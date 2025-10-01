Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Save big on vacuums, coffee machines and home must-haves on October Prime Days

Save on espresso machines, vacuums and more

Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Shop for home upgrades while they’re on sale during Prime Big Deal Days. 

Shop for home upgrades while they’re on sale during Prime Big Deal Days.  (Fox News Composite)

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here through October 8, and if you’re looking to cozy up, clean up or cook up a storm this fall, now’s the time to upgrade your home. From warming your space with discounted heating appliances to scoring serious savings on mattresses, kitchen gadgets, cleaning tools and security devices, this year’s October event is packed with deals you won’t want to miss. 

Best Home Deals

Crock Pot 7-quart slow cooker: $69.99 (36% off)
Shark AI voice control robot vacuum: $249.99 (58% off)
Bidet with heated seat: $394.99 (43% off)
Ring floodlight camera: $99.99 (44% off)
Dyson Hot+Cool heater and fan: $349.99 (30% off)

Kitchen 

Whip up meals like a pro with these top-rated kitchen appliances and gadgets. 

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $599.95 (20% off)
Ninja air fryer: $89.99 (30% off)
Ninja professional plus kitchen system: $179.99 (18% off)
Cosori 9-in-1 TurboBlaze air fryer: $89.93 (25% off)
17-piece nonstick cookware set: $199.99 (25% off)

KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer: $379.99 (24% off)

Original price: $499.99

This stand mixer is an heirloom item that makes baking and cooking simpler. 

This stand mixer is an heirloom item that makes baking and cooking simpler.  (Amazon)

Amazon $499.99 $379.95

This stand mixer features a five-quart stainless steel bowl that can handle up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch. The convenient tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients, swap attachments or scrape the bowl, while the 10 precise speed settings give you full control for any recipe you’re cooking. With 59 touchpoints around the bowl, it ensures thorough mixing every time. 

Nespresso Vertuo: $99 (23% off)

Original price: $129.95

Brew coffee and shots of espresso with this Nespresso. 

Brew coffee and shots of espresso with this Nespresso.  (Amazon)

Amazon $129.95 $99

This machine creates cups of coffee and rich espresso with ease. Its compact, space-saving design fits seamlessly into any kitchen. With a one-touch brewing system, you get consistently great coffee at home. Simply insert a Nespresso capsule and press a button.

DON'T GET STRANDED: RELIABLE CAR JUMP STARTERS ARE UP TO 51% OFF

Nutribullet blender: $49.99 (30% off)

Original price: $71.99

This single-serve blender makes smoothies or shakes you can take on the go.

This single-serve blender makes smoothies or shakes you can take on the go. (Amazon)

Amazon $71.99 $47.49

This Nutribullet blender is compact, lightweight and perfect for single-serve smoothies or shakes. Its 600-watt motor blends fruits, greens and seeds with ease, while the simple twist-to-blend design makes it effortless to use. With dishwasher-safe parts and a to-go lid, it’s simple to clean and convenient for busy lifestyles. 

Cleaning 

Make cleaning feel less like a chore with these vacuums and mops. 

Dyson V11 Origin cordless vacuum: $399.99 (36% off)
Bissell Little Green mini: $74.99 (21% off)

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: $299.99 (44% off)

Original price: $539.99

This Dyson vacuum is cordless and easy to use. 

This Dyson vacuum is cordless and easy to use.  (Amazon)

Amazon $450.36 $299.99

The Dyson V8 Plus delivers strong suction across different surfaces, and thanks to its digital motor, it maintains that suction even as the battery drains. In the standard mode, you can get 40 minutes of cordless cleaning, and as a whole, it’s light and easy to carry upstairs. 

Roomba robot vacuum: $149.99 (40% off)

Original price: $249.99

This smart robot vacuum cleaner lets you schedule cleanings and set no-go zones.

