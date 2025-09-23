Expand / Collapse search
Craftsman, DeWalt and Bosch tools are on sale early for Prime Big Deal Days

Saws, workbenches and hand tools are all on sale

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
carpenter with tool kit

Save on all your household and power tools in the lead up to Prime Big Deal Days.  (iStock)

Prime Big Deal Days runs October 7 to 8 this year with huge bargains, especially on top tool brands. From saws and brad nailers to hand tools and storage, grab early deals now at a fraction of the cost. You’ll also find big savings on the latest and greatest technology, kitchen essentials and home decor.

Power tools

DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set: $179 (31% off), originally $259
Metabo HPT brad nailer: $68 (43% off), originally $119
Woodstarter cordless jig saw: $60.72 (19% off), originally $74.99
Vevor electric hand planer: $45.99 (5% off), originally $48.29
Bosch 41-piece drilling and driving mixed set: $27.14 (5% off), originally $28.48

DeWalt 20V MAX power tool combo kit: $699 (26% off)

Original price: $949

Get nine power tools, including drills, saws and more. 

Get nine power tools, including drills, saws and more.  (Amazon)

Amazon $949 $699

Prime Big Deal Days is the time to stock up on tools, and DeWalt has a nine-piece tool combo kit that comes with a drill and impact driver as well as a reciprocating saw. Additionally, you get a circular saw, an oscillating multi-tool, an LED work light and an angle grinder. The impact driver features three LED lights for easier drilling. All tools with blades have keyless blade clamps that allow for quick and easy blade changes. 

DeWalt 20V MAX orbital sander: $163.48 (34% off)

Original price: $249

Sand your wood projects quickly with a high-powered DeWalt sander. 

Sand your wood projects quickly with a high-powered DeWalt sander.  (Amazon)

Amazon $249 $163.48

DeWalt makes a powerful orbital sander complete with a dust-sealed switch that protects the tool from getting clogged. It’s compatible with eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pads. Thanks to the low-profile height, you can work closer to the surface so you can see exactly what and where you’re sanding. 

SAVE UP TO 60% ON EARLY AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS SALES

Metabo 7.25" circular saw: $240 (38% off)

Original price: $389

Metabo makes an easy-to-use circular saw that’s lightweight and cordless.  

Metabo makes an easy-to-use circular saw that’s lightweight and cordless.   (Amazon)

Amazon $389 $240

Metabo makes a lightweight circular saw that delivers 500 2-by-4 cuts per charge. You don’t need to worry about a pesky cord getting in your way as you work, and the saw can cut up to five layers of half-inch plywood. Ideal for woodworkers and builders, the 53-degree bevel range allows you to make a variety of sharp cuts. It comes with a rafter hook so you can store it easily.

Worx 20V cordless drill driver: $69.98 (22% off)

Original price: $89.99

This beginner-friendly driver is an affordable option. 

This beginner-friendly driver is an affordable option.  (Amazon)

Amazon $89.99 $69.98

cordless Worx drill driver is a compact and lightweight drill that’s great for tight spaces. You can control the torque and adjust between two speed settings. An LED light is built into the tool, and you get 84 accessories including a small hammer, a measuring tape, a set of pliers and much more. The Worx battery is convenient, working with 140 other Worx power tools and outdoor equipment. 

10 TOOLS YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON THAT’LL HELP YOU COMPLETE ALL YOUR DIY PROJECTS

Hand tools

Craftsman screwdriver set: $28.99 (22% off), originally $37.10
Amazon Basics magnetic screwdrivers set: $9.99 (35% off), originally $15.28
SOG PowerPint mini compact stainless steel multi-tool: $36.28 (33% off), originally $54
Craftsman 189-piece mechanics tool set: $149 (21% off), originally $189

Bora 4-piece woodworking clamps: $149.99 (12% off)

Original price: $169.99

This set includes two 18-inch and two 24-inch clamps. 

This set includes two 18-inch and two 24-inch clamps.  (Amazon)

Amazon $169.99 $149.99

A good set of wood clamps is essential for anyone working with wood on a regular basis. Bora makes a four-piece clamp set that includes two 18-inch clamps and two 24-inch clamps. Each clamp offers 1,100 lbs. of clamping pressure, ensuring the wood you’re working with doesn’t move a hair. The handle allows you to lift and slide the jaw up and down the bar with ease. 

Craftsman 25-foot tape measure: $11.98 (14% off)

Original price: $13.98

Craftsman makes a reliable tape measure. 

Craftsman makes a reliable tape measure.  (Amazon)

Amazon $13.98 $11.98

It’s always a good idea to have a measuring tape on hand when you’re working. A well-known brand, Craftsman makes a simple 25-foot measuring tape that is durable and easy to read. The compact size means you can clip it to your workbelt, and the easy grip design makes for quick measuring. 

EASY, AFFORDABLE HOME UPGRADES THAT INSTANTLY REFRESH YOUR SPACE

Workbenches and storage

Akro-Mils 24-drawer plastic storage cabinet: $39.99 (20% off), originally $50
Vevor 2 x 4 ft wall mounted shelving: $86.99 (9% off), originally $95.99

48-inch work table: $249.99 (11% off)

Original price: $279.99

Stay organized with this work table, complete with a pegboard and cord organizer. 

Stay organized with this work table, complete with a pegboard and cord organizer.  (Amazon)

Amazon $279.99 $249.99

Get your workspace more organized with this 48-inch work table. The rubber and wood tabletop is strong and easy to clean after sanding and sawing. There’s also a pegboard where you can hang your tools, cords and other organizational systems. Conveniently access power with built-in power outlets and cord organizers that keep cords out of the way as you work. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Worx Pegasus 2-in-1 folding work table and sawhorse: $129.99 (19% off)

Original price: $159.99

Take your workbench from job to job with this folding table and sawhorse. 

Take your workbench from job to job with this folding table and sawhorse.  (Amazon)

Amazon $159.99 $129

Bring your workbench anywhere with this two-in-one folding work table. You can transition easily between a workbench and a sawhorse, so you get the best of both worlds, all for a low price. When it’s set up as a workbench, it’ll hold up to 300 lbs. As a sawhorse, it’ll hold an impressive 1,000 lbs. The integrated clamping system helps you avoid lugging around extra equipment. You get two 24-inch clamps that firmly grip wood or metal. 

 If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

