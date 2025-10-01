Save big on vacuums, coffee machines and home must-haves on October Prime Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here through October 8, and if you’re looking to cozy up, clean up or cook up a storm this fall, now’s the time to upgrade your home. From warming your space with discounted heating appliances to scoring serious savings on mattresses, kitchen gadgets, cleaning tools and security devices, this year’s October event is packed with deals you won’t want to miss.

Best Home Deals

Crock Pot 7-quart slow cooker: $69.99 (36% off)

Shark AI voice control robot vacuum: $249.99 (58% off)

Bidet with heated seat: $394.99 (43% off)

Ring floodlight camera: $99.99 (44% off)

Dyson Hot+Cool heater and fan: $349.99 (30% off)

Kitchen

Whip up meals like a pro with these top-rated kitchen appliances and gadgets.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $599.95 (20% off)

Ninja air fryer: $89.99 (30% off)

Ninja professional plus kitchen system: $179.99 (18% off)

Cosori 9-in-1 TurboBlaze air fryer: $89.93 (25% off)

17-piece nonstick cookware set: $199.99 (25% off)

Original price: $499.99

This stand mixer features a five-quart stainless steel bowl that can handle up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch. The convenient tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients, swap attachments or scrape the bowl, while the 10 precise speed settings give you full control for any recipe you’re cooking. With 59 touchpoints around the bowl, it ensures thorough mixing every time.

Original price: $129.95

This machine creates cups of coffee and rich espresso with ease. Its compact, space-saving design fits seamlessly into any kitchen. With a one-touch brewing system, you get consistently great coffee at home. Simply insert a Nespresso capsule and press a button.

Original price: $71.99

This Nutribullet blender is compact, lightweight and perfect for single-serve smoothies or shakes. Its 600-watt motor blends fruits, greens and seeds with ease, while the simple twist-to-blend design makes it effortless to use. With dishwasher-safe parts and a to-go lid, it’s simple to clean and convenient for busy lifestyles.

Cleaning

Make cleaning feel less like a chore with these vacuums and mops.

Dyson V11 Origin cordless vacuum: $399.99 (36% off)

Bissell Little Green mini: $74.99 (21% off)

Original price: $539.99

The Dyson V8 Plus delivers strong suction across different surfaces, and thanks to its digital motor, it maintains that suction even as the battery drains. In the standard mode, you can get 40 minutes of cordless cleaning, and as a whole, it’s light and easy to carry upstairs.

Original price: $249.99

The iRobot Roomba 104 is a smart vacuum and mop that delivers powerful suction and efficient cleaning across hardwood floors and carpets. With mapping capabilities, it navigates your home in neat rows while avoiding carpets during mopping, and its self-emptying dock holds debris for up to 75 days. App controls let you schedule cleanings, set no-go zones and customize modes for a hands-off cleaning experience.

Original price: $249.99

This wet-dry vacuum from Bissell saves you effort on everyday messes. Its dual-tank water system keeps clean and dirty water separate, while the multi-surface brush roll handles sealed hard floors and rugs.

Home Security and Preparedness

Protect what matters most with deals on home security and emergency preparedness gear.

Original price: $124.95

A favorite jump starter, the Noco Boost GB40 is a small but mighty tool that’s strong enough to start a completely dead car, truck, tractor or RV. You get 20 starts per charge, and the battery recharges in three hours. Keep it in your garage for safe storage until you need it.

Original price: $229.99

This sleek Ring doorbell offers head-to-toe video, 3D motion detection and dual-band Wi-Fi for clearer footage and smarter alerts. It integrates Alexa for greetings and voice control, and delivers crisp two-way audio. Built for wire installation, it ensures continuous power and removes concerns about battery life.

Original price: $1,499

The DuroMax 13,000-watt generator is built from heavy-duty metal with no plastic components, ensuring long-lasting durability. With the flexibility to run on either gas or propane, it provides reliable backup power and peace of mind during outages.

Bedroom

Sleep better and save big with these cozy bedroom deals.

Original price: $159.99

This twin mattress is cooling and pressure-relieving, thanks to CertiPUR-US certified foam. Plus, it has a washable cover that’s durable, breathable and easy to maintain. Perfect for kids’ rooms, it’s a convenient bed-in-a-box.

Original price: $360.99

This mattress delivers lasting comfort and durability with breathable memory foam that gently contours to your body for pressure-relieving support. Designed to stand the test of time, it also comes backed by a 10-year warranty.

Original price: $477.99

Find comfort that lasts with this memory foam mattress. A true hybrid mattress, it has layers of padding atop inner spring coils for edge support and reduced motion transfer, making it ideal for couples. It comes with a 10-year warranty you can count on, too.