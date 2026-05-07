Don't sweat your commute: Beat the heat with car accessories under $25

Spring and summer heat can turn your car into an oven fast. For some relief, invest in windshield shades to block the sun and cool yourself or your pet down with a USB fan . We even found a pair of breathable set covers that come in handy during those sweltering days. These picks start at just $11, so you can stay comfortable without overspending on your commute.

Heat protection

Cut down on heat buildup with these shades and covers.

Original price: $14.99

The EcoNour windshield shade helps keep your car cooler by reducing heat buildup. Its overlapping design ensures a snug fit across your windshield for complete coverage, and it folds quickly for easy storage in the trunk or backseat. It's currently on sale for just $13.

Original price: $14.90

Shield your passengers from the heat with a four-pack of window shades that block harsh UV rays, minimize glare and keep the backseat cooler. Press the plastic side of the shade against the inside of the window and static electricity will hold it in place. When you want full sun, just peel it off.

Original price: $24.88

This affordable cover protects your dashboard from constant sun exposure that leads to fading and a hotter interior. The thick, wrinkle-resistant mat stays in place with silicone dots to prevent slipping. Choose your car's model for a customized fit.

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Cooling

Add heat-reducing accessories to your car for a more enjoyable ride.

Original price: $15.99

At just $12, TriPole's car fan clips to your vent and runs on a long USB cord for convenient placement and quick cooling on the go. Switch between three airflow speeds, and use the 360-degree adjustable fan head to direct it exactly where you want it.

Original price: $25.99

Attach this Comlife portable fan to your car's headrest to give backseat riders a steady breeze. Battery-powered with a bendable tripod, this fan is easy to take on road trips and beyond. You can also clip it to strollers, cribs and even treadmills.

Original price: $23.98

These covers easily zip over your car seats and protect against dust and wear. Mesh fabric allows air to circulate for a more comfortable, less sticky ride while helping prevent moisture from building up on the surface. The airbag-compatible design and stretchy fabric fit a variety of vehicle makes and models.

Comfort

The sun can make driving unpleasant, but these finds can keep you comfortable.

Original price: $29.99

Save your hands from a hot steering wheel with this cooling cover, now 47% off. The breathable microfiber and silk mesh design promotes airflow for a more comfortable grip.

Original price: $29.99

Ease back discomfort with Samsonite’s lumbar support pillow . The memory foam contours to your back for proper alignment while you drive, and the ventilated mesh cover allows airflow for added comfort. Buy now for less than $25.

Original price: $25.99

The last thing you want on a hot summer day is back pain — soothe it with this memory foam car seat cushion . The breathable, machine-washable mesh cover has a non-slip rubber grip, so you won’t shift around as you drive. It holds its shape after weeks of use.

Hydration and storage

Stay hydrated with these coolers and accessories.

Have cold drinks close by with this $20 Igloo cooler . The classic design holds up to six cans and keeps ice frozen even when your car sits in the sun all day. Retro colors add a fun touch to any road trip.

Stop juggling oversized bottles when you drive — Amazon's car cup holder expander keeps them secure, even on bumpy roads. It fits a range of Owala, Yeti Rambler and Nalgene models and installs in just seconds.

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Original price: $44.95

Stay hydrated on hot days with the 32-ounce Hydro Flask water bottle. The stainless steel construction helps ice last for up to 24 hours, while the leakproof lid makes it easy to sip without spills. It's on sale for $22 right now, so grab select colors while this deal lasts.