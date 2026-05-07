Amazon Pet Days is here: Save up to 50% on toys, treats and more

The Amazon Pet Days sale is back for a fifth year, running May 11–15. Pet owners can shop for everything from self-cleaning litter boxes up to 50% off to discounted DNA kits, dog harnesses and durable car seat covers. The sale lasts for only five days, so stock up on food, treats and toys before it ends.

Original price: $58.99

This orthopedic dog bed is made with CertiPUR-US foam for long-lasting support and is designed to soothe sore joints and muscles. For a quick clean, toss the zippered cover in the washing machine.

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Original price: $17.49

These Milk-Bone brushing chews are made for larger dogs and can help improve your pup's dental health for just $15. The raised nodules tackle tartar build-up and maintain healthy gums while freshening breath.

Original price: $159.99

Get your furry friend a comprehensive DNA kit with Wisdom Panel, which analyzes your dog's genetics to identify potential health predispositions, assess behavioral tendencies and reveal their ancestry. The kit tests for more than 265 genetic conditions and over 365 breeds.

Original price: $44.99

Frontline protects your best friend from fleas and ticks. It's a trusted brand with more than 20 years of experience, and a single dose lasts for a full month. This three-month supply is just $37 with Amazon's coupon.

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Original price: $59.99

A 54-inch pet tree is ideal for multi-cat households and gives your felines space to play and rest. Multiple perches and hideouts offer each cat its own space, while built-in scratching posts help them burn off energy.

Original price: $399.99

If scooping your cat's litter is unpleasant, this self-cleaning box does the job for you, and it's $200 off during the sale. After each use, it automatically rakes and removes waste, leaving the box clean and odor-free. The bin lasts up to 15 days without needing to be emptied.

Original price: $159.99

Clean up messes for less with $40 off the Bissell Little Green Max Pet. It automatically mixes the pet-specific formula with water to tackle accidents and leave your home smelling fresh. The long hose and cord let you reach into crevices to remove pet hair.

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Original price: $69.95

A Ruffwear dog harness stands up to constant pulling and rugged outdoor use. Multiple adjustment points help create a secure, escape-resistant fit, while a built-in handle provides extra grip on tough terrain.

Original price: $174.99

Want your dog to stay safe, but don't have a fence? This GPS system uses satellite technology and a simple dog collar to create a wireless fence for your yard. It charges in three hours and runs for up to 24 hours.

Original price: $35.99

Thousands of buyers purchased this dog seat cover last month, showing it protects your backseat from muddy paws. Clip the straps around each headrest and the seat turns into a waterproof hammock your pup can stretch out on.

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Original price: $89.95

For a cat toy that actually lasts, go with the Forever Stick. The virtually unbreakable wand has two replacement strings and nine toys for hours of play. Use the adhesive wall-mount to keep the action going even after your arm wears out.

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Original price: $7.42

Lamb Chop is a super popular dog toy, with more than 10,000 sales in the last month. The soft fabric makes it perfect for dogs that prefer cuddling their toys over chewing them. Now is the time to stock up, with the price down to just $6.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.