This smart robot vacuum cleaner lets you schedule cleanings and set no-go zones. (Amazon)

Amazon $249.99 $149.99

The iRobot Roomba 104 is a smart vacuum and mop that delivers powerful suction and efficient cleaning across hardwood floors and carpets. With mapping capabilities, it navigates your home in neat rows while avoiding carpets during mopping, and its self-emptying dock holds debris for up to 75 days. App controls let you schedule cleanings, set no-go zones and customize modes for a hands-off cleaning experience.

Bissell Crosswave Turbo wet and dry vacuum: $149.99 (40% off)

Original price: $249.99

Clean everyday messes with this wet and dry vacuum.

Clean everyday messes with this wet and dry vacuum. (Amazon)

Amazon $229.99 $129.99

This wet-dry vacuum from Bissell saves you effort on everyday messes. Its dual-tank water system keeps clean and dirty water separate, while the multi-surface brush roll handles sealed hard floors and rugs.

Home Security and Preparedness

Protect what matters most with deals on home security and emergency preparedness gear. 

Noco Boost GB40 jump starter: $79.96 (36% off)

Original price: $124.95

This jump starter is a must-have for anyone with a car. 

This jump starter is a must-have for anyone with a car.  (Amazon)

Amazon $124.95 $99.95

A favorite jump starter, the Noco Boost GB40 is a small but mighty tool that’s strong enough to start a completely dead car, truck, tractor or RV. You get 20 starts per charge, and the battery recharges in three hours. Keep it in your garage for safe storage until you need it.

CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT AND BOSCH TOOLS ARE ON SALE EARLY FOR PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS

Ring wired doorbell pro: $129.99 (43% off)

Original price: $229.99

Stay on top of visitors (expected and unexpected) with this Ring doorbell.

Stay on top of visitors (expected and unexpected) with this Ring doorbell. (Amazon)

Amazon $229.99 $129.99

This sleek Ring doorbell offers head-to-toe video, 3D motion detection and dual-band Wi-Fi for clearer footage and smarter alerts. It integrates Alexa for greetings and voice control, and delivers crisp two-way audio. Built for wire installation, it ensures continuous power and removes concerns about battery life.

DuroMax dual fuel portable generator: $999 (33% off)

Original price: $1,499

When you inevitably lose power, you’ll be thankful you have this portable generator.

When you inevitably lose power, you’ll be thankful you have this portable generator. (Amazon)

Amazon $1,499 $1,299

The DuroMax 13,000-watt generator is built from heavy-duty metal with no plastic components, ensuring long-lasting durability. With the flexibility to run on either gas or propane, it provides reliable backup power and peace of mind during outages.

Bedroom

Sleep better and save big with these cozy bedroom deals.

8-inch twin mattress: $89.97 (43% off)

Original price: $159.99

This twin mattress is perfect for kids’ or guest bedrooms.

This twin mattress is perfect for kids’ or guest bedrooms. (Amazon)

Amazon $159.99 $89.97

This twin mattress is cooling and pressure-relieving, thanks to CertiPUR-US certified foam. Plus, it has a washable cover that’s durable, breathable and easy to maintain. Perfect for kids’ rooms, it’s a convenient bed-in-a-box.

12" memory foam mattress: $279 (22% off)

Original price: $360.99

Sleep in comfort with this foam mattress. 

Sleep in comfort with this foam mattress.  (Amazon)

Amazon $360.99 $279

This mattress delivers lasting comfort and durability with breathable memory foam that gently contours to your body for pressure-relieving support. Designed to stand the test of time, it also comes backed by a 10-year warranty.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Signature Design by Ashley Queen 12" mattress: $279.98 (41% off)

Original price: $477.99

This 12-inch mattress offers pressure relief. 

This 12-inch mattress offers pressure relief.  (Amazon)

Amazon $349.99 $279.98

Find comfort that lasts with this memory foam mattress. A true hybrid mattress, it has layers of padding atop inner spring coils for edge support and reduced motion transfer, making it ideal for couples. It comes with a 10-year warranty you can count on, too. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.

Close modal

Continue