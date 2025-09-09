Sleep better with these upgrades – blackout curtains, weighted blankets, sound machines and smart goggles

To get a better night’s sleep, small upgrades can make all the difference. Blackout curtains, weighted blankets, smart goggles and sound machines can create a more relaxing sleep environment and improve your quality of rest.

From simple fixes to smart tech, these sleep products are worth grabbing.

Simple sleep fixes

Sometimes, the best sleep fixes don't involve technology at all. Blackout curtains or a weighted blanket can work just as well.

Original price: $144

These blackout linen curtains create a dark and comfortable place to sleep, blocking all sunlight and UV rays. The curtains are insulated to keep cold air out during the winter and block heat during the summer months.

The Gravity cooling weighted blanket uses gentle pressure to calm the body and mind. The blanket is breathable and moisture-wicking, helping those who get hot at night stay cool and comfortable. Shop our weighted blanket guide to find some other options.

CATCHING ZZZ'S: 5 AMAZON BUYS THAT COULD HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER AT NIGHT

Original price: $28.99

Try this sleep eye mask made from memory foam. This mask features contoured cups that block out light completely without putting any pressure on your eyes.

Original price: $79.99

The Osteo cervical pillow helps with sleep by properly supporting your neck and spine. The memory foam conforms to your head to relieve pressure, and the cooling case helps with temperature. These five top pillow picks will help you feel well-rested, no matter what your sleeping position is.

Original price: $498.66

If you like soft beds, but your partner prefers them firm, this Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper with GlacioTex is the perfect solution. The softer side features a contouring Copper Gel Memory Foam for additional pressure relief and cloud-like comfort. The firmer side includes a high-density quick response foam to help with spine alignment.

The Loop Dream earplugs block out up to 27 dB of noise, which can help reduce sleep disturbances. The flat design is comfortable for side sleepers and the earplugs will stay in your ear all night.

Smart sleep solutions

Sound machines, smart goggles and smart rings can improve your rest.

The LectroFan Evo helps you sleep by masking outside noises that might keep you up. It has a variety of white noise, fan sounds and ocean sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. The sleep timer lets the device turn off automatically after a set time.

Therabody SmartGoggles 2nd Gen helps you relax into better sleep. They use gentle massage and soothing heat to relieve tension in your head and face. The goggles block out all light, signaling to the body it’s time to sleep.

Original price: $129.99

The Renpho Eyeris 3 eye massager helps with sleep by providing relaxation. It uses heat and air compression to massage around your eyes and temples, which can relieve tension and make it easier to fall asleep. Control the device with your voice using up to 18 different commands.

The RingConn Gen 2 Air Smart Ring provides detailed data on your sleep. It tracks your sleep stages, heart rate and body temperature throughout the night. Plus, this tracker doesn’t require a subscription. Buy this tracker on Amazon.

10 ITEMS THAT HELP YOUR BABY SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT

The Oura Ring 4 helps with sleep by giving you detailed data on your sleep stages, heart rate and body temperature. The app translates data into a clear sleep score and provides recommendations for improving your habits. You need a monthly subscription to access the full range of data and features.

The Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds help with sleep by masking noise. They have a small, flat design that makes them comfortable for side sleepers. The app includes different sounds, and you can also stream your own audio via Bluetooth. The earbuds also track your positions and movement.

The Philips SmartSleep wake-up light helps you wake up more naturally. It mimics a sunrise by gradually increasing light, which can help your body wake up more gently than a standard alarm. It also has a sunset feature to help you wind down.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $29.99

This Asakuki essential oil diffuser uses aromatherapy to spread a calming scent and adds moisture to the air to help with dryness. It has a soft light to create a peaceful environment for sleep.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.