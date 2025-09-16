Amazon's secret Renewed store deals: Save on Apple products, Ninja air fryers, Shark vacuums and more

Amazon Renewed is your chance to shop laptops, phones, appliances and more. These items are professionally tested, deeply discounted and backed by a 90-day guarantee. Scroll down to see this week’s best deals.

Renewed tech deals that feel brand new

Amazon Renewed gives you access to brand name tech at lower prices, fully tested and guaranteed.

Apple iPad 2021 (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – space gray: on sale for $184 (9% off), originally $202.78

Apple MacBook Air late 2020 with Apple M1 chip: $419.95

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB: on sale for $339.95 (9% off), originally $389

Bose QuietComfort 45: on sale for $152 (11% off), originally $169.99

Stream, play and work on the go with the 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9+. Enjoy ultra-smooth visuals, Dolby Atmos quad speakers for cinema-like audio, up to 128GB storage and all-day power with eight hours of battery life.

FROM AIRPODS TO APPLE WATCH, THE MUST-HAVE IPHONE 17 ACCESSORIES

Original price: $238.46

The Apple AirPods Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation blocks out distractions for immersive listening, while Transparency Mode keeps you aware of your surroundings. With three sizes of silicone tips, a secure fit and sweat- and water-resistance, they’re great for everyday use. Get up to 4.5 hours of playtime per charge and 24 hours total with the charging case.

Renewed vacuum picks for less than $200

Get deals on Shark vacuums and more from Amazon’s Renewed store, professionally inspected and tested.

Shark UV730 Navigator Lift-Away Upright vacuum: $109.99

Shark air purifier with NeverChange filter: on sale for $187.99 (36% off), originally $295

eufy RoboVac G30 Verge: on sale for $99.99 (33% off), originally $149.99

Original price: $233.87

This two-in-one steam mop scrubs and sanitizes all your sealed hard floors, including hardwood, marble, tile and stone. Choose between two steam modes, light for quick cleanup and normal for everyday use, to personalize your cleaning.

SHOP LE CREUSET'S NEW MODERN HERITAGE COLLECTION AND SAVE UP TO 41% ON CLASSIC COOKWARE

Original price: $159.99

This slim and ultra-lightweight vacuum cleaner easily switches from hard floors to carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum for versatile floor-to-ceiling cleaning.

Certified blenders, air fryers and more

Shop renewed kitchen appliances on Amazon to get a great deal on top brands like Ninja and Vitamix.

Ninja CREAMii ice cream maker: $166.99

Nutribullet PRO Nutrient Extractor: on sale for $59.99 (25% off), originally $79.97

Ninja professional food processor: $95.95

Original price: $448.88

The Vitamix Explorian blender features 10 variable speeds and a powerful 2.2 HP motor to blend smooth purees or hearty vegetables. It can clean itself in under a minute and is backed by a 17-point inspection process to guarantee top-notch quality and performance.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Cook smarter with the Ninja Foodi 11-quart air fryer with dual 5.5-quart baskets for cooking two foods at once, or one large 11-quart basket for family-size meals.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.