLACKOUT CURTAINS, WEIGHTED BLANKETS, SOUND MACHINES AND SMART GOGGLES

Original price: $99.99

Keep your gums healthy and remove plaque with the Waterpik Aquarius. This water flosser comes with seven tips and times your flossing. A maneuverable flossing wand allows you to access all areas of the mouth, including back teeth.

Original price: $24.99

Protect teeth from nighttime grinding with this comfortable, easy-to-fit mouth guard. It comes with a patented fitting tray and uses a three-step heat-shape-wear process to mold your upper teeth.

Original price: $14.99

Protect your smile with Crest’s Pro-Health Advanced Antibacterial Protection formula that fights plaque bacteria that causes bad breath and gum issues. This pack includes four tubes in the mint burst flavor.

GIFTS FOR PEOPLE WHO TAKE THEIR BREW SERIOUSLY

Original price: $14.99

Scrape away built-up bacteria and debris with this tongue scraper. Its U-shaped curve flexes to reach every corner of your tongue, leaving your mouth feeling fresher. The kit includes a case for each cleaner, so you can bring the scrapers with you on the go.

Original price: $9.78

Strengthen teeth and prevent cavities with Listerine’s alcohol-free fluoride mouthwash. It helps restore enamel, eliminates bad-breath germs and leaves your mouth feeling clean. This mouthwash comes in a refreshing mint flavor.

Original price: $20.99

This antibacterial fluoride toothpaste targets plaque bacteria along the gum line, while also strengthening the enamel. It helps reduce inflammation, prevent bleeding and whiten teeth.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $8.99

The charcoal-infused bristles on these toothbrushes help whiten teeth by lifting surface stains, while the outer angled bristles clean along the gumline. A built-in tongue and cheek cleaner keeps your whole mouth feeling fresh. Each pack includes two medium-bristle brushes.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.