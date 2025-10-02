The best October Prime Day finds under $25 – and no, they're not junk

Sale events like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days often feature significant discounts on big-ticket items. We’ve rounded up tons of deals under $25.

Tech

Roku streaming stick: $19.99 (33% off)

Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack: $21.99 (27% off)

Amazon Echo Pop: $24.99 (38% off)

EverPlus sleep headphones: $9.99 (50% off)

Emergency crank radio and flashlight: $21.68 (28% off)

Transform your TV into a smart TV with an Amazon Fire TV Stick . It organizes all your streaming services in one place, and all you need to do is plug it into an HDMI port on the back of your television. Press and ask Alexa when you want to search for shows or launch apps. Connect to other Alexa apps and ask it to lower the lights, stream music, check the weather and more.

With a Ring indoor camera , you can keep an eye on your pets and home day and night. The camera features Live View and Color Night Vision, so you can see every corner of your home. The flexible swivel mount means you can angle the camera however you need to get the perfect view. Set the camera so it only turns on when it detects motion, giving you privacy when you need it. Customize your alerts while you’re away so you only get notified when movement is detected. Alexa also connects to the Ring camera, so you can hear custom notifications and enjoy hands-free security.

Home

Chefman electric kettle with tea infuser: $18.99 (21% off)

KitchenAid ribbed silicone oven mitt 2-pack: $12.81 (20% off)

Elegant Comfort 6-piece sheet set: $18.05 (31% off)

Nightstand with 2 storage drawers: $19.99 (39% off)

Simplistic A-frame computer desk: $22.59 (58% off)

5-tier shoe rack: $16.05 (26% off)

Amazon Basics tilt TV wall mount: $8.91 (21% off)

Get the night of sleep you deserve by adding this two-inch gel memory foam mattress topper to your bed. It cradles your body’s pressure points to relieve pain and makes hard mattresses extra comfortable. Infused with gel, the topper helps regulate the bed’s temperature so you can sleep cooler. Delivered in a small box, it’s easy to maneuver this topper. Just make sure you give it a few hours to inflate after you unpack.

Every pet owner can use one of these OTOB washable couch covers . Made with stylish chenille fabric, the cover won’t compromise the coziness of your couch. It easily tucks into the sides of your couch and drapes over the armrests, making it secure, yet still easy to take on and off when you want to wash it. The cover features a non-slip bottom, so it won’t shift when you sit or when your pets jump up on the couch.

Beauty

8-count Gillette Fusion5 razor blades: $23.99 (20% off)

Real Techniques miracle complexion sponge: $10.99 (41% off)

L'Oreal Paris true match lumi glotion: $12.05 (33% off)

Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner set: $9.88 (51% off)

Ear and nose hair trimmers: $9.98 (50% off)

ENERGY angled foundation brush: $4.94 (50% off)

L'Oreal Paris Plump Ambition pH hyaluron lip oil: $10.97 (22% off)

Replace all your old makeup brushes with this 20-piece brush set . You get brushes for eye shadow, concealer, blush, foundation and more. They’re professional-grade makeup brushes complete with a pure leather storage case. The synthetic, cruelty-free fibers used in the brushes ensure they’ll last for years.

A two-pack of Neutrogena night calming makeup remover wipes keeps your skin soft and smooth. Made without parabens, soaps or alcohols, the hypoallergenic wipes are great for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The wipes have a triple emollient formula that gently cleans dirt and makeup from your face, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready for bed.

Essentials

Amazon Basics AAA batteries: $22.89 (24% off)

Scotch Magic Tape 12-pack: 19.54 (46% off)

24-pack LED light bulbs: $21.74 (28% off)

Armor All car cleaning wipes: $8.42 (44% off)

Crest Pro-Health Advanced antibacterial protection toothpaste 4-pack: $11.98 (20% off)

Band-Aid adhesive bandages: $8.48 (28% off)

Native whitening wild mint and peppermint oil toothpaste: $15.99 (24% off)

Glad tall kitchen drawstring trash bags: $18.89 (20% off)

Keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy with Crest Pro-Health gum detoxify toothpaste . You get three tubes of toothpaste that help neutralize plaque buildup for 24 hours (when used twice daily). The fluoride in the toothpaste helps strengthen your teeth and make them less sensitive. Clinically proven to heal gums, stop bleeding and whiten your teeth all at once, this toothpaste is a must for better oral hygiene.

Now that sick season is here, it’s a good idea to stock up on Breathe Right nasal strips . They provide instant relief by opening your nasal passages, helping to relieve nasal congestion. Even those with sensitive skin can use these strips since they’re made with non-porous, hypoallergenic materials.